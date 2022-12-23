New restaurants in Goa that are making waves in the state’s culinary culture

December in the sunshine state is known for its bustling events and throngs of eager-eyed tourists. This year around, however, it’s also brimming with eclectic flavours – Japanese to Spanish. Not to mention, traditional Portuguese. Here’s looking at the sea of new restaurants that have cropped up in Goa.

Apart from its pristine waters and billowing palm trees – the allure of Goa lies in its versatility. Between historical monuments, vibrant shopping markets, and glitzy nightclubs – the tropical destination caters to most every kind of traveller. And this holds true for its cuisine as well. Although a typical meal is a medley of rice, coconut, fish, amaranth, and kokum amongst other ingredients – eateries across the state span a diverse range of flavours and ingredients.

In fact, over the years, chefs have taken advantage of the region’s experimentative palate, crafting the most unique experiences. In fact, while there – you could go from savouring a five-course Italian meal in a rustic farm to knocking back feni cocktails in a vintage bar – all in a single day. In line with this, the past few days have seen a flurry of new restaurants in Goa. Each has its own unique ambiance and style – with menus featuring everything from local delicacies to Asian classics. Pop by each and you’d have a taste of the world. If you’re headed to the country’s sunshine state, here’s a ready reckoner of spots to dine at.

New restaurants in Goa that are worth their salt