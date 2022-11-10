From bars to cafes: New restaurants and cloud kitchens we’re trying this November

November is here, and the temperatures are reducing. The warm sunshine makes for a pleasant afternoon dining soiree, over cocktails and tapas. So, in case you’re looking for a dine out spot (or to order in), these new restaurants and cloud kitchens got your back!

No matter the city you’re in, November brings with it a whole new festive spirit. There’s Christmas preparations going on everywhere, and the weather is just warm enough to spend the days outdoors. What’s also special about this time of the year is food. Winters bring with it the promise of warm, comforting meals, delicious halwas and endless cups of mulled wine.

Winters also mean cosy lunches with your loved ones or work meetings held in open air cafes. Delectable menus and comfortable vibes coupled with brightly-lit spaces not only make for places where you can work from, but are also great for solo dates.

That being said, every month, the country sees several new restaurants opening up. These places, which offer delectable cuisine from across categories, are great places to hang out at and mingle with others. And if you’re someone who likes to dine out often, you’ll know that sampling new restaurants is not only fun, but a great learning experience as well.

So, if you want to make the most of the November sun, check out these new restaurants and cloud kitchens that have opened up in your city. These places offer a variety of cuisine, and will cater to all your needs – whether it be an at-home brunch or a dining out experience.

New restaurants to try this November