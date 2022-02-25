New restaurants in India to visit for an elevated dining experience

Good food is often hard to come by, but it is what comforts the soul. And if you’re someone who is always on the lookout for new restaurants on the block, we have something for you! These restaurants in India are the latest ones on the block and offer great menus for you to indulge in!
New restaurants in India you should try right now
Khubani, at Andaz Delhi, is a new restaurant that aims to take its diners on a culinary journey like no other. The experienced team, from House of Imperfecto, is carrying forward their culinary and experiential legacy with this new outlet, which is an amalgamation of global cuisines and Persian culture.
Serving the finest of dishes, the restaurant blends with a touch of culture and ethnicity through its scenic two-floor property. Each corner is different and is carefully curated by the founders, Sharad and Naresh Madan. With exquisite chandeliers, tikari rugs, and a magnificent fountain at the entrance, among other things, the restaurant takes one on a regal journey that is unmatched.
The menu has been curated by Award-winning chef Sabyasachi Gorai, while their Turkish chef Gokhan adds authenticity to the cuisine. Executive Chef Narendra Singh brings his accolade and world experiences to the menu, which uses cooking techniques such as sous vide, confit, charcoal, and more. The place’s Asian offerings include sushi rolls, baos, dim sums and more, while the Indian offerings have delights such as fish fingers, butter chicken and dal makhani. Its Italian fare is filled with hand-stretched pizzas, while the Turkish menu boasts of treats such as Turkish mezze, Adana Kebab (Traditionally smoked charcoal cooked hand minced lamb kebab), Imam bayildi (charcoal roasted smoked Eggplant with Turkish spices) and more. Finish your meal with delectable desserts such as tiramisu, caramel popcorn cheesecake, mile high mud pie, and salted cookie chocolate jar.
Call: +91 99994 66734 (for reservations)
Image: Courtesy of Andaz Delhi
The newest addition to Chandigarh’s Pan-Asian restaurants, Pink Wasabi is an Instagram-worthy spot in Elante Mall, the city’s most happening location.
The place embodies the essence of gourmet cuisine with its various elements, such as rose-themed interiors, eccentric decor and the beautiful cherry blossom grooves. What’s more, the delectable menu here includes treats such as sushi, baos, dim sums, curries and classics that will appeal to all age groups. Signature dishes include Edamame Truffle Dimsum, Pink Wasabi Special Roll, Yellow Thai Curry with Blue Pea Rice, Mushroom Bao and Raspberry Chocolate Mousse, which offer a myriad of contrasting flavours, colours and textures.
With all government guidelines for safety being adhered to, the place offers an amazing, safe dining experience for all its customers to indulge in.
Where: Pink Wasabi- Elante Mall, Chandigarh
Time: 12:00 pm – 12:00 am
Price: INR 1400 + taxes (for two)
Call: +91 90567 59703 (for reservations)
Image: Courtesy of Pink Wasabi
Chef Ritu Dalmia’s latest venture, MOTODO Pizzeria recently opened in Mumbai‘s Jio World Drive, derives its name from three classic Italian ingredients – Mozarella, Tomato and Dough – the trifecta for any good pizza. The glass walls with a view of the pizza ovens give diners a glimpse into the cooking process, which, paired with Chef Dalmia’s culinary expertise, makes for an experience that tantalises and teases the tastebuds.
Though based on the concept of a pizzeria, the place boasts delectable treats that are carefully crafted to offer a luxurious dining experience to customers. Dishes on the menu include a beetroot salad, handmade pastas, roasted cauliflower, eggplant parmigiana, a variety of freshly baked pizzas, and more. The restaurant is a delight for vegetarians, too, with its various offerings that elevate simple vegetables into fine-dining at its best.
Address: Level 2, Jio World Drive, Bandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai
Image: Courtesy of @motodopizzeria/Instagram
In its tenth year as a brand, Mumbai’s popular dessert spot, Love & Cheesecake, has opened an outlet in Delhi’s Defence Colony, to cater to an all-new audience. The place offers 56 flavours of cheesecakes, like none other, using fresh, seasonal, and at times, unusual ingredients such as goat cheese! What’s more, the outlet also customises theme cakes, gift hampers, coffee and viennoiseries to meet its customers’ needs.
The minimalist-chic interior matches the simple and unusual indulgent flavours that the place offers, including decadent chocolate cakes, confectionery items such as bread and cookies, snacks such as sandwiches quiches and puffs, and of course, their signature cheesecakes.
Address: Shop No 32, Defence Colony Market, New Delhi
Image: Courtesy of Love & Cheesecake
Goa has seen a lot of new, exquisite restaurants pop up in the last couple of years, and the latest to join the bandwagon is Maai (which means motherland). The restaurant is housed in an attractive bungalow, with its heritage and Portuguese-inspired design.
The dishes are inspired by the travels and conquests of the Portuguese, and the ingredients discovered and carried along with them, such as tomatoes, pineapple, cashew nuts, guavas, chilli, pepper and more. The menu consists of a delectable mix of small plates and curries that celebrate the flavours of Goa, with dishes such as Raw Banana Cutlets, Vegan Beetroot Gallettees, the chef’s Signature Chorizo Hummus, Pepper Spiced Mutton and more. The menu can be paired with some of the delectable cocktails on the menu, which use ingredients such as kokum and cashew feni, along with various coffee options.
Address: H.No 491 Baunta, Gumal Vaddo, Assagao, Goa 403507
Call:+91 96997 72306
Image: Courtesy of Maai Goa
Elaa Goa is a new cafe and bar set on the state’s popular Anjuna Beach, which serves delectable, earth-based cuisine. With the earth at its core, it goes beyond sustainability and vegan cuisine to be inclusive of nature. About 70 per cent of the menu here is vegan, and the lack of meat is due to the rareness of finding responsibly-sourced meat – again, another important factor for the restaurant.
The menu has some delicious offerings using avocadoes, prawns, and even dal and doodhi – an unusual combination that will make you want to try it at least once. The variety of coffees and beverages refresh you on a hot and humid day, and with the beach right there, you can be assured of hours of fun around the cafe as you keep coming back here to sample more food.
Address: H No 1069, Gawaddi, Anjuna, Goa
Image: Courtesy of @elaagoa/Instagram
Hero and Featured Image: Courtesy of Pink Wasabi
