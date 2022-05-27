Head to these new restaurants in Delhi-NCR for a scrumptious meal

Delhiites are always on the lookout for a scrumptious meal and their search often ends up at newly opened places and newly launched menus. So, if you’re looking to indulge in some delectable offerings this weekend, head to these new restaurants in Delhi-NCR for the perfect bite.
New restaurants in Delhi-NCR you need to try
(Hero and Featured Image: Mary Lou’s)
Jump To / Table of Contents
1 /9
Select City Skywalk is now home to a 48-seater multi-cuisine establishment that serves up a delicious array of European, Asian, Vietnamese and Sri Lankan fare. The chefs here have added an experimental flair to classic dishes, with the menu boasting of options like Hong Kong ginger fish, caramelised dry Vietnamese chicken, sliced lamb in hoisin sauce, Sri Lankan dhal, and handmade Thai hot dog with homemade bread. If you’ve a sweet tooth, try their raspberry pie with vanilla ice cream, mango sponge custard pudding, and chocolate devil cake. The restaurant also has a bar attached, so be sure to grab a tipple to go with your meal.
Address: S -18, Second Floor, Saket, New Delhi
Image: Courtesy of Nineteen78
2 /9
New Delhi’s newest restaurant, Mary Lou’s, pays homage to the legacy of comfort food through its innovative interpretation of diner classics. The place presents a curated dining experience spread over three floors, featuring ingredient-forward soulful meals with American, Asian and European-inspired fare.
Placing culinary prowess on a new pedestal, chef Vaibhav Bhargava explores the concept of homely and hearty food characterised by high nutritional value with the produce being sourced from local artisanal farms around Delhi NCR. The place exudes a cosy vibe, with its al fresco section, textured accents, wooden accents and more. Indulge in some wholesome curry bowls, bento cakes, meat-based classics, plant-based burgers, protein bowls and a lot more, and wash them down with their signature beverages, including Mary Boo, Lou Lou Yuzu, Lou Lou Meringue Cake, and more.
Address: Commons, DLF Avenue, Saket
Image: Courtesy of Mary Lou’s
Imperfecto, the popular hangout spot in Delhi, recently opened its doors to Dwarka in the form of Imperfect Boutique. With delectable menu offerings, royal interiors, ample space and live shows such as music, belly dancing, fire shows, acrobats and more exude a vibe like none other. With a variety of cuisine on offer such as Mediterranean, Chinese, Italian and Indian on offer, the menu features some yummy eats in a cosy, comfortable vibe that turns from a casual space in the day to a high-energy bar space at night.
Address: 5th Floor, Vegas Mall, Sector 14 Dwarka
Contact: +91 98109 87152
Image: Courtesy of @imperfectoboutiquedwarka/Instagram
4 /9
Noida’s latest clubbing outpost, Sassy Oscar, is a fun, colourful space. The luxe restaurant-cum-club exudes an eclectic vibe, with its refreshing and unique cocktails, succulent delights and the best music in town. The place is great for a fun night out with your friends, and will ensure you keep going back for more!
Address: Gardens Galleria Mall, Sector 38, Noida
Contact: + 91 98183 36663 / +91 99999 97133
Image: Courtesy of @sassy_oscar_noida/Instagram
Cosy Box, Cannes Film Festival’s official food partner founded by Jean Bernard Fernandez-Vesini in 2008, has recently launched in Delhi’s One Golden Mile. The outlet, driven by Akshay Anand and Aashish Begwani, is set to bring innovative food and beverages to the Indian market. The space, spread over 7,500 square feet, features a jade-tiled patio, verdant greens, plush seating and more. The bar menu caters to both the seasoned drinkers and young ones who are just starting out, and the well-rounded global food and drinks menu focuses on Mediterranean, European, Oriental, and modern Indian cuisines.
Address: One Golden Mile, Block A, Netaji Nagar, Delhi
Image: Courtesy of Cosy Box
If your idea of a perfect afternoon is an intimate bar setting that allows for loads of fun and laughter with your gang, this one’s for you! Houz Cafe Bar, in Gurugram, is a fun, cosy spot to be at. With exotic cocktails, chilled beer and live IPL matches, you’re guaranteed hours of fun. What’s more, some of the most popular artists will play live music on Feidays and SUndays, allowing you to let your hair down and groove to the music!
Address: Houz Cafe Bar – 128, Tower 4, WorldMark, Sector 65, Gurugram
Image: Courtesy of @houzcafebar/Instagram
If you love Japanese cuisine, Nomimono will provide some delectable treats for you. The place, which recently opened in Delhi’s Nehru Place, offers Japanese and Pan Asian cuisine with some refreshing beverages, including their Rozu and the Rabendra Martini.
Address: Upper Ground Floor Epicuria Food Mall, R8, Nehru Place
Image: Courtesy of @nomiedelhi/Instagram
Among the new restaurants in Delhi is The Sky Lantern, a plush space that aims to offer the most exquisite food and beverage experience ever to its patrons. Indulge in yummy cuisine, sip on exotic cocktails and unwind with fun and laughter as you relax into the live music that plays while you eat.
Address: Panchshila Banquet, Sadhna Enclave, Malviya Nagar, New Delhi
Image: Courtesy of @skylanterndelhi/Instagram
9 /9
Another outlet in New Delhi’s Saket, Aviary Cocktail Nest is a gateway that transcends you into a whole new dimension. The restro-bar combines luxury and opulence into a common space, and its menu, filled with global dishes, compliments the nature-inspired cocktails. The interior resembles an aviary, an enclosure for birds in their natural habitat, and allows guests to experience the best of nature. Indulge in signature dishes such as Mutton Burrah, Sticky Maple Prawn, Hand Pulled Tandoori Chicken, Lal Maas Tortellini, and much more. What’s more, items such as sushi, dimsums, pizzas, tapas, salads, and main courses ensure there’s something for everyone here.
Address: 2nd Floor COMMONS, DLF Avenue, Saket
Image: Courtesy of Aviary
Hero and Featured Image: Mary Lou’s
Related: In Kolkata? Visit Siuli, India’s First Post Office Cafe