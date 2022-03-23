25 new restaurants to check out in the list of 51-100 Asia’s Best list

The list of Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants 2022, from rank 51 to 100, was released on 22 March. Among the names are 25 new entrants.
The announcement comes just days ahead of the grand reveal of Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants 2022, the main list that will reveal the names of Asia’s top 50 restaurants.
William Drew, Director of Content at Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants, which focuses on the best places to experience Asia’s fine dining and hospitality, said, “We’re thrilled to share this list to showcase the breadth and diversity of Asia’s gastronomic scene as well as new culinary trends.”
The highest rank attained by a newcomer in the 51-100 list was by Adachi Sushi of Taipei, which positioned itself at No.52.
The final list of Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants 2022 will be revealed via an online awards ceremony on 29 March. It can be seen via their official Facebook account and YouTube channel.
Greater China dominates the list of Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants 51-100
Multiple first-timers and increasing diversity
In a statement, Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants, sponsored by S. Pellegrino & Acqua Panna, revealed that the list includes restaurants from 12 countries and regions.
Greater China, comprising Hong Kong, Mainland China and Macau, dominates the list. There are 10 restaurants from Hong Kong, six from Mainland China and three from Macau among the 50.
Among these, Jin Sha, a restaurant in Hangzhou, witnessed a phenomenal jump, rising 38 places to No.51.
Of the 25 new entries are some well-established restaurants, too. These include Singapore’s Lolla at No.75 and India’s Comorin at No.69, Americano at No.80 and The Table at No.85. Comorin shares its rank with the Philippines’ Gallery by Chele.
The other new entries include two from Thailand — Pru at No.61 and Lerdtip Wanghin at No.87.
The fine-dining restaurant Topaz, which was ranked No.90, brings Cambodia back on the list.
Other famous names to find their place on the list are Malaysia’s Eat and Cook, which was the 2022 recipient of the American Express One To Watch Award. The restaurant came in at No.81.
Four more from India feature on the list, including New Delhi-based Dum Pukht at No.73. Taiwan and Singapore each share five places on the list, while Thailand garnered a total of four places. Malaysia and the Philippines have three restaurants each.
Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants 51-100
No.100 —
8 1/2 Otto e Mezzo Bombana
Status: Newcomer
Location: Shanghai, China
Notable name: Chef Umberto Bombana
No.99 —
Le Côté LM
Status: Newcomer
Location: Taichung, Taiwan
Notable name: Chef Lanshu Chen
No.98 —
Sushi Hare
Status: Newcomer
Location: Hong Kong, China
Notable name: Chef Motoharu Inazuka
No.97 —
The Eight
Location: Macau, China
Notable name: Chef Joseph Tse
No.96 —
Chaat
Status: Newcomer
Location: Hong Kong, China
Notable name: Chef Manav Tuli
No.95 —
Maison Lameloise
Status: Newcomer
Location: Shanghai, China
Notable name: Chef Eric Pras
No.94 —
Toyo Eatery
Location: Manila, the Philippines
Notable name: Chef Jordy Navarra
No.93 —
Cilantro
Status: Newcomer
Location: Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Notable name: Chef Takashi Kimura
No.92 —
Thevar
Status: Newcomer
Location: Singapore
Notable name: Chef Mano Thevar
No.91 —
Quince
Location: Bangkok, Thailand
Notable names: Chefs Julien Perraudin and Steve Doucakis
No.90 —
Topaz
Status: Newcomer
Location: Phnom Penh, Cambodia
Notable name: Chef Alain Darc
No.89 —
Jade Dragon
Location: Macau, China
Notable name: Chef Kelvin Au Yeung Man-Yin
No.88 —
L’Envol
Status: Newcomer
Location: Hong Kong, China
Notable name: Chef Olivier Elzer
No.87 —
Lerdtip Wanghin
Status: Newcomer
Location: Bangkok, Thailand
Notable name: Chef Gigg Kamol
No.86 —
Baan Tepa
Location: Bangkok, Thailand
Notable name: Chef Tam Chudaree Debhakam
No.85 —
The Table
Status: Newcomer
Location: Mumbai, India
Notable names: Gauri Devidayal and Jay Yousuf
No.84 —
Golden Flower
Status: Newcomer
Location: Macau, China
Notable name: Chef Zhang Zhi Cheng
No.83 —
Amber
Location: Hong Kong, China
Notable name: Culinary Director Richard Ekkebus
No.82 —
Bâtard
Status: Newcomer
Location: Hong Kong, China
Notable name: Chef Aven Lau
No.81 —
Eat and Cook
Status: Newcomer
Location: Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Notable names: Chefs Zhexi and Yongzhi
No.80 —
Americano
Status: Newcomer
Location: Mumbai, India
Notable name: Chef Alex Sanchez and Mallyeka Watsa
No.79 —
Avartana
Location: Chennai, India
Notable names: Chefs Nikhil Nagpal and Mayank Kulshreshtha
No.78 —
Sushi Saito
Location: Tokyo, Japan
Notable name: Takashi Saito
No.77 —
Xin Rong Ji
Status: Newcomer
Location: Hong Kong, China
Notable name: Chef Zhang Yong
No.76 —
Obscura
Status: Newcomer
Location: Shanghai, China
Notable name: Chef DeAille Tam
No.75 —
Lolla
Status: Newcomer
Location: Singapore
Notable name: Chef Johanne Siy
No.74 —
Antonio’s
Location: Tagaytay, Philippines
Notable name: Chef Antonio ‘Tony Boy’ Escalante
No.73 —
Dum Pukht
Location: New Delhi, India
Notable name: Chefs Ghulam Qureshi and Azaan Qureshi
No.72 —
Liberte
Status: Newcomer
Location: Kaohsiung, Taiwan
Notable name: Chef Kenji Takeda
No.71 —
L’Effervescence
Location: Tokyo, Japan
Notable name: Chef Shinobu Namae
=No.69 —
Comorin
Status: Newcomer
Location: Gurugram, India
Notable name: Chef Manish Mehrotra
=No.69 —
Gallery by Chele
Location: Manila, Philippines
Notable names: Chefs Chele Gonzalez and Carlos Villaflor
No.68 —
Xin Rong Ji (Xinyuan South Road)
Status: Newcomer
Location: Beijing, China
Notable name: Chef Zhang Yong
No.67 —
Refer
Status: Newcomer
Location: Beijing, China
Notable name: Chef Talib Hudda
No.66 —
Bukhara
Location: New Delhi, India
Notable name: Chef JP Singh
No.65 —
Anan Saigon
Location: Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam
Notable name: Chef Peter Cuong Franklin
No.64 —
Godenya
Status: Newcomer
Location: Hong Kong, China
Notable name: Chef Goshima Shinya
No.63 —
Vea
Location: Hong Kong, China
Notable name: Chef Vicky Cheng
No.62 —
Nadodi
Location: Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Notable name: Chef Sricharan Venkatesh
No.61 —
Pru
Status: Newcomer
Location: Phuket, Thailand
Notable name: Chef Jimmy Ophorst
No.60 —
Ta Vie
Location: Hong Kong, China
Notable name: Chef Hideaki Sato
No.59 —
Karavalli
Location: Bangalore, India
Notable name: Chef Naren Thimmaiah
No.58 —
Esora
Location: Singapore
Notable name: Chef Takeshi Araki
No.57 —
Shoun RyuGin
Location: Taipei, Taiwan
Notable name: Chef Ryohei Hieda
No.56 —
Euphoria
Location: Singapore
Notable name: Chef Jason Tan
No.55 —
Jaan by Kirk Westaway
Location: Singapore
Notable name: Chef Kirk Westaway
No.54 —
Mume
Location: Taipei, Taiwan
Notable name: Chef Richie Lin
No.53 —
Seventh Son
Location: Hong Kong, China
Notable name: Chefs Chui Wai Kwan and Chan Kwok Wai
No.52 —
Adachi Sushi
Status: Newcomer
Location: Taipei, Taiwan
Notable name: Chef Adachi
No.51 —
Jin Sha
Location: Hangzhou, China
Notable name: Chef Wang Yong
Hero and Featured image: Courtesy Nadodi/@nadodikl/Instagram; Mume/@mume_taiwan/Instagram