Savour flavours from around the globe at these new restaurants in Bengaluru

Fusion delicacies with a side of vinyl records, Brazilian caipirinhas brimming with authentic flavours, and pan-Asian creations with generous portions of Insta-worthy decor – dining out in Bengaluru just got more global and exciting with these new restaurants.

If you live in the garden city, a medley of heady cocktails, indulgent burgers, and authentic, global fare is on the cards. Choose from Brazilian pork sausages, Japanese prawn sushi, all-American pub grub, and the most eclectic selection of cocktails the city has seen yet. Not to mention, an expansive range of the city’s preferred choice of poison, craft beer. We round up a list of new splurge-worthy restaurants in Bengaluru.

Dine out at these 10 new restaurants in Bengaluru this month

(Featured and hero image: Boteco, Bengaluru)