An exclusive sneak peek into three brand new places in North Goa’s Vagator

What do we head to Goa for? The answer is for a taste of the city’s unavoidable charm. While some of us want some peace and tranquility, several others have stayed back after just a couple of visits. But what do we head to North Goa for? The answer is fairly simple. The bars in Vagator and other parts of North Goa are popular party spots catering to young and hip crowd, which makes it ‘the’ hub of Goa. These newly-opened restaurants in North Goa are worth checking out.

The raging party scene in Goa got an uplift with these three brand new entries – Raasta, Underdoggs and Yeti – The Himalayan Kitchen, courtesy Dawgs Hospitality Private Limited. While these are all established brands in themselves across the country, opening doors in Vagator can only mean one thing, that the party scene in Goa is going to go bonkers!

Here’s a sneak peak into three span-new places in Vagator that will make you want to book your flight tickets right away.

Goa’s Vagator gets three brand new places

Raasta

After making a splash in cities like Delhi, Bombay, Gurgaon, Pune and Kolkata, Raasta, with its Caribbean vibes and reggae roots has finally opened its doors in Goa and it has fit just right in. Goa with its indie musical realm is just the right place for this Caribbean-inspired bar and club, and thus becomes one of the most promising bars in Vagator.

While we are still on a musical note, this is the right time to plug in the USP of this place. Raasta with its easy going vibe aims to provide a platform to represent and showcase local musicians and musical talent. This place will be hosting regular open mic nights with upcoming artists and young DJs for tourists and also Goa’s locals. Consider Vagator’s live music gigs taken care of!

An iconic and legendary brand, Raasta has been around since 2012, setting new benchmarks for the eternally evolving music and gig culture in the country.

Live music goes best with some fun drinks, and this is just the right place for that. The Caribbean Night and Purple Haze are the must-haves, which are Bongtails, or cocktails served in bongs. The Tomillo, Twisted Negroni with a dash of Kahlua, and Yeti Fashion are some of the other signature cocktails that you must try here!

Coming to food, the Wasabi Water Chestnut is a classic and a signature dish here at Raasta. For some around the world flavours, dig into the Fire Engine, a Cuban dish of Lamb chilli served over a bed of rice and a Jamaican staple of Jamaican Curry Goat with Shut Roti, which is a flaky paratha.

Underdoggs

Yet another popular brand, standing right next to Raasta is the exclusive sports bar Underdoggs. After having served cities like Delhi, Amritsar, Ludhiana, Lucknow, Jalandhar and even Guwahati, Underdoggs opened its doors in Vagator on January 11, adding to the evolving list bars in the coastal area. With the vibe of a friendly casual neighbourhood bar, Underdoggs offers beautiful views and craft beers. Not just that, it will have an array of indoor games too.

Located at a walking distance from the Vagator beach, head over here after an evening of soaking in some vitamin sea. The highlight of this cosy place is the brightly lit up bar, which is surrounded by multiple screens. There’s a pool table as well, that adds to the funk factor of this sports bar.

You cannot leave this place without trying their signature handcrafted cocktails, like the Whiskey Masala, Kala Khatta Tall which is a vodka cocktail inspired by everyone’s favourite childhood memories of kala khatta, Spring Equinox and the UD Clover Club. Pair the drinks with the Corn Chops, Sweet Potato Fries, which you will not find at a lot of places, Lamb Boti Nachos, California Fish and Lamb Boti Tacos, or their Prawn Dimsums in Red Curry.

Yeti – The Himalayan Kitchen

If you love pahadi food and are glad that it is now found pan-India, you have this brand to thank. Bringing lip-smacking Nepali, Tibetan, North Eastern and Himachal cuisine to every part of India, Yeti has revolutionised Himalayan cuisine. While there is a signature Yeti touch to all the dishes, they have not compromised on the tastes, thus keeping the authenticity alive.

While the interiors are tastefully done in a classic Yeti style, the best part about this outlet is the cutesy outdoor space that’s done up with lights and the iconic Himalayan buntings.

If you want a break from the Goan curries and chorizos and want to tickle your taste buds with something different while on vacation, head to this eatery, right next to the other two. What do you need to try here? It’s an exhaustive list and you like the servers here told me, you need to visit this outlet at least five to six times to try all their unique offerings. The Sha Datchi, Wai Wai Bhel, Spicy Broth, Thukpa Noodles, Tingmo that comes with a decadent cheesy broth, Pork Thakali Thali, Nepalese Buff Momos, Chicken Tshoem, Aloo Ko Achar are just some of the must-haves here.

One of the most hip new restaurants and bars in Vagator, Yeti is yet to launch its cocktail menu at this outlet. But you can always order your favourite spirit and its accompaniment.

All Images: Courtesy All restaurants