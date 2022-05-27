Head to these new restaurants in Delhi-NCR for a scrumptious meal

New Delhi’s newest restaurant, Mary Lou’s, pays homage to the legacy of comfort food through its innovative interpretation of diner classics. The place presents a curated dining experience spread over three floors, featuring ingredient-forward soulful meals with American, Asian and European-inspired fare.

Placing culinary prowess on a new pedestal, chef Vaibhav Bhargava explores the concept of homely and hearty food characterised by high nutritional value with the produce being sourced from local artisanal farms around Delhi NCR. The place exudes a cosy vibe, with its al fresco section, textured accents, wooden accents and more. Indulge in some wholesome curry bowls, bento cakes, meat-based classics, plant-based burgers, protein bowls and a lot more, and wash them down with their signature beverages, including Mary Boo, Lou Lou Yuzu, Lou Lou Meringue Cake, and more.

Address: Commons, DLF Avenue, Saket

Image: Courtesy of Mary Lou’s