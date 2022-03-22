New restaurants in India: Where to eat at all this month in your city

Dining out is always a fun experience, with new places opening regularly across the country. If you love trying out new restaurants, we’ve curated the recent launches in India for you.
The pandemic forced us all indoors. Now, after the third wave as COVID-19 cases fall, people are getting back to travelling and dining out, and how! If you’re one of them, we’re sure you must have spent the first month post reopening dining out at your favourite restaurants.
Now that you’ve satiated all your cravings, we’ve curated a list of all the new restaurant launches in India in recent months so that no matter where you are, you’ve got a new place to try out over the weekend.
New restaurants that serve up some delectable delights
Jump To / Table of Contents
Though not a new restaurant, Soul Pantry has reopened its doors, claiming a spot on this list. The restaurant specialises in delicious, nutrition-dense flatbreads, wellness bowls, sourdough bakes, gyros, healthier versions of soul food like pizzas, and lactose-free, keto, gluten-free and artisanal produce. Their menu, complete with healthy (and delicious) smoothies, shakes and juices, makes it a must-visit for the modern Indian who wants to sustain a healthy lifestyle even when eating out. Their menu also has house beers and wine, in case you feel like you need a pick-me-up, along with artisanal teas, coffee and kombucha.
The women-led team, headed by Chef Shyantika Guha, uses ancient Indian and forgotten grains in unique ways to add nutrition and flavour to your meals. Do try their artisanal quinoa salad, avocado smoothie (we totally recommend!) and flatbreads for a delicious treat, or opt for the mock meat burger for a juicy, delicious meal that will leave you wanting more. Their pizzas also use sourdough, giving it a unique flavour, and the preservative-free sauces that boast of the robust tomato flavours will leave you wanting more!
Address: Soul Pantry, Gate 5, Andaz Delhi, Asset No. 1, Northern Access Road, Aerocity, New Delhi
Timings: 11:00 a, to 11:00 om
Call: +91 11 4903 1234 (for reservations)
Image: Courtesy of Andaz Delhi
2 /9
One of the country’s most popular cafe chains, SOCIAL has recently opened a new output in DLF Commons, Saket. Sprawling over two floors, this new restaurant in India is the brand’s 31st across the country and sixth in NCR, and creates a much-needed respite from the surrounding concrete structures. Every SOCIAL outpost has been created by borrowing elements and inspiration from its neighbourhood, and the one in Saket is no different. What makes it edgy is its theme park design that is characteristic of the capital – perfect for a day out, a picnic or a simple stroll, with its playground structure and a stunning waterfall!
And the fun doesn’t end here! SOCIAL puts an experimental spin on classic dishes, and the menu features delights such as the iconic Breakfast Trays, Munchies, legendary Biryanis and Tandoori Pizzas, along with Signature cocktails like Trip On a Drip, Thai Maalish, The Lantern, and more.
What’s more, the outpost’s coworking space makes for a great place to work and chill, all in one go!
Address: DLF Commons, DLE Avenue Saket
Image: Courtesy of SOCIAL Saket
3 /9
With plush pink interiors and delectable food, the newly-launched restaurant. Bella Rossa, in Delhi’s Hudson Lane, is an Instagrammer’s haven. The floral-themed restaurant not only has some amazing lighting and interiors, but the good here is delicious, making it one of the new restaurant and cafe launches that are a must-visit in Delhi. The place offers Asian, Italian, North-Indian and continental cuisines, and their must-tries include mouthwatering delicacies such as chili cheese baguette, chicken sandwich and pizzas, to name a few.
Address: G-16 A, Vijay Nagar
Timings: 11:00 am – 10:00 pm
Image: Courtesy of Bella Rossa
Bar Bank, with its new-age concept, is bringing you the space to indulge in delectable treats in a carnivalesque setup. The place ensures your culinary experience goes beyond the same drink and meal while allowing you to indulge in a great dining experience. With a space of 11,000 square feet in Juhu, Bar Bank is the biggest food truck park in India, making it possible to have utmost fun with gourmet food.
Indulge in yummy Mexican, Asian, Japanese and QSR restaurants, such as Punjab Da Chulha, L Dorado, Phat Fork, Indigo Burger Project, Ministry of Eggs, Native Food Truck, Shake Republic, Waffle House, and Paleteria, among others. With live music and over 200 fresh spirits and cocktails, be sure to be entertained through the night.
Address: Opposite Ramada Plaza, Juhu, Mumbai
Contact: +91 91703 91709
Image: Courtesy of @thebarbank/Instagram
5 /9
Among the new launches in Goa is Elephant & Co, which has already established itself as one of the most popular gastro pubs and cafes in Pune’s Kalyani Nagar. The place has introduced a new exquisite menu coupled with a vintage earthy atmosphere and exciting cuisines, which is set to launch in Goa soon.
Address: House no. 1049/2, Survey no. 16/1 Grand Pedder Field, Peddem, Anjuna
Contact: +91 76663 61130
Image: Courtesy of @elephantandco_india/Instagram
The experiential restaurant transforms from a daytime cafe into an evening gastropub. The all-day dining cafe looks ‘Rosie’ with an array of world-inspired breakfast favourites, craft coffee and scrumptious mains created by chef Anukriti Anand – Ham-shuka, Pea & Basil Cappelletti and desserts such as Imitation Tiramisu.
As the clock ticks 7:00 pm, ‘Tillie’ offers the perfect blend of science and whimsy through its exemplary cocktail bar menu inspired by global traditions, curated by Ajit Joshi, Partner, Rosie & Tillie. Tillie’s exclusive menu is carefully set by Chef Ravikant Shukla and Chef Suvan Kitchlue and includes Eggplant Karaage with sticky pineapple teriyaki, Thai Spiced Chicken Schnitzel, and more.
Address: 151-153, Ground Floor DLF Avenue Mall, Saket
Timings: 11:00 am – 10:00 pm
Image: Courtesy of Rosie & Tillie
Nestled under the warmth of a 100-year-old Banyan tree, Bougain Villa is the newest all-day bistro and boulangerie in Mumbai‘s Lower Parel. The cosy homely, place has an all-white decor, with soothing pastel shades. The two white bougainvillea trees that greet you as you enter are the highlights of the space. Chic aesthetics, hand-painted tables, table and floor lamps and art installations will keep your interest throughout the duration of your stay.
One end of the place features a bar, while the other has a display of loaves of bread and colourful desserts and cakes. The gourmet menu at the new restaurant features breakfast offerings such as pancakes, waffles, benedicts; a selection of gourmet coffees, smoothies, fresh juices, healthy salads, and plenty of vegan items, while you’ll also be spoilt for choice with comfort dishes such as handmade pasta, risottos, gourmet pizzas, sandwiches & burgers, french fondues, and grills.
The hi-tea offerings include teas, coffees, canapes, sliders and soft-shell tacos, making it an ideal place to unwind or hold a business meeting.
Address: Bougain Villa, 71, Ground Floor, Dainik Shivner Marg Opposite Lady Ratan Tower, near St. Regis hotel, Upper Worli
Time: 10:00 am – 12:00 am
Call: +91 89760 55750/+91 89760 55741 (for reservations)
Image: Courtesy of Bougain Villa
The Game Palacio, Mumbai’s muc-loved entertainment hub, has launched in Elante Mall, Chandigarh. The resto-bar section is perfect to indulge in exquisite cuisines from around the world and innovative beverages between your gaming sessions at the place. Indulge in dishes such as Charcoal chicken risotto, Burrata Pizza, Mediterranean Pizza to Pesto Chicken Tikka. The especially hand-crafted drinks menu would leave diners spoiled with choices.
The entertainment section comprises engaging activities such as bowling, cricket, bungee soccer, goalie, gyro, pool, VR Games, and fun arcade games. The energetic music amps up the overall mood of the lounge.
Address: The Game Palacio- Elante Mall, Chandigarh
Timings: 12:00 pm – 12:00 am
Price: INR 1400 + taxes for two (without alcohol)
Call: +91 9056 759701, +91 90567 59702 (for reservations)
Image: Courtesy of The Game Palacio, Chandigarh
9 /9
If Asian food is your jam, then the newly-opened restaurant in Bengaluru, KUBO, is the place to be. The restaurant offers delectable pan-Asian delights such as sushi, tapas, skewers and more. The umami flavours are sure to delight your tastebuds!
Call: +91 80499 23975 (for reservations)
Image: Courtesy of @kubo_blr/Instagram
Hero and Featured Image: Courtesy of Bougain Villa