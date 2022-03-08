10 new restaurants in Bengaluru we are eating at all this month

Italian food is popular in Bengaluru and the city has particularly grown to appreciate pizzerias over the past few years. The latest addition to this is Thin Tony’s Pizza, which has Neapolitan-style, classic Italian American options like chicken parmesan, chicken piccata, shrimp scampi, and spaghetti with meatballs. All the pizzas are cooked in the in-house woodfire oven and the restaurant uses recipes passed down by generations of Italian-American families from New York. The sourdough is also made from scratch. At the helm of it all is Anthony Falco, an international pizza consultant who’s known as the global pizza man.

Image: Courtesy Thin Tony’s Pizza