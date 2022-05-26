Savour flavours from around the globe at these new restaurants in Bengaluru

Fusion delicacies with a side of vinyl records, Brazilian caipirinhas brimming with authentic flavours, and pan-Asian creations with generous portions of Insta-worthy decor – dining out in Bengaluru just got more global and exciting with these new restaurants.
If you live in the garden city, a medley of heady cocktails, indulgent burgers, and authentic, global fare is on the cards. Choose from Brazilian pork sausages, Japanese prawn sushi, all-American pub grub, and the most eclectic selection of cocktails the city has seen yet. Not to mention, an expansive range of the city’s preferred choice of poison, craft beer. We round up a list of new splurge-worthy restaurants in Bengaluru.
Dine out at these 10 new restaurants in Bengaluru this month
The country’s first authentic Brazilian restaurant and bar is located in the heart of Bengaluru. The kitchen, helmed by chef Guto Souza, dishes out creations like coxinhas, lightly-spiced golden-fried chicken; pão de queijo, traditional cheese breads, and linguiça com mandioca – seasoned pork sausages with cassava fries. The space also has a churrasqueira (barbeque) section for you to grill your meat to perfection.
Wash this down with chilled draft beer or Brazil’s signature cachaça, sugar, and lime boozy number, caipirinha. Sweet tooths, sample their baked custard with fresh coconut or doce de leite com churros, fried dough pastry with chocolate sauce and dulce de leche.
Craft beer, inspired cocktails, fusion delicacies, and vinyl records make up the menu at India’s first craft beer and vinyl bar. The space is warm and inviting and you can choose to groove to Tupac’s old-school vibe or Ariana’s pop hits as you dig into the pulled tandoori chicken with potato mille feuille, biryani crisp balls with parmesan, and rajma and goan sausage croquettes with green mint.
Dessert includes profiteroles, panna cotta, and pastries, all of which pair well with their artisanal coffees. Don’t forget to savour the cocktails while you’re here. Options range from pickle brine-based gin and tonic to celery-infused gin basil smash, each made with only natural sweeteners like fig sauce.
Artisanal fare crafted by Louis Lassen, the man credited with introducing burgers to the world, this restaurant has some of the most fluffy buns, quality cheese, and perfectly-cooked fries in town. Bring them together and you’ve got binge-worthy options like monster cheeseburger, English cheddar cheese and bacon burger, smach lamb cheese burger, and classic chicken burger. Vegans and vegetarians can choose from the truffle cake burger and the English cheddar and parmesan burger. If you’ve yet to have a go-to comfort burger, this spot will switch things up for you.
Green and gold accented decor meets handcrafted seasonal beers, unique cocktails, and Indian fare at this restaurant. On the menu are boozy beverages with ingredients like red apple peel shrub, Falernum syrup, lavender tonic, and blue pea tea. The chicken tikka, puliyogare-dusted squid rings, and chilli cheese and corn kulcha come highly recommended. Round out a meal here with delicious desserts like the earl-grey infused sticky date pudding, masala chai tres leches, and sheer khurma with toasted nuts.
This expansive, 28,000 square feet space with multiple levels, private rooms, and cabanas is a nod to Scott F. Fitzgerald’s The Great Gatsby. On the menu here are a range of dimsums, salads, and Asian classics featuring ingredients like prawns, pomegranates, turnips, mushrooms, edamame, and more.
There’s also an extensive range of sushi, pizzas, and burgers to sample. The options here are diverse, catering to a whole host of cuisines and palates. Dessert follows the same theme, with options like mango sticky rice, tofu cheesecake, and tiramisu. All this, with a side of cheeky cocktails like “musky mule” and “long way to go” along with good music to keep you company.
Another expansive, two-level space in the city, Geometry Gastropub serves delicious cocktails as well as continental, North Indian, and Chinese fare. On the menu are options like caesar salad, wok-tossed raw banana manchurian, egg pepper fry, and sweet and sour chicken. If you like spicy food, try the Andhra chilli chicken wings, Lahori chicken tikka, and Thai green curry. Dessert options include tiramisu, gulab jamun, and chocolate brownie. Wash this down with boozy concoctions like screwdriver and mai tai.
Bustling Indiranagar is now home to a new cocktail bar that offers pan-Asian delicacies with a side of Insta-worthy decor. On the menu are options like hibiscus roast chicken bao, hamachi and truffle oil ceviche, pan-fried gyozas, smoked sauce chicken dumplings, tempura asparagus uramaki, baby potatoes in hunan sauce and more. Wash this down with their signature cocktails like galangal and bourbon based sexy sour, passionfruit and vodka forward foxy and I know it, and a black cardamom, cucumber dill pickle, and gin number called tickle highball.
East Bengaluru’s newest taproom is an Insta-worthy 260-seater space that comes with alfredo dining spaces. On the menu are delicacies that spotlight pan-Asian, Indian, and continental cuisines with options like miso soup, raw papaya and mango salad, xiao long bao, chilli paneer hot dog, Sindhi dal pakwan, kathal kottu parotha, tuna tataki taco, and more. Dessert comes with a baked Alaska, sticky toffee pudding, and ice cream doughnut. Sample these alongside a glass or two of signature cocktails like cherry blossom sourtini with gin and martini rosso as well as velvet aviation, which comes with gin and creme de violette.
British celebrity chef Jamie Oliver has several restaurants across the country. Following on the heels of this is his East Bengaluru restaurant that offers delicious hand-stretched Neapolitan pizzas like the Roman, red rocket, chicken chilli freak, shrimply hot, and more. There’s also pastas, salads, and a range of desserts to sample. Unique toppings and authentic flavours will keep you coming back to this place. As will the delicious drinks served on the side.
This airy, casual brewhouse is set to be South Bengaluru’s go-to destination for live music and sports screenings. The menu features continental and Indian flavours, with options like lemon coriander chicken, chicken barbeque wings, chicken tikka kebabs, korean chilli chicken bao, and more. The craft beer, especially apple cider, comes highly recommended. As do the cocktails and the tres leches from the dessert menu.
