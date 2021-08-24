New openings: Restaurants in Mumbai we are eating at all this month

The lockdown lift across the cities in India have led to new restaurant openings. And one city that has seen a sudden surge in new openings in Mumbai. Thanks to the ease in restrictions, the city is once again welcoming gourmands to indulge in delicious food and great ambience. Here are all the new restaurants in Mumbai we are dining at all this month.

Best new restaurants in Mumbai 2021 —

Mumbai’s popular social networking resto-bar, Butterfly High, is back with its second outlet in Thane, and we absolutely love its millennial vibe. With Instagram-worthy contemporary and cosy interiors, this place is all set to become our favourite watering hole — the best to down some funky cocktails. Muay The Boxing, Hawaiian Pineapple, Old Fashion Roast, and Gin on a cycle are a few on their menu that will complement your flavourful fusion fare here.

OPA Kipos

Travelling to Greece may seem like a far-fetched dream at the moment, but if you’re really craving the white-washed walls with a backdrop of bougainvillaeas, then Opa Kipos in Worli, Mumbai, is your next dine-out. The 180-seater restaurant comes with plush interiors reminiscent of a Greecian holiday, perfect for an otherworldly escape. And while you soak in the Grecian beauty via decor, you’d be overjoyed after looking at their authentic Mediterranean menu — think, dips, salads, cold plates sharing platters, Greek-style pizzas, Lobster Orzo, Prawn Saganaki, and more.

Seefah Bakery, on Hill Road in Bandra West, Mumbai, knows we like big buns, and we can not lie. Recently opened by founders chef duo Seefah Ketchaiyo and Karan Bane, Seefah Bakery is a delivery-only venture that’s specialising in all kinds of treats, with an Asian twist. Dive in their wildly popular fluffy Japanese cheesecake and a frankfurter Thai chilli paste roll, plus their latest launch, shokupan, which is a Japanese milk bread loaf that’s slowly taking the Internet by storm.

Pink Wasabi in Juhu, Mumbai, is one of those restaurants in Mumbai that make for a picture-perfect frame for your next well-liked, well-validated picture. It’s the hallucinating hue of coral pink and neon signboards that makes it Gen-Z approved. The chic-yet-classic Asian dining hotspot offers a delectable food and drinks menu along with the charm to dine under cherry blossoms. From the kitchen comes the Asian cuisine, created with passion, refinement and precision, reminiscent of a memorable feast.

Another Asia addition in South Mumbai is Vedant Shah’s Plural, which takes a locavore approach to vegetarian and vegan-friendly cuisine and pays homage to the tastes and textures of popular dishes from Laos, Cambodia and Vietnam. The menu is divided into Salad & Soups, Small plates, Staples, Large plates and Dessert – each having signature dishes of their own to best suit the palate. Creating a unique mix of authentic Southeast Asian culinary experiences, Plural celebrates the plurality of cultures on a platter.

Sette Mara

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The St. Regis Mumbai (@stregismumbai)

Mumbai is the hottest destination in India if you really wish to eat your way around the world one plate at a time. Sette Mara at St Regis brings you the best of Middle Eastern cuisine, offering meals inspired by Greece, Turkey, Egypt, Morocco, Lebanon, Persia, and Georgia. It’s a perfect place for lazy brunch and dinner dates. Apart from the cuisine with cultured chicken, they also serve a selection of freshly concocted cocktails featuring the oak barrel-aged negroni, Turkish old fashioned, and the crystal truffle negroni.

At GOD (Goodness of Dairy), the fare underlines what we ate before the world became available on our plates. Each dish at GOD invokes the principles of Ayurveda and comes together as a wholesome sattvic meal. It centres around founder Sheetal Bhatt’s aim to spread the Goodness of Dairy produced with A2 milk reared from Gir Cows and stir a healthy dialogue of consuming the purest form of milk. Their core menu is spices, dals, pulses, flour, jaggery, salt, fruits, vegetables, honey and sauces sourced from certified organic and natural farmers. If you’re looking for simple, healthy, and nutritious meals, this is the cafe you need to visit.

Another restaurant from the man — Zorawar Kalra of Massive Restaurants — who had already launched new restaurants and eateries in the lockdown (Bo-Tai, Swan, Butter Delivery), Louis Burgers is set to become another go-to place for every gluttonous affair in town. And not just that, Louis Burgers is also our answer to the munchies that keeps us awake till dawn. Their juicy meaty burgers come with a gold leaf (Louis Grand Royale burger), served with a side of sinfully cheesy fries that are worth the wait. They also serve vegan burgers and ample other options for every craving.

All images: Courtesy respective restaurants