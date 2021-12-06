Dining out in Bengaluru: 11 new restaurants serving delicious food and good vibes

A place that is pet-friendly in the true sense of the term. Your pets can be groomed, have a gourmet menu to choose from, a clean and sanitised space to spend time in while you indulge them with goodies from the pet store; and yourself with goodies from the menu created by Chef Abhijit Saha. The food at this café is plant-forward, made with chemical-free produce. You will find a wide selection of new age and traditional ingredients – from hemp hearts to local green, millets to mock meats made of tempeh and more. Inspired by New York cafes, the menu has a range of bagels, pancakes, flatbread pizzas and more.

Image: Courtesy Instagram