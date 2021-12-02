New restaurants: Where to dine out in Mumbai this December 2021

This all-day eating restaurant and bar is the newest addition to the already hip and happening Andheri. With a European-Indian fusion cuisine and excellent drinks and cocktails on the menu, set in garden-inspired seating, Ammata is so much more than your regular restaurant. Along with the beautiful ambience, there are so many dishes that you need to try. Right from the Sriracha hummus kulcha hors d’oeuvre to Haleem Boreks, which is a 12-hour slow-cooked Hyderabadi lamb with broken wheat and lentils, spiced with rose, cinnamon, and cloves in a dumpling with vegetable charcoal aioli and pickled radish — this place will leave you asking for more. For dessert, do not miss the Ashtray, which is edible cigarettes packed with chocolate ganache and hidden beneath a Bailey Panna Cotta bed of Oreo cookie crumble topped with silver dust. Need we say more about this new restaurant in Mumbai?

Image: Courtesy Ammata