Eating out: 8 new restaurants in Goa we are booking this December 2021

As you head to the state that never fails to mesmerise, check out the restaurants that are quickly redefining Goa’s dining experience.

Despite a series of lockdowns causing old favourites to shut down, new restaurants have been flooding the state — each more innovative with eclectic menus that introduce bold new flavours. Though Goa has always been a beloved holiday destination, the pandemic blues have spurred domestic travel to the state. So, as you revisit the places you love, here are seven eateries you must discover.

New restaurants in Goa that are on track to becoming iconic landmarks