New restaurants in India to visit for an elevated dining experience

Khubani, at Andaz Delhi, is a new restaurant that aims to take its diners on a culinary journey like no other. The experienced team, from House of Imperfecto, is carrying forward their culinary and experiential legacy with this new outlet, which is an amalgamation of global cuisines and Persian culture.

Serving the finest of dishes, the restaurant blends with a touch of culture and ethnicity through its scenic two-floor property. Each corner is different and is carefully curated by the founders, Sharad and Naresh Madan. With exquisite chandeliers, tikari rugs, and a magnificent fountain at the entrance, among other things, the restaurant takes one on a regal journey that is unmatched.

The menu has been curated by Award-winning chef Sabyasachi Gorai, while their Turkish chef Gokhan adds authenticity to the cuisine. Executive Chef Narendra Singh brings his accolade and world experiences to the menu, which uses cooking techniques such as sous vide, confit, charcoal, and more. The place’s Asian offerings include sushi rolls, baos, dim sums and more, while the Indian offerings have delights such as fish fingers, butter chicken and dal makhani. Its Italian fare is filled with hand-stretched pizzas, while the Turkish menu boasts of treats such as Turkish mezze, Adana Kebab (Traditionally smoked charcoal cooked hand minced lamb kebab), Imam bayildi (charcoal roasted smoked Eggplant with Turkish spices) and more. Finish your meal with delectable desserts such as tiramisu, caramel popcorn cheesecake, mile high mud pie, and salted cookie chocolate jar.

Call: +91 99994 66734 (for reservations)

Image: Courtesy of Andaz Delhi