Dining out in Bengaluru: 11 new restaurants serving delicious food and good vibes

It’s the last month of the year, and Bengaluru has seen some wonderful new restaurants open doors. If you are a keen restaurant explorer, you will find several interesting culinary experiences to choose from at these new restaurants in Bengaluru.
New restaurants in Bengaluru we are checking out this month
Now that the Geist Taproom has opened doors at Orion Mall in Rajajinagar, beer lovers are a happy lot. On tap are all the varietals that Geist offers, its latest Repeat being one that you can easily spend the whole afternoon with. The menu largely remains the same as the Brewing Factory, with some new dishes specifically for the taproom. Try the Squid Tamarind Chilli, The Puliyogare Corn Grit, Pulled Pork Idli and the Geist Popcorn Shrimp. The taproom also offers popular classic cocktails.
A place that is pet-friendly in the true sense of the term. Your pets can be groomed, have a gourmet menu to choose from, a clean and sanitised space to spend time in while you indulge them with goodies from the pet store; and yourself with goodies from the menu created by Chef Abhijit Saha. The food at this café is plant-forward, made with chemical-free produce. You will find a wide selection of new age and traditional ingredients – from hemp hearts to local green, millets to mock meats made of tempeh and more. Inspired by New York cafes, the menu has a range of bagels, pancakes, flatbread pizzas and more.
Launched on the Thai festival of Loy Krathong, The Lotus Oriental offers modern takes on the cuisines of the East and the Far East. Classics like the Somtum and Phad Thai share space with a Seitan Gung Pao and what is perhaps a first in the city – vegan sushis with flavours of watermelon, eggplant and pepper. A wide selection of teas, Sonchus and sakes complete the experience here.
Curated by Chef Abhijit Saha Glass is an urban garden setting to an all-new Indian restaurant with a well-equipped bar. On offer is an imaginative interpretation of traditional cuisine from different regions of India with a modern presentation. The well-stocked and speakeasy bar serves up innovative and classic cocktails along with fine wines, spirits and Indian tapas for a complete gastronomic experience. Among the signature dishes are the Makki ki Roti and Sarson ka Saag Tostadas, the Avocado and Khakra, Shucked Kerala Oysters with Kachumber Pineapple salsa and lemon.
Vegan Vogue hopes to make conscious living a way of life and help people transition to a plant-based diet seamlessly. The menu showcases an all-day breakfast ranging from vegan pancakes to French toast. Starters and mains include Cauliflower Crostini, Tofu Tacos with Guacamole, Polenta cake rounds with creamed mushrooms, and more. For the dessert fiend, the Apple Tart and the Caramel flan make for a sweet finish. Also available are probiotic salads and fresh-pressed juices. Ask for a tour of their kitchen if you would like to see how the food is made.
This new Indian progressive fusion restaurant is quite eclectic in nature. Think Sufi and vintage Bollywood sharing space. The menu features the likes of an aromatic Paya soup and Lucknowi Galouti alongside original creations like the Paneer Tikka Bruschetta. The desserts bring favourites together so you don’t have to choose – Soan Papdi and Mishti Doi baked cheesecake or Malpua and Rabdi Panacotta. The bar menu takes you on The Great Indian Tour with its range of thematic cocktails.
Bombay Borough epitomizes modern India through an explosion of hyper-local and regional flavours with its eclectic food and cocktails. The Bougainvillea Bar offers tastefully curated cocktails centred around Indian regional ingredients and history. The food menu is designed to take one on a thorough culinary journey across India. Interestingly the restaurant uses regionally sourced ingredients, like aam papad from Amritsar, kasundi from Bengal, thecha from Maharashtra, podi from Andhra, and Malvani masala from the Konkan belt.
This Mumbai brand restaurant comes to Koramangala in Bengaluru and brings with it some old world Goan charm. A charming glass house forms a part of the décor here, with several nooks and spaces for you to choose from. The menu is a mix of Parsi, Goan and modern cuisine, with a wide range of Indian regional dishes, all aimed at the well-travelled food lover.
Chennai’s much loved artisanal bakery, Old Madras Baking Co. (OMBC), is now in Bengaluru. Customers of OMBC can look forward to their signature coconut buns – an inspired take on the version popular in Kodaikanal and across Iyengar bakeries. Their range of healthy breads are the product of dedicated passion. OMBC bagels are another top-selling product, along with puffs and pastries with all-natural ingredients and simple tea cakes. Plans are afoot to create and introduce products inspired by Bengaluru, in the future.
The legendary Ponnusamy comes to Bengaluru and does so in an interesting way. Joining hands with the popular brewery Fox in the Field in Whitefield, the brand has its first outlet on a floor dedicated to it, in the brewery. Making its debut in style, Ponnusamy offers the Bahubali thali – 50 dishes to a thali with delicacies like Sura Puttu, Prawn Masala, Mutton Nalli and Chicken Biriyani, Jhangri, Kesari, and more.
The much-loved Theobroma has come to Bengaluru with its first outlet in Indiranagar. There are plans afoot for many more across the city. No longer with the good folks of Bengaluru need to save luggage space for goodies on their Mumbai trips or stock up at the airport. Theobroma’s signature cookies, cakes, brownies and palmiers are all now available at their stores.
