25 new restaurants to check out in the list of 51-100 Asia’s Best list

The list of Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants 2022, from rank 51 to 100, was released on 22 March. Among the names are 25 new entrants.

The announcement comes just days ahead of the grand reveal of Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants 2022, the main list that will reveal the names of Asia’s top 50 restaurants.

William Drew, Director of Content at Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants, which focuses on the best places to experience Asia’s fine dining and hospitality, said, “We’re thrilled to share this list to showcase the breadth and diversity of Asia’s gastronomic scene as well as new culinary trends.”

The highest rank attained by a newcomer in the 51-100 list was by Adachi Sushi of Taipei, which positioned itself at No.52.

The final list of Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants 2022 will be revealed via an online awards ceremony on 29 March. It can be seen via their official Facebook account and YouTube channel.

Greater China dominates the list of Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants 51-100

Multiple first-timers and increasing diversity

In a statement, Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants, sponsored by S. Pellegrino & Acqua Panna, revealed that the list includes restaurants from 12 countries and regions.

Greater China, comprising Hong Kong, Mainland China and Macau, dominates the list. There are 10 restaurants from Hong Kong, six from Mainland China and three from Macau among the 50.

Among these, Jin Sha, a restaurant in Hangzhou, witnessed a phenomenal jump, rising 38 places to No.51.

Of the 25 new entries are some well-established restaurants, too. These include Singapore’s Lolla at No.75 and India’s Comorin at No.69, Americano at No.80 and The Table at No.85. Comorin shares its rank with the Philippines’ Gallery by Chele.

The other new entries include two from Thailand — Pru at No.61 and Lerdtip Wanghin at No.87.

The fine-dining restaurant Topaz, which was ranked No.90, brings Cambodia back on the list.

Other famous names to find their place on the list are Malaysia’s Eat and Cook, which was the 2022 recipient of the American Express One To Watch Award. The restaurant came in at No.81.

Four more from India feature on the list, including New Delhi-based Dum Pukht at No.73. Taiwan and Singapore each share five places on the list, while Thailand garnered a total of four places. Malaysia and the Philippines have three restaurants each.

Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants 51-100

No.100 —

8 1/2 Otto e Mezzo Bombana

Status: Newcomer

Location: Shanghai, China

Notable name: Chef Umberto Bombana

No.99 —

Le Côté LM

Status: Newcomer

Location: Taichung, Taiwan

Notable name: Chef Lanshu Chen

No.98 —

Sushi Hare

Status: Newcomer

Location: Hong Kong, China

Notable name: Chef Motoharu Inazuka

No.97 —

The Eight

Location: Macau, China

Notable name: Chef Joseph Tse

No.96 —

Chaat

Status: Newcomer

Location: Hong Kong, China

Notable name: Chef Manav Tuli

No.95 —

Maison Lameloise

Status: Newcomer

Location: Shanghai, China

Notable name: Chef Eric Pras

No.94 —

Toyo Eatery

Location: Manila, the Philippines

Notable name: Chef Jordy Navarra

No.93 —

Cilantro

Status: Newcomer

Location: Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

Notable name: Chef Takashi Kimura

No.92 —

Thevar

Status: Newcomer

Location: Singapore

Notable name: Chef Mano Thevar

No.91 —

Quince

Location: Bangkok, Thailand

Notable names: Chefs Julien Perraudin and Steve Doucakis

No.90 —

Topaz

Status: Newcomer

Location: Phnom Penh, Cambodia

Notable name: Chef Alain Darc

No.89 —

Jade Dragon

Location: Macau, China

Notable name: Chef Kelvin Au Yeung Man-Yin

No.88 —

L’Envol

Status: Newcomer

Location: Hong Kong, China

Notable name: Chef Olivier Elzer

No.87 —

Lerdtip Wanghin

Status: Newcomer

Location: Bangkok, Thailand

Notable name: Chef Gigg Kamol

No.86 —

Baan Tepa

Location: Bangkok, Thailand

Notable name: Chef Tam Chudaree Debhakam

No.85 —

The Table

Status: Newcomer

Location: Mumbai, India

Notable names: Gauri Devidayal and Jay Yousuf

No.84 —

Golden Flower

Status: Newcomer

Location: Macau, China

Notable name: Chef Zhang Zhi Cheng

No.83 —

Amber

Location: Hong Kong, China

Notable name: Culinary Director Richard Ekkebus

No.82 —

Bâtard

Status: Newcomer

Location: Hong Kong, China

Notable name: Chef Aven Lau

No.81 —

Eat and Cook

Status: Newcomer

Location: Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

Notable names: Chefs Zhexi and Yongzhi

No.80 —

Americano

Status: Newcomer

Location: Mumbai, India

Notable name: Chef Alex Sanchez and Mallyeka Watsa

No.79 —

Avartana

Location: Chennai, India

Notable names: Chefs Nikhil Nagpal and Mayank Kulshreshtha

No.78 —

Sushi Saito

Location: Tokyo, Japan

Notable name: Takashi Saito

No.77 —

Xin Rong Ji

Status: Newcomer

Location: Hong Kong, China

Notable name: Chef Zhang Yong

No.76 —

Obscura

Status: Newcomer

Location: Shanghai, China

Notable name: Chef DeAille Tam

No.75 —

Lolla

Status: Newcomer

Location: Singapore

Notable name: Chef Johanne Siy

No.74 —

Antonio’s

Location: Tagaytay, Philippines

Notable name: Chef Antonio ‘Tony Boy’ Escalante

No.73 —

Dum Pukht

Location: New Delhi, India

Notable name: Chefs Ghulam Qureshi and Azaan Qureshi

No.72 —

Liberte

Status: Newcomer

Location: Kaohsiung, Taiwan

Notable name: Chef Kenji Takeda

No.71 —

L’Effervescence

Location: Tokyo, Japan

Notable name: Chef Shinobu Namae

=No.69 —

Comorin

Status: Newcomer

Location: Gurugram, India

Notable name: Chef Manish Mehrotra

=No.69 —

Gallery by Chele

Location: Manila, Philippines

Notable names: Chefs Chele Gonzalez and Carlos Villaflor

No.68 —

Xin Rong Ji (Xinyuan South Road)

Status: Newcomer

Location: Beijing, China

Notable name: Chef Zhang Yong

No.67 —

Refer

Status: Newcomer

Location: Beijing, China

Notable name: Chef Talib Hudda

No.66 —

Bukhara

Location: New Delhi, India

Notable name: Chef JP Singh

No.65 —

Anan Saigon

Location: Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam

Notable name: Chef Peter Cuong Franklin

No.64 —

Godenya

Status: Newcomer

Location: Hong Kong, China

Notable name: Chef Goshima Shinya

No.63 —

Vea

Location: Hong Kong, China

Notable name: Chef Vicky Cheng

No.62 —

Nadodi

Location: Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

Notable name: Chef Sricharan Venkatesh

No.61 —

Pru

Status: Newcomer

Location: Phuket, Thailand

Notable name: Chef Jimmy Ophorst

No.60 —

Ta Vie

Location: Hong Kong, China

Notable name: Chef Hideaki Sato

No.59 —

Karavalli

Location: Bangalore, India

Notable name: Chef Naren Thimmaiah

No.58 —

Esora

Location: Singapore

Notable name: Chef Takeshi Araki

No.57 —

Shoun RyuGin

Location: Taipei, Taiwan

Notable name: Chef Ryohei Hieda

No.56 —

Euphoria

Location: Singapore

Notable name: Chef Jason Tan

No.55 —

Jaan by Kirk Westaway

Location: Singapore

Notable name: Chef Kirk Westaway

No.54 —

Mume

Location: Taipei, Taiwan

Notable name: Chef Richie Lin

No.53 —

Seventh Son

Location: Hong Kong, China

Notable name: Chefs Chui Wai Kwan and Chan Kwok Wai

No.52 —

Adachi Sushi

Status: Newcomer

Location: Taipei, Taiwan

Notable name: Chef Adachi

No.51 —

Jin Sha

Location: Hangzhou, China

Notable name: Chef Wang Yong

Hero and Featured image: Courtesy Nadodi/@nadodikl/Instagram; Mume/@mume_taiwan/Instagram