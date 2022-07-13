Flavours of the month: New restaurants and menus in Bengaluru on our radar

If you’re in the country’s IT hub this July, a flurry of new culinary experiences await. From aromatic coffee that’s perfect for the city’s breezy monsoon afternoons to authentic Japanese sushi for date nights – there’s a culinary iteration for every occasion in the city. Here are a few new restaurants and menus in Bengaluru that have us excited about eating out this July.

Over the past few years Bengaluru’s experimentative palate has paved the way for a host of eclectic, quirky establishments – from an eatery dedicated to cotton candy to a food joint operating out of a cave. Combine that with the city’s vintage restaurants and you’re bound to be spoilt for choice come lunch time. Adding to the mix this month are all-new coffee joints, patisseries, and fine-dining establishments. On offer? Authentic pan-Asian fare, decadent desserts, meticulously-plated bites, Bollywood-themed decor, and the opportunity to create your next clay masterpiece. Here’s a run through of all the new menus and restaurants in Bengaluru that we’re adding to our eating-out rotation.

Try these new restaurants and menus in Bengaluru in July

Oki Poki

If an Asian takeout is your idea of a fun weekend date, it doesn’t get better than what this cloud kitchen has to offer. At once authentic and innovative, the flavours over at Oki Poki will leave your tastebuds singing. The ramen menu is a delight and customisable with options of miso broth, spicy broth, bone broth and pork broth. You could then pick your proteins and noodles. Also a must-try are their eclectic range of sushis and dimsums – including truffle oil infused exotic mushroom and cheese dimsums, pan seared chicken dimsums, avocado sushi, and wasabi sushi. Round out your meal with some wasabi or green tea ice cream. Delicious!

Address: 949, 12th Main Road, Sarvagna Nagar, Indiranagar, Bangalore

Bengaluru Baking Company

This is an elegant space that transcends the traditional sensibilities of a patisserie to present diners with a peppy resto lounge. Bengaluru Baking Company has on offer a host of well-curated, tastefully-plated creations by Pastry Chef Gautam Dublay and his culinary team. Choose from plant-forward options like smoothie bowls, artisanal breads, and all-day classics like entremets, gateaux, verrines, and pralines. Their signature Chikmagalur Estate Opera cake is decadent and comes highly recommended. Also on the menu? Fusion cocktails, handcrafted chocolates, and artisanal coffees brewed by expert baristas. If that doesn’t spell a good time, we don’t know what does.

Address: Vittal Mallya Road, KG Halli, Shanthala Nagar, Ashok Nagar, Bengaluru, Karnataka

SLAY Coffee

Hailed for serving up indulgent, gourmet cups of caffeine, SLAY Coffee needs no introduction. With over 1.5 million sales (since 2019) under its belt, the brand has now launched its first physical cafe in South Bengaluru. Best part? They take the popular phrase ‘don’t talk to me before I’ve had my coffee’ quite seriously. The coffee bar here is tech enabled, paving the way for a cashless, wait-less, conversation-less experience.

That’s not all, this seamless system allows baristas to brew up the finest cups. Recommended here are the salted caramel cold coffee, Madras mud, and their lineup of brews with India’s strongest coffee blend titled Slay X. Pair your dose of ‘Joe with a few sandwiches.

Address: 2734, Ground Floor, Opp NIFT, Sarjapur Road, HSR, Bangalore

Gloria Jean’s Coffees

One of the most popular coffee retailers in the world, a cuppa from Gloria Jean’s Coffees comes with the promise of robust flavours. The brand’s first outlet in Bengaluru (and incidentally India) is located in the IT-dominated Whitefield. On the menu are freshly-prepared food and beverages, including sandwiches, pastas, salads, and smoothies. Vegans, there’s plenty of options for you to savour as well.

Address: Nexus Whitefield (Forum neighbourhood Mall), Whitefield road, Bangalore

Hitchki

Bringing Mumbai’s Bollywood buzz to Bengaluru, Hitchki offers a feast for the senses. On the menu are quirky creations with traditional Indian flavours and cheeky names. Sip their gin-forward Gangs of Wasseypur with vapours or give the Irani Bhi Kabhi Tulsi Thi with gin, basil, ginger, and pineapple a go. Also recommended here are the sev and cheese number Ulta Punjab, nostalgic railway-style Tamatar Mai Tera Soup Pee Jaunga, indulgent Pav Bhaji Satkali with samosa cone and kanda nimbu, and Apne Mutton Ko Lagaan Do biryani. Head on over with loved ones, boredom is not an option here!

Address: Phoenix Marketcity, Whitefield, KR Puram, Bangalore

Klayworkz Barista

This new restaurant in Bengaluru is perfect to get your creative juices flowing as you fuel up. The space offers activities like ceramic painting and pottery making and the menu here is extensive. Options include soups, starters, pizzas, sandwiches, Tex-Mex platters, Indo-Chinese platters, breakfast classics, smoothies, coffees, teas, and more! The desserts, which include apple pie, mud pie, caramel brownie, and mousse cake come highly recommended, with most served alongside smooth vanilla ice cream. Best part? It’s pet friendly!

Address: 39, Disha, 15th Cross, 4th Phase, JP Nagar, Bangalore

Zama

Satiating Indiranagar’s appetite for kebabs, this new restaurant in Bengaluru promises the flavours of the northwest frontier in every bite. The name translates to ‘melt’ in Arabic – a nod to its melt-in-the-mouth creations, which includes joojeh kebab, harissa kebab, chicken pita wrap, za’atar and buffalo mozzarella pide, and lamb pepperoni pide, amongst others. Quick bites have never been this indulgent and exciting!

Address: 303, Ground Floor, Ashok Terrace, 100 Feet Road, Indiranagar, Bangalore

ARAKU Coffee

The city’s favoured spot for artisanal brews and elegant, seasonal fare, ARAKU coffee has a whole new menu of small plates on offer. Curated by chef Rahul Sharma, the spread includes fried chicken with mango kosho, damask rose five ways with rose brine and milk ice cream, sepia rice with squid ink and preserved lemon, and coffee brulee with aged cocoa husks.

We’re eyeing the tomato cake, with sundried cherry tomatoes, mascarpone, and tomato skin crisp. There’s a lot of experimentation with flavours, fermentation, and ingredients. You’ll also note a focus on lesser-known produce from Araku Valley, which houses the world’s largest organic and regenerative coffee plantation. Best part? They’re all incredibly Insta-worthy!

Address: 12th Main Road, HAL 2nd Stage, Indiranagar, Bangalore

Shiro

The city’s most elegant destination for pan-Asian fare and innovative cocktails, Shiro has a whole new menu on offer – featuring a host of new delicacies that complement their signature fare. Choose from sushis, sashimis, makimonos, ramen, dimsums, baos, curries, laksas, and more! Curated tastefully by chef Priyank Chouhan, the tender peking duck served with lettuce and pancakes as well as Javanese lamb chops with coconut spice come highly recommended. Those on a plant-based diet shouldn’t miss out on the truffle chilli hoisin mock duck and bang bang summer rolls. Delicious!

Address: 222, 3rd Floor, UB City, Vittal Mallya Rd, Bangalore

