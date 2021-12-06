Home > Food & Drink > Dining > Dining out in Bengaluru: 11 new restaurants serving delicious food and good vibes
06 Dec 2021 08:00 AM

Ruth Dsouza Prabhu
It’s the last month of the year, and Bengaluru has seen some wonderful new restaurants open doors. If you are a keen restaurant explorer, you will find several interesting culinary experiences to choose from at these new restaurants in Bengaluru.

New restaurants in Bengaluru we are checking out this month

The Geist Taproom

The Geist Taproom

Now that the Geist Taproom has opened doors at Orion Mall in Rajajinagar, beer lovers are a happy lot. On tap are all the varietals that Geist offers, its latest Repeat being one that you can easily spend the whole afternoon with. The menu largely remains the same as the Brewing Factory, with some new dishes specifically for the taproom. Try the Squid Tamarind Chilli, The Puliyogare Corn Grit, Pulled Pork Idli and the Geist Popcorn Shrimp. The taproom also offers popular classic cocktails.

The Geist Taproom
Address
UG - 09 C, Upper Ground Floor, Orion Mall, Brigade Gateway 26 / 1 Dr Rajkumar Road, Malleswaram West, Rajajinagar, Bengaluru, Karnataka 560055
Phone
+91 88677 07102
Visit today
The Pet People Café

The Pet People Café

A place that is pet-friendly in the true sense of the term. Your pets can be groomed, have a gourmet menu to choose from, a clean and sanitised space to spend time in while you indulge them with goodies from the pet store; and yourself with goodies from the menu created by Chef Abhijit Saha. The food at this café is plant-forward, made with chemical-free produce. You will find a wide selection of new age and traditional ingredients – from hemp hearts to local green, millets to mock meats made of tempeh and more. Inspired by New York cafes, the menu has a range of bagels, pancakes, flatbread pizzas and more.

The Pet People Café
Address
Shree Arcade, 19th Main Rd, Sector 4, HSR Layout, Bengaluru, Karnataka 560102
Phone
+91 99007 03009
Visit today
The Lotus Oriental - The Leela Bhartiya City Bengaluru

The Lotus Oriental - The Leela Bhartiya City Bengaluru

Launched on the Thai festival of Loy Krathong, The Lotus Oriental offers modern takes on the cuisines of the East and the Far East. Classics like the Somtum and Phad Thai share space with a Seitan Gung Pao and what is perhaps a first in the city – vegan sushis with flavours of watermelon, eggplant and pepper. A wide selection of teas, Sonchus and sakes complete the experience here.

The Lotus Oriental - The Leela Bhartiya City Bengaluru
Address
The Leela Bhartiya City Bengaluru, Thanisandra Main Rd, Bengaluru, Karnataka 560064
Phone
1800 1031 444
Visit today
Glass – Holiday Inn Bengaluru Racecourse

Glass – Holiday Inn Bengaluru Racecourse

Curated by Chef Abhijit Saha Glass is an urban garden setting to an all-new Indian restaurant with a well-equipped bar. On offer is an imaginative interpretation of traditional cuisine from different regions of India with a modern presentation. The well-stocked and speakeasy bar serves up innovative and classic cocktails along with fine wines, spirits and Indian tapas for a complete gastronomic experience. Among the signature dishes are the Makki ki Roti and Sarson ka Saag Tostadas, the Avocado and Khakra, Shucked Kerala Oysters with Kachumber Pineapple salsa and lemon.

Glass – Holiday Inn Bengaluru Racecourse
Address
Ward No.94, 16/1, Seshadri Rd, Racecourse, Gandhi Nagar, Bengaluru, Karnataka 560009
Phone
+91 80 4620 5900
Visit here
Vegan Vogue

Vegan Vogue

Vegan Vogue hopes to make conscious living a way of life and help people transition to a plant-based diet seamlessly. The menu showcases an all-day breakfast ranging from vegan pancakes to French toast. Starters and mains include Cauliflower Crostini, Tofu Tacos with Guacamole, Polenta cake rounds with creamed mushrooms, and more. For the dessert fiend, the Apple Tart and the Caramel flan make for a sweet finish. Also available are probiotic salads and fresh-pressed juices. Ask for a tour of their kitchen if you would like to see how the food is made.

Vegan Vogue
Address
#34, 80 Feet Rd, Hal, HAL 3rd Stage, Indiranagar, Bengaluru, Karnataka 560075
Phone
+91 90364 90135
Visit today
Bhola & Blonde

Bhola & Blonde

This new Indian progressive fusion restaurant is quite eclectic in nature. Think Sufi and vintage Bollywood sharing space. The menu features the likes of an aromatic Paya soup and Lucknowi Galouti alongside original creations like the Paneer Tikka Bruschetta. The desserts bring favourites together so you don’t have to choose – Soan Papdi and Mishti Doi baked cheesecake or Malpua and Rabdi Panacotta. The bar menu takes you on The Great Indian Tour with its range of thematic cocktails.

Bhola & Blonde
Address
968, 2nd Floor, 12th Main Rd, HAL 2nd Stage, Indiranagar, Bengaluru, Karnataka 560008
Phone
+91 99647 00541
Visit today
Bombay Borough

Bombay Borough

Bombay Borough epitomizes modern India through an explosion of hyper-local and regional flavours with its eclectic food and cocktails. The Bougainvillea Bar offers tastefully curated cocktails centred around Indian regional ingredients and history. The food menu is designed to take one on a thorough culinary journey across India. Interestingly the restaurant uses regionally sourced ingredients, like aam papad from Amritsar, kasundi from Bengal, thecha from Maharashtra, podi from Andhra, and Malvani masala from the Konkan belt.

Bombay Borough
Address
10, Wood St, Ashok Nagar, Bengaluru, Karnataka 560025
Phone
+91 96060 69004
Visit today
1BHK – Bar House Kitchen

1BHK – Bar House Kitchen

This Mumbai brand restaurant comes to Koramangala in Bengaluru and brings with it some old world Goan charm. A charming glass house forms a part of the décor here, with several nooks and spaces for you to choose from. The menu is a mix of Parsi, Goan and modern cuisine, with a wide range of Indian regional dishes, all aimed at the well-travelled food lover.

1BHK – Bar House Kitchen
Address
#56, Raj villa, 5th cross, 60 Feet Rd, 6th Block, Koramangala, Bengaluru, Karnataka 560095
Phone
+91 95914 26566
Visit today
Old Madras Baking Co.

Old Madras Baking Co.

Chennai’s much loved artisanal bakery, Old Madras Baking Co. (OMBC), is now in Bengaluru. Customers of OMBC can look forward to their signature coconut buns – an inspired take on the version popular in Kodaikanal and across Iyengar bakeries. Their range of healthy breads are the product of dedicated passion. OMBC bagels are another top-selling product, along with puffs and pastries with all-natural ingredients and simple tea cakes. Plans are afoot to create and introduce products inspired by Bengaluru, in the future.

Old Madras Baking Co.
Address
3, 80 Feet Rd, MET Layout, Geddalahalii, Sanjaynagar, Bengaluru, Karnataka 560094
Phone
+91 73488 57158
Visit today
Ponnusamy

Ponnusamy

The legendary Ponnusamy comes to Bengaluru and does so in an interesting way. Joining hands with the popular brewery Fox in the Field in Whitefield, the brand has its first outlet on a floor dedicated to it, in the brewery. Making its debut in style, Ponnusamy offers the Bahubali thali – 50 dishes to a thali with delicacies like Sura Puttu, Prawn Masala, Mutton Nalli and Chicken Biriyani, Jhangri, Kesari, and more.

Ponnusamy
Address
80 Feet Rd, 6th Block, Koramangala, Bengaluru, Karnataka 560095
Phone
+91 80411 05334
Visit today
Theobroma

Theobroma

The much-loved Theobroma has come to Bengaluru with its first outlet in Indiranagar. There are plans afoot for many more across the city. No longer with the good folks of Bengaluru need to save luggage space for goodies on their Mumbai trips or stock up at the airport. Theobroma’s signature cookies, cakes, brownies and palmiers are all now available at their stores.

Theobroma
Address
Ground Floor, Unit 1, 2981, 12th Main, Hal 2nd Stage, Indiranagar, Bangalore
Phone
+91 81828 81881
Visit today
Ruth Dsouza Prabhu

Ruth is an independent journalist based in Bangalore. Always in pursuit of the next story that interests her, loves her food and drink, bookworm and a sucker for sunsets and airplane journeys.
Food

