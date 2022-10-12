Dine-out diaries: New restaurants in Bengaluru that are worth their salt

The garden city’s zeal for experimentation has built an appetite for the most eclectic menus. How else would you explain the abundance of quirky establishments across every other street. Best part? Bengaluru has stepped things up a notch this October, with all new restaurants that promise a memorable dining experience. Here’s looking at a few on our radar.

Bengaluru’s culinary culture is perhaps the most underrated across the country. From vintage ice cream shops to swanky rooftop restaurants – there’s something to cater to every season, mood, and occasion. Joining this delicious line-up are charming bars, elegant alfresco spaces, and Insta-worthy cafes. On the menu are eclectic cocktails, experimental bites, and several mugs of the city’s favourite beverage, beer. Here’s a look at all the restaurants in Bengaluru that we’re adding to our dining rotation.

New restaurants in Bengaluru we’re dining at all this October

Coco’s

Nestled in a picturesque nook on the bustling Church Street, Coco’s is a tropical bar and restaurant. Minimalist decor meets bamboo trees and a chic, compact bar space here. On the menu are delicious bites like peri peri wings, tamnak Thai, spaghetti aglio olio, pizza, chocolate fudge brownie, and more! The fried chicken nippat masala – their take on the classic Bangalore street food is a must try. As are their signature and classic cocktails, including green apple martini with absinthe and cucumber brine and junglebird with light rum and pineapple. The beer here comes from the city’s beloved brewery Arbor.

Address: Church St, Haridevpur, Shanthala Nagar, Ashok Nagar, Bengaluru

Chowman Electronic City

If there’s one cuisine the city just can’t get enough of, it’s pan-Asian. Joining this lineup – right alongside the more specialised Thai, Vietnamese, and Japanese restaurants – is the latest outlet of the popular Chinese chain Chowman. The decor is underlined with soft lighting, serene Buddha statue, and a welcoming red and black theme. On the menu are options like kung pao chicken, burnt garlic rice, stir-fried pak choi in chilli garlic sauce, sliced fish in soya chilli, prawn balls, and more. This is the stuff of soul food.

Address: Doddathoguru Village, Neeladri Nagar, Electronic City, Near Bommasandra, Bangalore

Jook Taproom

Clad in vibrant yellow, blue, and pastel hues – this is a quirky watering hole in the centre of the city. The decor features several murals and industrial details. On the menu are bar snacks like chicken chettinad, sabudana fritters, and prawn chips as well as chilli cheese garlic toast, paneer makai malai tikka, egg roast, keema pav, Amritsari fish tikka, tandoori wings, and more! The main course features comfort North Indian classics like butter chicken masala, dal lasooni, and mutton rogan josh, amongst others. Those with sweet teeth can dig into their gulab jamun, gajar ka halwa, or hot chocolate brownie – each served with ice cream. Round out your meal with their classic or signature cocktails – from whisky sour with egg whites to DK Bose with whisky and passion fruit. There’s plenty of beer on tap as well.

Address: 4th Floor, Smart Square Complex, 100 Feet Road, Indiranagar, Bangalore

Ciciana

Comfort Italian food has a new destination in the city’s residential HSR locality. The decor here is breezy – complete with quirky mosaics and a well-designed green cover. On the menu are classics like bruschetta, crostini de pollo al pesto, Italian salad, classic caprese panini, soups, and more! The house special pizza with butter prawns, grilled chicken, spinach, and rosemary comes highly recommended. As does the lasagna with their in-house arrabiata. For dessert, try the ricotta cheesecake, classic tiramisu, almond and orange blossom panna cotta, and chocolate marquise with wild berry compote. Delicious!

Address: 2616, 1st Sector, 27th Main Road, HSR, Bangalore

Terrace House of Commons

Most new restaurants feature alfresco spaces – in part due to the fact that they’re perfect spots to enjoy Bengaluru’s famed pleasant weather. Joining the ranks is this swanky new bar and kitchen that features comfortable lounge seats, minimalist benches, industrial lamps, and vibrant murals. On the menu is a smorgasbord of modern Indian, continental, Asian, and Italian delicacies. This includes Konjee crispy mushroom, desi Scotch eggs, Moroccan lamb chops, Nachos papdi chaat, kasundi broccoli, nimbu malai soya chaap, chicken candy, and more! We’re eyeing the desserts – hazelnut creme brulee, jaggery cheesecake, sticky rice pudding, and snickers bar. A few classic and signature cocktails with gin and whiskey truly seal the deal.

Address: Fourth Floor, Ward 57, 24th Main, Maranahalli, Phase 2, JP Nagar, Bangalore

The Bakehouse By Zoheb

Giving the city a picture-perfect escape from the busy blur of Commercial Street – The Bakehouse By Zoheb is charming to say the least. The space spans three floors and the decor features pastel and gold hues with wooden chairs and minimalist fixtures. The glass-panelled display counter features the most scrumptious-looking desserts – including red velvet cake, mango cheesecake, blueberry cheesecake, hazelnut chocolate cake, and pineapple cake. The menu also comes with chicken parcel, pink sauce pasta, paneer fingers, peri peri paneer pizza, amongst others. Round out a meal here with some delicious tea – we’re eyeing the blue pea tea – coffee, or milkshake. Best part? Most guests rave about the top-notch hospitality here as well.

Address: 69, Dispensary Road, Shivajinagar, Commercial Street, Bangalore

Woodpegger

North Bengaluru is now home to a new rooftop bar and kitchen that’s all about elegance – from the chic club on the third floor to the breezy restaurant downstairs. The abundance of green cover adds to the charm of the establishment. On the menu – which is underlined by nostalgic sensibilities – are a whole array of options, of which the spicy peanuts, chicken kebab, jalapeno poppers, and golden fried prawns come highly recommended. The signature cocktails – including blue tea flower gin and tonic, tropical bahama mama, and Jamaican tango are a must-try as well. The space regularly hosts some of the best artists from across the world. If that doesn’t spell fun, we don’t know what does.

Address: Chanakya Layout, opposite Manyatha Tech Park, Nagavara, Bengaluru

Which of these bustling new restaurants in Bengaluru are you heading to this October?

