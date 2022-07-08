All the new restaurants in Delhi to check out in July for a fresh dining experience

Gone are the days of not being able to go out due to the pandemic. As things have opened up in full force, make the most of this season at all the new restaurants in Delhi in July.

The national capital is famous for its gastronomical offerings. There’s nothing you will not find here. From delectable street food to fancy fine dining restaurants, you will find the best of all worlds here. With new restaurants and eateries constantly opening up in each and every corner of the city, it’s difficult to keep a track of what’s opened where. But worry not, we’ve got you covered.

All the new restaurants in Delhi you can check out in July

Sushi San by Kampai

First up, we have a sushi bar as the new restaurants in Delhi. Kampai, an award-winning and leading Japanese restaurant in Delhi has added a new feather to its hat and introduced a brand named Sushi San at DLF Avenue, Saket. With the launch of Sushi San, Avantika Sinha Bahl, Founder & Managing Director of Tasteshop Pvt. Ltd. aims to provide authentic sushi in an accessible format. The sushi bar is established with a vision to introduce an astonishing and a wide array of freshly made sushi and sashimi with quality, authentic ingredients and easy accessibility.

Sushi San by Kampai is a convenient and quick-service sushi bar characterised by a conveyor belt concept. If revolving plates of sushi weren’t enough to get your attention, perhaps the interactive menu that features an extravagant variety of signature rolls & sashimi will get you satiating. Some of their signature rolls include crispy kale & yuzu cream cheese roll, spicy shitake roll, crispy avocado roll, aburi salmon roll, red dragon roll, rock shrimp roll & much more. Sushi San is an experience right from when you start browsing their menu until you take that last bite. The packaging is also such a visual treat, that the patrons will actually stop to admire & click it for quite some time before unleashing themselves on the food.

Address: DLF Avenue Commons, 1st Floor, Press Enclave Road, Saket, New Delhi

Deja Brew

This is a one-of-its-kind hybrid brew lounge serving the freshest beer and finest coffee under the same roof, that’s the next entry on the list of new restaurants in Delhi in July. Deja Brew offers wines, single malts, and other spirits along with craft beers and coffee, to pair with their premium menu of cigars. The variety of drinks can be paired with Modern-Inspired World Cuisine, brought to the patrons with a specially curated menu. With a calming and intimate ambience, Deja Brew is the perfect place to start off with an invigorating espresso and finish off with a mug of frothy goodness, i.e. craft beer! Another highlight of this Brew Lounge is that patrons get a chance to light up, because, also on the menu here are the finest cigars known to man—giving you further reason to make a beeline to Deja Brew.

Address: M-20, Block M, Greater Kailash II, Greater Kailash, New Delhi, Delhi 110048

Barbeque Nation, Rajouri Garden

One outlet that needs no introduction. In the list of ever-growing new restaurants in Delhi, the iconic buffet chain has opened another outlet at the heart of West Delhi! The eat-all-you-can buffet at Barbeque Nation offers a plethora of dishes in vegetarian and non-vegetarian spreads. With a whole lot of options in starters, main course, and desserts with a special Kulfi section, there’s something for everyone.

Address: 3rd Floor, A2/41, Block A, Rajouri Garden, New Delhi, Delhi 110027

Savorworks Roasters

For the first time in India, there comes a destination that is the perfect union of one of the best matches made in heaven – chocolate and coffee. With its first-ever coffee and chocolate atelier, Savorworks Roasters brings to Delhi a dream space for the lovers of La Dolce Vita or the good life! A one-of-its-kind concept in the country, the newly launched café is a one-stop-shop for a never seen before bean-to-bar and bean-to-cup experience. At one of Delhi’s most upmarket addresses, Chhatarpur, the atelier serves as the perfect caffeinated haven for the city’s well-travelled connoisseurs.

Address: D-86, 100 Feet Rd, Phase 2, Chattarpur Enclave, Chhatarpur, New Delhi, Delhi 110074

Oki Poki

Azure Hospitality, the flagship banner of some of the most iconic brands of the city such as Sly Granny, Mamagoto, Foxtrot, and Dhaba, launched its cloud kitchen Oki Poki. The trendy menu focuses on dishes that are signatures of Asian cuisine, including dishes that have been forgotten in terms of mainstream delivery brands. The objective is to celebrate and discover innovative recipes for sushi and artisanal ramen bowls that are new to a patron’s palate. Signature dishes on the menu include a unique Miso Broth along with iconic dishes like Teriyaki Meal in a bowl which is served in different varieties such as Tofu, Chicken, Lamb, and Pork. If you love Dimsum then there is a huge variety to choose from, such as Duck Gyoza with Five-spice hoisin, or for vegetarians, the Wild Mushroom and Thai herb-flavoured dim sum. For Sushi lovers, the classic California Sushi with Tobiko, crab sticks, and Avocado is light yet full of deep flavours. Another unmissable signature is Oki Poki Kappa Maki, exceptionally fresh and delicious. Vegetarians have other choices as well, such as the Crispy Asparagus and Cream Cheese Sushi along with other classics like Avocado Sushi.

Address: Sector 18, Noida

Gur Chini

Gur Chini is a premium mithai brand that is revolutionising desi mithai by giving it a modern twist. It has launched a new outlet in Punjabi Bagh and that’s the latest entrant on the list of new restaurants in Delhi. The new outlet in Punjabi Bagh caters multiple variations of regional specialities of organic mithai. The brand currently has its retail outlets at MG Road and Defence Colony, and online presence through its own website, along with Zomato. Besides Gur Chini outlets, the brand has base kitchens in Delhi, Ahmedabad and Mumbai, and plans to expand the base kitchens to Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Pune and Aurangabad.

Address: 145, Mehrauli-Gurgaon Rd, Sultanpur, New Delhi, Delhi 110030

All Images: Courtesy Restaurants