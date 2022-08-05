New restaurants in Mumbai and Goa that will make your dining experiences better

Dining experiences are always made better with the launch of new spots that open up in a city. So, if you’re looking for new restaurants in Mumbai and Goa to head to this August, we have the perfect round-up for you!

For those who dine out frequently, one thing is for sure – we’re always up for new experiences and restaurants. Yes, one always has those few favourite places they keep going back to, time and again, but this goes in tandem with gathering new experiences.

With the country reopening for travellers and diners, people are stepping out in full force, often with palates that are more experimental than before. And although our go-to restaurants and the comfort foods they serve will always remain so, new restaurants and cloud kitchens whipping up delectable bites are places that are a must-try. Be it any city, there’s at least one new restaurant opening up every month. This makes it the talk of the town, with a plethora of customers flocking to its doors day after day.

So, in case we have managed to convince you enough to go and sample menus at new dining destinations this August, check out some of these spots in Mumbai and Goa. With a variety of cuisine and menu offerings, these places are sure to keep your month filled with the most delicious bites!

New restaurants in Mumbai and Goa we’re dining at this August