Yummy new menus you need to try this May at these restaurants

If you’re looking to sample some new, seasonal delicacies in your old favourite restaurants, we’ve got you covered. These restaurants have curated new menus this May, and some of them are set to last all summer, to take your tastebuds on a gastronomical journey like none other!

New menus you should check out this May

ChaoBella, Delhi

Whether it be a basketful of steaming hot dimsums or a delicious handmade ravioli with ricotta cheese, if you’re craving delicacies that are both Chinese and Italian, ChowBella is the place to be. The restaurant is known for being the capital’s only dual cuisine restaurant and launched its new menu in May. Indulge in an East meets West fare and dig into some delicious Chinese delights from not only the Cantonese region, but also the Hunan and Sichuan regions as well. What’s more, the Asian menu has delicacies from Myanmar, Thailand, Indonesia, and Vietnam as well, which feature complex Chinese flavours and Indian herbs and spices. Try dishes such as Melange of Mushroom, Cantonese Barbeque Fish, Crystal Chive Dimsums, Gyoza Dimsum, Khow Suey, Crisp Fried Lamb in Konjeenaro sauce, Stir Fried Udon Noodles, Stir Fried Duck Breast, and many more.

As for the Italian fare, be transported to modern-day Trattoria in Italy. The handcrafted pizzas and pastas made in the live kitchen will ensure freshness, visual appeal and some of the most flavourful bites you’ve indulged in. Some dishes from the menu include Insalata Caprese, Prosciutto di Parma, Artisan Gnocchi, Pizzocheri, Ravioli, Risotto ai Funghi, Gamberoni, Filetto di Manzo, Scattodita, Lasagna Bolognese, Tiramisu and more.

Where: ChaoBella, Crowne Plaza New Delhi, Okhla

Timings: Lunch – 12:30 pm to 3:00 pm; Dinner – 7:00 pm to 11:0 pm

Price: Rs 3,000 + taxes without alcohol (for two, approx)

Pa Pa Ya, Delhi

One of Delhi’s favourite modern Asian restaurants, Pa Pa Ya, has launched its new menus this May, and it features some gastronomic delights such as Laksa, Dimsums, and ramen (both soupy and soupless), a variety of sushi, tapas, and much more. What’s more, you can also opt for their teppanyaki offerings and enjoy treats grilled for you right in front of your eyes!

Where: Pa Pa Ya outlets in Delhi, Guguram, Mumbai and Kolkata

one8 Commune, Delhi

There’s nothing better to beat the scorching summer heat than a refreshing glass of fruity sangria. The beverage can trace its roots back to the Greeks and Romans, and one8 Commune is bringing together sangrias and our childhood favourite treats – sorbet – together this summer!

Their new menu includes fruity sorbets in a cocktail, created by mixologist Neeraj Sharma, and these grown-up slushies will refresh you like none other. On offer are Sunburst, a sweet and citrusy combination of kiwi sorbet with the infusion of lavender and elderflower in the classic Chenin Black, Green Sunset, a signature Sauvignon blanc infused with passion fruit and kaffir lime poured over fruity green apple sorbet, Berry Boss, which has Shiraz with a blast of berry-flavoured sorbet and a hint of cool watermelon, Mango Sizzle, which is a blend of chili mango sorbet with the flavours of fresh rose petals and peach brewed in the classic Cabernet shiraz.

Where: one8 Commune outlets in Aerocity, North Delhi, Punjabi Bagh, Kolkata and The Mills, Pune

Pickwick, Delhi

The Claridges has put its heart into bringing Japan to its guests at the recently launched Japanese food festival. While the dishes are available every day, the Chef’s special menu will be available on ‘Sushi Suiyobi’ which translates to ‘Sushi Wednesday’. Pickwick, one of the many restaurants at the hotel, is offering the emblematic menu including Sake, Robatayaki, Pork Belly Salads, and Truffle Edamame as part of the offerings. Guests can taste specials such as Asparagus Cream Cheese Maki, Fire Cracker Maki, Shiitake Maki, Dynamite Maki, Real California Maki, Crocodile Maki Made With Black Tiger Shrimp Tempura, Crab Stick, Unagi, Tobiko, Avocado And Kabayaki Sauce. The extensive menu also incorporates Nigiri And Sashimi, Yakimeshi and Chicken Karaage, among other things, including a Passion Fruit Crème Brulée and Wasabi Ice Cream.

Where: Pickwick in The Claridges

When: May 11 onwards, every Wednesday

Time: 12:30 pm to 3:30 pm

Price: Rs 3,000 plus taxes for the Chef Special Menu; Rs 995 plus taxes for unlimited Sake

Balsa, Mumbai

No fruit spells summer like the juicy, sweet, golden mangoes. And to celebrate the fruit of the season, Balsa in Mumbai has curated a special mango menu, by Chef Karishma Sakhrani. The celebrity chef, known for her successful stint in MasterChef India season 4 and her work at brands such as Woodside Inn, Di Bella, The Pantry Coco Cafe, Candy & Green and now as the Culinary Director of Acme Hospitality, blends the versatile fruit into a series of sweet and savoury dishes to highlight the versatility of the summer fruit. Indulge in a spicy Thai Mango Avocado Salad, pulled Jackfruit/Chicken Tacos and Mango Pineapple Salsa, Poké Bowl which features chilli lime mango, Fried Chillies with Mango Habanero Sauce, Asian bhel and more, and end the meal with the popular Sticky Rice Mango, elevated with blue pea coconut milk and roasted moong dal. Head over to Balsa and enjoy their new Mmmangolicious Menu along with the best of tropical cocktails

Where: Balsa, Utopia Gate 4, Opposite Smaaash Go Karting, Kamala Mills, Lower Parel, Mumbai

When: Available until June 30, 2022

Contact: 022 4914 3107/+91 86579 29833 (for more information and reservations)

Toast & Tonic, Mumbai

Among the new menus released in May is the one by Toast & Tonic, which features a variety of delectable summer treats. The Summer Side Up menu takes inspiration from classics across the world, using locally and sustainably sourced summer ingredients that celebrate India’s biodiversity. From their latest offerings, indulge in plates including Everything Summer Salad, Fresh Vietnamese Summer Rolls, and jackfruit tostadas, enjoy big plates such as Rigatoni in Summer Vegetables and Chicken Piccata and finish your meal with delectable desserts such as Alphonso Mango Panna cotta or Phalsa and Purple Jamun Sorbet.

The menu also has a range of summer-special cocktails such as Fraise & Tonic, Sunny Negroni, and more.

Where: Toast & Tonic, BKC, Mumbai

Time: 12:00 pm to 12:00 am (children below 18 are permitted only for lunch)

Cost: Rs 3,000 plus taxes (for two, including a drink each)

The Bombay Canteen, Mumbai

This is the season of sunshine and endless frozen treats, and among the new menus in May include delectable offerings by The Bombay Canteen. Their all-new Summer Menu, curated by Executive Chef Hussain Shahzad, celebrates the season with regional dishes and produce – think, ripe summer tomatoes, bael, brinjal, amaranth, petha and more. Imagine innovative dishes such as a chilled ‘Rasam vada’, a crunchy Summer Greens Patta Chaat with a dollop of pickled dahi; warm, smoky Baigan Chokha; Chilled Seabass “Sev Puri” and a lot more which tingles your tastebuds and leaves you wanting more. What’s more, they have sourced the finest mango varieties from India for you to sink your teeth into the golden, ripe fruit and relish the tropical summer flavour.

Where: The Bombay Canteen, Unit-1, Process House, S.B. Road, Kamala Mills, Lower Parel, Mumbai

Time: Monday to Friday – 12:00 pm to 1:00 am; Saturday-Sunday – 11:00 am to 1:00 am

Delivery: Monday-Friday: 12:00 pm to 11:00 pm; Saturday-Sunday – 11:00 am to 11:00 pm

Call: +91 88808 02424 (for reservations)

Order online here.

Gingko, Mumbai

Summers call for refreshing meals and cooling beverages, and among the new menus curated this May is by Ginkgo, a Pan-Asian cloud kitchen based in Mumbai. Enjoy treats such as a Thai Iced Tea (condensed milk, black tea, star anise & cardamom), or the more subtle Lemongrass Iced Green Tea(green tea, fresh lemongrass, kaffir lime & citrus). Or opt for their Vietnamese Iced Coffee for a tasty way to beat the heat. Whar’s more, they’ve blended the fruit of the season – mango – into their Makes a Mango Crazy, which features fresh mangoes, young coconut and rice milk, among other many flavourful treats.

Where: Delivering in Mumbai

Time: 11:30 am to 1:30 am

Order here.

Cafe 49, Mumbai

Among the new menus this May that celebrate seasonal fruits is Cafe 49. Featuring the yummy favourite, mango, the place has designed smoothies, mocktails and decadent dishes such as Mango & Fresh Cream Cake, Layered Mango Cream Cheese & Chocolate Fudge, Fresh Mango Tart to Mango & Fresh Cream with Rose Garnish. Mango Chipotle Bonbons, Mango Chocolate parfait, Mango Coconut Mousse, Raw Mango Cilantro Hummus and more to keep you indulged and refreshed, at the same time!

Where: Cafe 49, The Emerald Hotel, Juhu Tara Road, Juhu, Mumbai

Time: 11:00 am to 11:00 pm

Call: +91 92233 79080/96

Keventers, Pan-India

Ice cream is synonymous with the summers, and its milky, icy, slushy varieties offer refreshment from the summer heat. And India’s leading milkshake and ice cream brand, Keventers, has launched three delectable new ice cream flavours this May – Tutti Frutti, Tiramisu, and Cookies & Cream – in 100ml and 450ml packs. The new menus boast refreshing delights that cool you down and pack a flavourful punch while reminding you of your childhood favourite flavours.

Where: Keventers outlets across India

Hero and Featured Image: Courtesy of ChowBella, Delhi