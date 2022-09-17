New restaurants in Bengaluru to add to your dining rotation this September

September has arrived with a slew of scrumptious new menus – featuring indulgent desserts, authentic bites, and heady cocktails. Add to this, breezy rooftop spaces, quirky decor, and groovy music and you’ve got yourself a dining experience worth writing about. Here’s our pick of the best new restaurants in Bengaluru for this month.

The garden city’s culinary palate is known for being experimental and eclectic – paving the way for several new establishments. On offer? Artisanal chocolates, authentic Japanese delicacies, indulgent comfort grub, and the most unique cocktails. Best part? The ambiance ranges from laidback and comfortable to bustling and exciting. There are also plenty of one-of-a-kind, exciting establishments with unique themes and services on the itinerary. This month, you’re bound to be spoiled for choice. All you need to do is dress for the occasion and bring your appetite with you. Here’s a run through all the new restaurants in Bengaluru that we’ve got on our radar.

New restaurants in Bengaluru that are worth their salt

High Ultra Lounge

View this post on Instagram A post shared by High Ultra Lounge (@highultralounge)

If you’ve got party on the brain, this is the place to be. Elevating Bengaluru’s nightlife is this swanky high-energy resto-lounge that opens up to the glittering city nightscape. Reportedly, this is South India’s highest lounge, located just about 430 feet above the ground. On offer are pan-Asian delicacies like chicken satay, sushi platter, prawn fries, maki sushi, and the most delectable signature cocktails. Their sake cocktails – particularly the Saketini – come highly recommended. Complementing this spread is their bustling ambiance – complete with EDM and techno music. We can’t think of a better place to head to over the weekend.

Address: 26/1, 31st Floor, World Trade Centre, Brigade Gateway Campus, Malleshwaram, Bangalore

Horizon

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sheraton Grand Bangalore (@sheratongrandbangalore)

Right next door to the lounge – at the top of World Trade Centre – is this premium 40-seater restaurant that serves up some of the city’s most authentic yet contemporary pan-Asian fare. Horizon’s menu highlights include the Cheung Fan – rice noodle rolls -, sushi, maki, and some of the most exciting first-line labels of Japanese whiskies and gins that have been sourced from around the globe. The ambiance is intimate and romantic, with views that will take your breath away. If you’ve got a date this month, we recommend making a reservation here.

Address: Sheraton Grand Bangalore Hotel, Dr. Rajkumar Road Malleswaram, Rajajinagar, Bangalore

Smoor

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SMOOR Chocolates (@smoorchocolates)

The city’s beloved dessert destination has an all-new elegant space, which just so happens to be it’s 50th store as well. The space is expansive, perhaps the largest in the city with Insta-worthy European-Parisian decor – both indoor and al fresco. On the menu is a one-of-a-kind celebration of chocolate – complete with macarons, cakes, and chocolate truffles. To kick things up a notch, the brand has introduced a range of chocolate barks in eclectic flavours like kesar pista, strawberry cheesecake, and chocolate peanut butter.

They’ve also got large displays of delectable center-filled chocolate truffles in various flavours – dark chocolate to milk – that can be poured into jars to make a trail mix. If that doesn’t spell fun, we don’t know what does. While here, you could savour their savoury delicacies like pizzas and pastas as well. Their hot chocolate continues to be one of their most popular options. Don’t miss out if you’re in the neighborhood.

Address: State Bank of India Rd, Shanthala Nagar, Ashok Nagar, Bangalore

Zodiac

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Zodiac Bar & Kitchen (@zodiacbarandkitchen)

Adding a touch of cosmic fun to this mix is this swanky new restaurant in the Bengaluru’s IT-hub – Marathahalli. The ambiance here – as the name suggests – is underlined by murals that depict various star signs. The staff, clad in zodiac-themed uniforms, add to the experience. As do the breezy al fresco dining spaces, picturesque pond, and vibrant gardens. The menu features a diverse range of cuisines – Indian to European – with the chicken risotto, broccoli quinoa kebab, butter chicken, pasta, carrot halwa, and dal makahni being highly recommended. Don’t miss out on their range of classic and signature cocktails, especially those featuring gin.

Address: 42/3, Marathahalli Main Rd, Silver Springs Layout, Munnekollal, Bangalore

Smokehouse Deli

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Smoke House Deli (@smokehousedeli)

The city’s go-to cafe for the most indulgent comfort food, Smokehouse Deli has an all-new space on Lavelle Road. The European establishment stays true to its zeal to serve carefully-crafted fare with ethically-sourced ingredients, with the menu’s most recommended features including their mushroom crostini, eggs benedict, gnocchi, risotto, ravioli, pizzas, and salmon. Let’s not forget, their sandwiches and breakfast options are scrumptious to say the least. Also recommended? Their charcuterie menu with house-made sausages, fresh salads, cocktails, and range of new desserts. Best part? The ambiance is just as laidback as welcoming as ever before.

Address: Lavelle Rd Shop 52, Ground Floor, Shanthala Nagar, Ashok Nagar, Bangalore

Paper & Pie

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paper and Pie (@paperandpiebangalore)

Besides its string of breweries, if there’s one thing Bengaluru is known for, it’s the cafes. Adding to the lineup is this elegant, Pinterest-perfect space that’s home to podcast rooms, conference rooms, workstations, and more. You could shoot, record, network, and ideate while grabbing a bite here. And while the space itself is the first of its kind in the city, the menu is just as exciting. On offer are pancakes, smoothies, soups, salads, bagels, croissants, steaks, burgers, and more! Not to mention, an extensive tea and coffee menu to peruse. You could spend hours experiencing everything the space has to offer and if you tend to work from home, we can’t think of a better place to pop by.

Address: Metro Pillar Number 55, 100 Feet Rd, Indira Nagar 1st Stage, Bangalore

10 – Speakeasy

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 10 (@10speakeasy)

While we’re on the subject of firsts, we’d be remiss not to take a peek at the city’s first speakeasy that’s located right behind a premium paan shop called the Paan Studio. As discreet as speakeasies tend to be, the shop opens into an expansive, elegant space – complete with large chandeliers, tungsten lighting, statement furniture, and a breathtaking bar. On the menu are Peruvian, Middle Eastern, Mediterranean, and pan-Asian delicacies – of which the pulled pork tacos, prawn platter, prawn and avocado salsa tacos, and mango and palm heart ceviche come highly recommended. We’ve got our eyes on the cocktails – crafted by India’s best bartender Yangdup Lama. Head here for the unique experience, stay for the boozy concoctions.

Address : No. 76-63, No.10, BBMP PID, 10, Wood St, Ashok Nagar, Bangalore

Meter Bar

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Meter Bar (@meterbar.official)

Reportedly the world’s first drink-by-meter concept bar and restaurant, this establishment has been the talk of the town since it first opened its taps. While here, you’re billed on the time you spend to drink – with an individual meter keeping track of time. There are base prices for each drink which stays constant for a certain period of time and increases by a certain amount at certain intervals. This is paused when a drink is repeated and concoctions have varying meter rates as well. To complement this is a menu featuring Indian, Mexican, and pan-Asian fare – of which the Vietnamese lemongrass paneer, moong dal shorba, and tikka aur zaitun ki chaat, and tandoori malai chops come highly recommended. This one’s worth a visit just for the experience. That aside, it’s important to note that chugging is a no-no while you’re here.

Address : Vega City Mall, Dollar Layout, BTM 2nd Stage, BTM Layout, Bangalore

