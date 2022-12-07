New restaurants and cafes in India to add to your dining rotation this December

With the holiday spirit taking hold of the country, there’s no better time than now to head out for a bite or sip of something delicious and indulgent. Fortunately, a string of new restaurants and cafes have got the memo – serving up some of India’s most unique culinary creations. Here’s our pick of spaces that are worth their salt.
India’s culinary palate has grown by leaps and bounds over the past few years – allowing new restaurants with unique cuisines and experimental cocktails to have their time in the spotlight. This month, every major city in the country has a bit of a theme going for it. Mumbai and Goa, for instance, have embraced all things tropical – with tiki cocktails and seasonal seafood. Bengaluru, on the other hand, has stayed true to its love for all things malt – with creative craft beers and indulgent bar grub. Delhi, meanwhile, can’t get enough of the bubble tea trend.
The common theme between them all? Instagrammable ambiance, eclectic menus, and an inclination for all things sustainable. Not to mention, a genuine taste for authentic, artisanal, and quality food and drinks. All this, right in time for the holidays, which have most of the country feeling festive, laidback, and eager to try a little something different. To cater to this, we’ve curated a list of a few spaces that have been on our radar of late.
Dine out at these new restaurants in India this month
Giving the capital city a taste for authentic bubble tea, GotTea has a new address in South Delhi. The product of three friends – YuSung, Armaan, and Joseph – on a mission to redefine how Indians perceive and indulge in beverages, the menu here is eclectic and the ambiance inviting. The former features 16 options, which includes signature flavours like Caramel Brown and Green Matcha. If you’re feeling fruity, they have blends with aromatic teas from Assam and pickled fruits. There’s also refreshing ades and coffees to choose from, complete with choice of toppings – tapioca pearls or in-house jellies. Their croissant-waffle number Croffle comes highly recommended. Best part? All of the ingredients are locally sourced and served in Instagrammable 100 percent recyclable plastic utensils.
If there’s one thing the residents of garden city enjoy, it’s a good beer. Adding to the long lineup of breweries in the city is this unique Viking-themed space with a stunning waterfall, and picturesque alfresco space. On the menu are glorious bites – chicken skewers, pulled bulgogi chicken burger, pork chops with beer barbeque sauce, and more. There’s an extensive selection of egg delicacies, cheesy paneer and potato numbers, biryani, butter chicken – you name it, they’ve got it. Their bar menu offers choice whiskies and the most flavourful set of beers. We’ve got our eyes on their watermelon-flavoured brew.
One of the city’s most popular spaces for all things brewed, Byg Brewski has an all-new space in Yeshwanthpur. Boasting a buzzing ambiance, this space is semi-alfresco and expansive. The menu features a range of delicious bites, of which the chilli cheese rolls, roast chicken leg, calamari rings, beef chilli, stir-fried broccoli stems, and Malnad pork come highly recommended. Pair these with their eclectic range of craft beers and creative cocktails. Round out a meal with their popular tres leche or salted caramel cheesecake.
The country’s first collaborative taproom – launched by Great State Aleworks and Arbor Brewing Company India – has given Vagator a reason to kick back and guzzle. Drawing inspiration from Greek cafes around the world, the 22-seater space is nestled in a quaint lane, hidden by trees and greeted by a verdant garden. The menu boasts of a range of beers, some by the founding breweries and others house specials. The menu features simple, tropical food that draws from the sunshine state’s Portuguese culture. Best part? The ingredients are all seasonal and local.
Bringing the flavours of South India to the sunshine state, HOSA has a picturesque patio and an expansive space that seats up to 125 people. Featured here is an art room that doubles up as a gallery and a private dining area, complete with its own bar counter. The space fuses old Portuguese tiles with avant-garde art from the South. The restaurant’s name translates to ‘new,’ spotlighting the restaurant’s menu – which is a contemporary reinterpretation of traditional flavours. This includes delicacies like Guntur crab fry, jackfruit ghee roast, mushroom pongal, curry leaf cured snapper, puli munchi wings, and gunpowder kid corn. The cocktails – tiki and classic – are tropical, pairing well with the food. Don’t miss out.
Giving the evergreen comfort staple – pizzas – an artisanal touch, Bizza is Mumbai’s newest destination for indulgence. The ambiance here is warm and the menu, eclectic. Curated by chef Danniel Punzo, options here include a Miso Aubergine & Blue Cheese pizza with citrus miso sauce and basil, Spicy Cauliflower pizza with caramelised onions and basil, Jalapeno Prawns pizza with roasted bell peppers, and Peking Duck pizza with hoisin sauce and yellow curry apple. These are woodfired and come on a base of activated charcoal or sourdough. There are a range of dipping sauces and toppings to enhance the flavour of each bite. Along with a choice of salads, antipasti, and desserts. Round out a meal with their creative cocktails and a night of good tunes.
Bringing the tropical flavour of Bali to the maximum city, Cafe Corra boasts of a breezy, picturesque vintage wood, bamboo, and greens decor. An open coffee bar fits right into the aesthetic space. The menu boasts of Italian, Asian, and Continental options – of which the chilli oil omelette, pizzas, burgers, chicken dimsums, edamame truffle drop, espresso tiramisu, and the ultimate brookie come highly recommended. Pair these with the Babyccino coffee or the Vietnamese cold brew latte and you’ve got yourself the perfect laid back afternoon.
The pink city is now home to one of India’s largest rooftop bars and lounges. The 36,000 sq.ft space has both indoor and outdoor seating – with the architecture being reminiscent of the finest spaces in Greece. We’re talking rustic open spaces and whitewashed walls – all clad in ocean blue. Five serving bars compliment the 12th-floor 180 degree view of the city. The menu here features five delicious beers – Pomona Mango Milkshake Pale Ale, Apollo Lager, Titan German Hefeweizen, Chronos Belgian Wit Beer, and Chaos American IPA – each with its unique flavour notes. There are also a range of unique quick bites – local and international and signature cocktails to savour. Don’t miss out!
