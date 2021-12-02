New restaurants: Where to dine out in Mumbai this December 2021

Mumbai is always buzzing with fresh new places to dine out with family and friends, and it never disappoints. This December 2021, we discovered a few that bring a unique culinary experience to suffonsify not just our palate but also our soul. Check out all the new restaurants in Mumbai to try out all this month.
Best new restaurants in Mumbai this December 2021
This new French-style patisserie at Jio World Drive, Bandra Kurla Complex, is here to cater to your sweet tooth. If bakeries make you all happy and fuzzy just by the mention of them, Cou Cou is just the right place to be. With freshly-baked bread, cakes, handmade chocolates, homemade gourmet ice creams and a range of savoury delights, head here for a quick bite or your post-dinner sweet cravings. These delicacies are curated and baked to perfection by Chef Pierre Storti and Chef Pratik Deshmukh, and that’s just one more reason why you should be here.
The word Tori translates to executing a technique. Here at Tori, a Latin Asian restaurant, Chef Thomas Catley’s vision was to put his culinary skills acquired over the years to use. It’s a fun dining restaurant and bar that brings together the cuisines of South America and Southeast Asia and whips up a menu filled with perfect fusions of these two worlds. Perfect for a date night or a night out with friends, Tori is situated in the heart of Bandra.
The iconic French café brand Café Noir was originally started by Frenchman Thierry Jasserand and is now open in Mumbai. In sync with the feel of the city, the menu here offers world-class dining, with mains and their popular bakes, sandwiches & quiches. If you are looking for new restaurants in Mumbai, Cafe Noir in the Lodha World premises is your next stop. With culinary director Daniel Koshy, expect nothing but to treat your taste buds to the best!
Mumbai might not get its winters, but if you want to soak in the vibe of the ideal European winter with alfresco dining and dining under cabanas and a gazebo, Kyma at One, BKC is the address. One of the new restaurants in Mumbai, this all-day casual dining place is perfect for a lazy brunch or a casual after-work dinner with friends. Offering Asian and Mediterranean cuisine and a beautiful ambience to go along with that, head to Kyma the next time you want to dine out. What you absolutely cannot miss on the menu are fiery Asian Nacho and Cantonese style Chili Chicken accompanied by the Manteo steam bun. Drop by the live sushi counter for the must-try Salmon Truffle Cream Cheese & Jalapeno Sushi. For dessert, trust the Lemongrass Crème Brûlée to wrap up your meal.
This all-day eating restaurant and bar is the newest addition to the already hip and happening Andheri. With a European-Indian fusion cuisine and excellent drinks and cocktails on the menu, set in garden-inspired seating, Ammata is so much more than your regular restaurant. Along with the beautiful ambience, there are so many dishes that you need to try. Right from the Sriracha hummus kulcha hors d’oeuvre to Haleem Boreks, which is a 12-hour slow-cooked Hyderabadi lamb with broken wheat and lentils, spiced with rose, cinnamon, and cloves in a dumpling with vegetable charcoal aioli and pickled radish — this place will leave you asking for more. For dessert, do not miss the Ashtray, which is edible cigarettes packed with chocolate ganache and hidden beneath a Bailey Panna Cotta bed of Oreo cookie crumble topped with silver dust. Need we say more about this new restaurant in Mumbai?
Chef Krishna Khetle is also an entrepreneur and one of the most well-known and top 50 faces of the Indian culinary world. With cafes and restaurants in Mumbai and Bangalore, Spice Laundry is the latest offering from this culinary genius. Situated in Chembur, this restaurant offers North Indian food, Street Food, Fast Food and Beverages. Perfect for your family dinner nights, Spice Laundry is the place to be.
Another cafe from Chef Krishna Khetle, this one is for the ones with a completely different taste palette. Offering Italian, Continental, Fast Food, and Beverages on its menu, this one’s for a fun evening or brunch with friends. As the name suggests, this is a rooftop cafe in Chembur, but it’s so much more than just that. With Karaoke nights, stand-up comedy shows and live music all under the stars, ring in the winter at Tafe Terrace cafe.
This famous concept eatery and takeaway establishment has opened its first store in Bandra, and it’s all things pretty. If pretty pink is your aesthetic, you cannot miss this place! Offering an assortment of gourmet desserts and delicacies, this place is a concept eatery. The idea behind it? Fruit is the main ingredient in all their dishes. Populate your gram while you wait for your order at this Insta-worthy joint. Their Apple Wrapples, Medjool Date Wrapple, Pear Wrapple, Cherry Wrapple and Strawberry Wrapple are some of the must-haves that you absolutely cannot miss whipped up by renowned chefs around the world.
