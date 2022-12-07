New restaurants and cafes in India to add to your dining rotation this December

With the holiday spirit taking hold of the country, there’s no better time than now to head out for a bite or sip of something delicious and indulgent. Fortunately, a string of new restaurants and cafes have got the memo – serving up some of India’s most unique culinary creations. Here’s our pick of spaces that are worth their salt.

India’s culinary palate has grown by leaps and bounds over the past few years – allowing new restaurants with unique cuisines and experimental cocktails to have their time in the spotlight. This month, every major city in the country has a bit of a theme going for it. Mumbai and Goa, for instance, have embraced all things tropical – with tiki cocktails and seasonal seafood. Bengaluru, on the other hand, has stayed true to its love for all things malt – with creative craft beers and indulgent bar grub. Delhi, meanwhile, can’t get enough of the bubble tea trend.

The common theme between them all? Instagrammable ambiance, eclectic menus, and an inclination for all things sustainable. Not to mention, a genuine taste for authentic, artisanal, and quality food and drinks. All this, right in time for the holidays, which have most of the country feeling festive, laidback, and eager to try a little something different. To cater to this, we’ve curated a list of a few spaces that have been on our radar of late.

Dine out at these new restaurants in India this month