New restaurants in Mumbai and Goa that will make your dining experiences better

Dining experiences are always made better with the launch of new spots that open up in a city. So, if you’re looking for new restaurants in Mumbai and Goa to head to this August, we have the perfect round-up for you!
For those who dine out frequently, one thing is for sure – we’re always up for new experiences and restaurants. Yes, one always has those few favourite places they keep going back to, time and again, but this goes in tandem with gathering new experiences.
With the country reopening for travellers and diners, people are stepping out in full force, often with palates that are more experimental than before. And although our go-to restaurants and the comfort foods they serve will always remain so, new restaurants and cloud kitchens whipping up delectable bites are places that are a must-try. Be it any city, there’s at least one new restaurant opening up every month. This makes it the talk of the town, with a plethora of customers flocking to its doors day after day.
So, in case we have managed to convince you enough to go and sample menus at new dining destinations this August, check out some of these spots in Mumbai and Goa. With a variety of cuisine and menu offerings, these places are sure to keep your month filled with the most delicious bites!
New restaurants in Mumbai and Goa we’re dining at this August
Juliette is a love affair between good food and fine cocktails. A vintage romance in the modern world, the food here is inspired by traditional European cuisine using modern cooking techniques.
Juliette serves gourmet food, paired with some refreshing cocktails, and an experience and ambience that is next to none. Enjoy their fluffy pancakes, croque monsieur, smoked Seasonal vegetables with stratechella cheese and more, and try their handmade pastas, too. Pair the food with beverages such as a smoked hazelnut martini, elderflower hugo and more.
Image: Courtesy of Juliette
Kyma is among the city’s newest all-day casual dining experiences. The place focusses on Mediterranean and Asian cuisines, offering delectable eats and refreshing alcohols for you indulge in.
The place features a beautiful alfresco area complete with cabanas and a gazebo, while fairy lights and planters give it an ethereal European winter vibe. With high ceilings, the indoor area creates a spacious, open vibe, and the crockery and everything else will surely charm you. Indulge in recipes such as Asian Nacho, Cantonese-style Chili Chicken accompanied by the Manteo steam bun or a variety of sushi. The Mediterranean menu consists of delicacies such as Kunafa wrapped prawns with crispy golden fried vermicelli, coated deep fried prawns served with charred lemon and charcoal toum and a lot more. Their extensive cocktail menu is set to make your meal all the more special.
Image: Courtesy of Kyma
YOUnion, the all-day gastrobar that is Zorawar Kalra’s homage to the millennials, recently launched in Mumbai. The ‘Season 2’ of the place is an ode to the millenials, with its carnivalesque theme and quirky, fun menu.
The place boasts of over 300 varieties of shots, possibly the largest in India, along with a selection of super fun cocktails. The place also has a ‘Make Your Own Shot’ option in case you’re looking to experiment.
What’s new this time is a comprehensive coffee program by Nandan Coffee Organic Roasters, which will give guests a wide coffee menu to choose from, as well as regular coffee-focused events that will be offered shortly after the launch. The extensive menu on the other hand features delights such as desi and international tapas, including ghee-roast mutton boti; avocado tart chaat; Taiwanese popcorn chicken; and habanero cream tempura prawns. The menu also features a variety of dimsums, pizzas, pastas and sharing plates to allow you to make the most of your experience here.
Image: Courtesy of YOUnion
Sitting under a banyan tree, check. A cool, comfortable, cosy vibe, check. Healthy and delicious eats, check! Banyan Tree Cafe, located in IF.BE, Mumbai, is an all-day cafe that serves food emphasising on clean eating. The menu here has a variety of salads, sandwiches, keema pav and a lot more that are delicious as well as healthy, and the stunning ambience will make for a unique experience each time you visit.
The menu consists of some all-time favourites and seasonal produce to cater to you the best of all seasons and flavours, as you indulge guilt-free and enjoy bite after bite of a flavoursome meal.
Image: Courtesy of Banyan Tree Cafe
The Game Ranch offers a community culture that is a one-stop destination for cocktails, bowling, and mouthwatering food. Complete with ranch-like interiors, an interactive vibe, and some amazing menu offerings, this is a place that will offer you a cool, collected, and fun day out with your loved ones.
Image: Courtesy of The Game Ranch
Woodside Inn has been serving burgers to Mumbai for a while now. The place has recently launched new cloud kitchens in Mumbai, with the name Woodside Burger Shop, that deliver delectable burgers and more to hungry patrons in the city.
Image: Courtesy of Woodside Inn
Autumn Leaf Bistro Goa, a brand-new establishment serving comfort food in Goa, began operations in Hyderabad in 2018 and expanded to Assagao in May 2022. The place is a chill-out zone for those looking to unwind. Read a book, splash about in the pool or simply enjoy Goan skies as you rejuvenate and relax. Chef Krishna Reddy C. has also whipped up some delicious comfort food offerings from Indian, Tandoori, and Indo-Chinese cuisine, that will be sure to warm your heart.
Image: Courtesy of @autumnleafbistrogoa/Instagram
