5 new restaurants in Kolkata perfect to enjoy the onset of winter

With Kolkatans still not over the Durga Pujo madness, these new restaurants in Kolkata will provide the perfect reason to hold on to the festivities at this time of the year. Not that true blue Bengalis ever needed a reason to dine out.

With the relaxation in COVID-19 restrictions, Kolkata is ready to indulge in their favourite activity now more than ever, eating. The city decks up like a picture straight out of a carnival, and what better time than this to try out the new restaurants in Kolkata?

New restaurants in Kolkata in 2021

The newest addition to the list of sky bars in Kolkata, LMNO_Q is a rooftop bar, on the 12th floor of Magma House. Sitting tall, spread over 8,000 sq. ft, this place has both indoor and outdoor seating, in sync with the beautiful weather in Kolkata. Offering a magnificent view of the city’s skyline, this restaurant whips up multi-cuisine delicacies and a range of cocktails to choose from. Rose and Berry Bramble, Hello Tokyo, Smoked Apricot Old Fashioned, Spiked Ananas are some of the must-try cocktails here, to enjoy along with the elegantly done place.

This salon cum cafe situated in Sector 5 in Kolkata is all about changing the salon experience forever. Offering an open area, private verandahs and a Drive-In Counter to order your food in advance, this cafe ticks all the right boxes. Upon the menu is American, Mexican and Italian cuisines, the go-to for any cafe goer. This cafe boasts a plush interior, an impeccable view and amazing spots as a backdrop for all your social media clicks. Need more reasons to check out this place?

Situated at Syed Amir Ali Avenue, next to Quest mall, this beautifully done place is just what all the nature lovers needed. If you need the perfect aesthetic for your Insta feed, this is the place. If you are looking for good food, this is the place. If you are looking for a romantic and cosy date in Kolkata’s winters, this is the place. If you just want to chill with friends and have a good time, away from the noise of the city, this again is it. Head on to Garden of Dreams for all your dreamy pictures.

Another new restaurant in Kolkata, located at Sector 5, Salt Lake, MIAM boasts Asian and Indian cuisine on its menu. With a pocket pinch of Rs 800 for two, this place is perfect for a quick date or catching up with friends, without compromising on the ambience. It brings together the two worlds of plush, modern and rugged, and looks like anything but your regular cafe. Visit today for delish food and gram-worthy pictures.

For all pan-Asian cuisine aficionados, this newest place in the block is a must-try. For the authentic street food of South-East Asia, this place is the perfect getaway. With an extensive menu to choose from, their Neon Dim sums, Robata Claypot Rice, Tori Tsukune Teriyaki are the best picks that you cannot miss! Whether you are a vegetarian or a non-vegetarian, you won’t fall short of options.

All Images: Courtesy Instagram; Representative image: Courtesy Shutterstock