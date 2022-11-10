From bars to cafes: New restaurants and cloud kitchens we’re trying this November

November is here, and the temperatures are reducing. The warm sunshine makes for a pleasant afternoon dining soiree, over cocktails and tapas. So, in case you’re looking for a dine out spot (or to order in), these new restaurants and cloud kitchens got your back!
No matter the city you’re in, November brings with it a whole new festive spirit. There’s Christmas preparations going on everywhere, and the weather is just warm enough to spend the days outdoors. What’s also special about this time of the year is food. Winters bring with it the promise of warm, comforting meals, delicious halwas and endless cups of mulled wine.
Winters also mean cosy lunches with your loved ones or work meetings held in open air cafes. Delectable menus and comfortable vibes coupled with brightly-lit spaces not only make for places where you can work from, but are also great for solo dates.
That being said, every month, the country sees several new restaurants opening up. These places, which offer delectable cuisine from across categories, are great places to hang out at and mingle with others. And if you’re someone who likes to dine out often, you’ll know that sampling new restaurants is not only fun, but a great learning experience as well.
So, if you want to make the most of the November sun, check out these new restaurants and cloud kitchens that have opened up in your city. These places offer a variety of cuisine, and will cater to all your needs – whether it be an at-home brunch or a dining out experience.
New restaurants to try this November
1 /6
Foo Nesco is the brand’s seventh outing in Mumbai. The restaurant, which opened on October 25, offers delectable pan-Asian fare that will surely excite your tastebuds. Apart from crowd favourites, this new outlet also features offerings such as Nikkei Avocado Uramaki, Peruvian Lobster Roll, Spicy Miso Broccoli, Tenderloin Chilly, Leeks & Onions, Foo Blue Butter Japanese Fried Rice, and La Yu Ban Mein Noodles. Foo also has a variety of vegan offerings, including Not a Chicken in Chilly Hot Bean, Forest Mushroom Cantonese Style, Crispy Tofu Sweet Chilly Sauce and Plant Protein Dumpling. End your meal with delicious desserts – some of which are vegan-friendly – to sign off on a sweet note. You could also pair your meal with a delicious, refreshing cocktail.
Where: Ground Floor, South Tower, Wing A, NESCO IT Park 4, Goregaon
Contact: +91 80974 88891
2 /6
Essange is your one-stop place for yummy desserts. The brand is taking forward innovation in cakes and desserts with arsty, creative pieces that are highly customisable. The place also has a ‘Build your own Cupcake’ section, to unleash the child in you! Some must-trys here include Signature Buttercream Cupcake, Chocolate Truffle Lunchbox Cake, Vanilla Custard & Nutella Brioche Doughnuts, Lotus Biscoff Cupcake, Assorted Mini Cupcakes and Cupcake Bouquet.
Where: Shop No. 6, Valencia, revenue village Juhu, Opposite Estella, Juhu Tara Road, Juhu
Contact: +91 72084 96291
Mumbai’s favourite gastropub has opened its doors to Lower Parel. The outlet, located in Todi Mills, boasts of a state-of-the-art bar counter, quirky interiors, foosball table and a large seating area. The restaurant seats close to 90 guests indoors, 40 guests in the mezzanine private room and 30 guests in the patio area. Enjoy British, European and Asian cuisine here. Order bar snacks, community snack platters, Sizzlers, Finger Foods, and lots of grilled and fried options. They also have a vegan menu to cater to the plant-based eaters. The bar menu here is also quite extensive, with special cocktails.
Where: Todi Mill, Lower Parel, Mumbai
Contact: +91 90228 85511
Sassy Teaspoon has launched yet another outlet in Mumbai. The place, which has just opened in Chembur, offers the classic options the brand is known for. The menu also boasts of delights such as Waffles, Tarts, Brownies, Croissants and the beverages include delicious Teas, Sassy Shakes, Cold Coffees and Ice Teas. They have also newly added puffs to the menu for those looking for a savoury treat.
Where: Shop 21, Acharya Commercial Centre, Dr C G Road, Near Cubic Mall, Chembur
Contact: +91 98201 52102
5 /6
TAB – Thoughtful American Bistronomy has opened its doors in Mumbai’s Phoenix Mall. The place offers a glimpse of present-day America, which is a melting pot of global flavours. Indulge in dishes such as Pescado Chowder, Southwest Burrata Salad, Chicken Popcorn Salad, Big Boy 20-inch Wood Fired Pizzas, Tenderloin Steak with mash potatoes or fries and a whole lot more.
Where: Thoughtful American Bistronomy, 462, Senapati Bapat Marg, Lower Parel
Contact: 022 4606 8979
6 /6
The House of FIO has introduced a new clour kitchen, called Charcha Gully. Serving desi Indian food in South Delhi, the outlet will offer comfort meals right at your doorstep. Indulge in dishes such as Okhli Pop, Murg Ganna Kebab, Murg Bhatti Roast, Mamra Paneer Tikka, mains such as Hari Mirch Ka Meat, Lal Chowk Ka Tomato Paneer, Pitod Ki Kadhi, Prawn Drumstick Curry, and yummy street food offerings such as Beetroot Roomali Rolls.
Order online on the website or Swiggy and Zomato
All images: Courtesy brands