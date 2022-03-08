10 new restaurants in Bengaluru we are eating at all this month

Bengaluru’s food scene has seen a flurry of new restaurant openings of late. On offer are a range of cuisines, from authentic Chinese fare to classic Italian delicacies. And keeping in line with the beer-drinking culture of the city, several new breweries have opened their taps as well. Here’s where you should visit this month.
New restaurants in Bengaluru to check out this month
Jump To / Table of Contents
1 /10
This laidback, serene spot in Jayanagar is all about sustainability and art. The menu features pan-Asian and North Indian fare, of which their fried chicken kebab, curry leaf fish cutlet, Vietnamese onion flower, and vegan spring rolls come highly recommended. The gallery features a different artist each month and the furnishings here are ethically sourced. They offer alfresco, terrace, indoor, and premium private indoor dining spaces.
Image: Courtesy Maya
Promising delicious beer with a side of live screenings, this new sports bar in JP Nagar is the perfect spot to unwind after a long day. On the menu are Mexican grubs like crispy potatoes and empanadillas as well as pan-Asian chilli prawns and pork belly in soy. You could spend hours sampling the signature cocktails and food or playing at the pool table or console. The brand claims to be India’s first authentic sports bar and has several outlets in Mumbai. Their new Bengaluru spot is already hosting a string of events and is a must-visit if you’re in the area.
Image: Courtesy The Studs Sports Bar And Grill
3 /10
Italian food is popular in Bengaluru and the city has particularly grown to appreciate pizzerias over the past few years. The latest addition to this is Thin Tony’s Pizza, which has Neapolitan-style, classic Italian American options like chicken parmesan, chicken piccata, shrimp scampi, and spaghetti with meatballs. All the pizzas are cooked in the in-house woodfire oven and the restaurant uses recipes passed down by generations of Italian-American families from New York. The sourdough is also made from scratch. At the helm of it all is Anthony Falco, an international pizza consultant who’s known as the global pizza man.
Image: Courtesy Thin Tony’s Pizza
4 /10
Nestled in a thriving, central spot of the city, Brassa promises a culinary experience like no other. Started by restauranter Amit Ahuja of the Lucky Chan and Misu fame, the food here is a blend of different cuisines, with the most popular options being sushi, lotus-stem chips, salmon ceviche, truffle puffs, and parmesan churros. Don’t miss out on their creative, delicious cocktails while here.
Image: Courtesy Brassa
5 /10
Delicious mushroom pizza, crispy chicken burger, chilli chicken, Jodhpuri mirch vadas, and New York cheesecake light up the menu over at this new restrobar in town. A two-floored space with rooftop seating, the in-house signature drinks like the Malabar punch and Airwave are a must-try. The bartender here is also known to drop by and ask for your preference in drinks. Add swanky decor to the mix and you’ve got yourself a potential local-favourite destination.
Image: Courtesy Otto’s Restrobar
6 /10
Satiating all your pan-Asian cravings, Chowman’s flagship outlet in Indiranagar has some of the best chicken soup and noodles and kung pao chicken in the city. The restaurant is the brainchild of Debaditya Chaudhury, an avid traveller and musician and aims to offer affordable fine dining experiences. The new space in the city has Chinese murals on the walls and a large statue of Buddha. The vibe is both inviting and exciting and is a must-visit if you’re in the area.
Image: Courtesy Chowman
7 /10
Beer connoisseurs unite! JW Marriott Hotel Bengaluru has recently opened its own brewery, that’s housed within lush gardens and has delightful, refreshing brews on tap. On the menu is pan-Asian fare like bao and dumplings, but the craft beer featuring signature IPAs, Kolsch, and Belgian Witbier is what you’ll write home about. Casually designed to look like a beer garden, the vibe of this space is relaxed and perfect for an after-work haunt.
Image: Courtesy JW Marriott Hotel Bengaluru
8 /10
The Leela Bhartiya City Bengaluru is now home to a fine dining restaurant that serves up delicious Awadi and North-West Indian delicacies. On the well-curated menu has age-old recipes, with offerings like dal-e-falak, atta chicken, shahi nalli nehari and more. The walls feature hand-woven art which, combined with the picturesque rooftop ambiance will have you documenting your flavourful experience here on Instagram. This one offers a wine and dine experience like no other.
Image: Courtesy The Leela Bhartiya City
9 /10
A pet-friendly, cheery space added to Koramangala’s thriving cafe culture, Cafe Hideout offers delicious fried rice, chilli garlic noodles, sandwiches, burgers, mojitos, and coffee. The Ferrero rocher milkshake comes highly recommended. The vibe of this place is laidback, and the bright yellow decor with indoor and outdoor seating options lends itself well to being photographed for the gram.
Image: Courtesy Cafe Hideout
10 /10
After serving up a delicious spread of burgers across Chennai for over 8 years, Burgerman has opened its first experiential outlet in Indiranagar. The innovative menu has flavourful meat patties that are grilled to perfection, along with a blend of fresh veggies and in-house sauces, all of which promise to eliminate the grease that burgers are known for. The setting is vibrant and quirky with a private dining space, alfresco seating, and a dedicated spot for foosball and darts.
Image: Courtesy Burgerman
Feature and hero image: Courtesy Maddi Bazzocco/Unsplash