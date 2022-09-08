New restaurants to satiate your taste buds this September

If you’re looking forward to stepping out for a meal this September, check out these new restaurants that you can opt for. With varied cuisine and beautiful ambience, these places will definitely capture your hearts!

September brings with it the perfect weather to step out, with a mild breeze and less scorching days. The month is also the onset of autumn in many cities and states, and lends a beautiful fragrance to the air that speaks of festivities and a lot of fun.

A change in weather also means dining out more – to places that are comfort spots, as well as trying out new restaurant experiences. So, in case you are looking for some recommendations, check out these new restaurants that will have you salivating at their menus and will draw you in with their captivating interiors!

New restaurant experiences that offer the best of food and hospitality

Delhi

Fig at Malcha

Fig At Malcha Marg is the restaurant’s second branch. The place, owned by Manish Yadav, offers salads made with hydroponic greens, farm-fresh produce, free-range eggs, non-GMO meat and more, ensuring that each bite is clean, green and bursting with flavours. The place has been designed to look like a living room, with comfortable tables and chairs and art work all around, creating a cosy, comfortable space that is perfect for catching up with your loved ones on a weekend (or for coffee meetings during the week). Or, you can simple head hear for a scrumptious breakfast in Delhi.

The restaurant, an extension of Fig at Museo, Gurugram, also has its range of specialty coffees – the bean-to-cup brews are roasted in small batches specially for this outlet by Marc, a roaster in Auroville, and the beans can easily be traced back to the farmer who grew them. The flavour notes in these brews are refreshing, and will feel like a warm hug. An inspiring menu, farm-to-cup coffee culture and creative spaces, Fig at Malcha leads the new-age conscious café movement in the capital.

The cuisine here focuses on culinary favourites across cuisines such as Thai, Japanese, Italian and more. Dishes on the menu include Fish and Chips, Summer Rolls, Mezze Platter, Wild Mushroom Risotto and more, and the wide range of coffees, fresh juices and smoothies will have you indulge in yourself – guilt-free!

Time: 8:00 am to 11:00 pm

Price: Rs 2,000 (approx, for two)

Address: 3/48, Malcha Marg, Market, Dharam Marg, Block C, Diplomatic Enclave, Chanakyapuri, New Delhi

Aerocity SOCIAL, New Delhi

SOCIAL has a new outpost, in the happening Aerocity! The outlet, thanks to its location, is aeronautical-themed, and provides ample spaces for people to eat and hangout. With SOCIAL’s ultimate hospitality, delectable flavours and endless LIITs, the new restaurant at Aerocity promises the perfect balance between travel, work and play. The playful environment encourages people to let loose, and offers a delightful ‘flying’ experience, thanks to its interiors!

Indulge in Fully Loaded Nachos, topped with molten cheese and delicious salsa, crowd favourites like SOCIAL’s Butter Chicken Biryani, Fish Tacos, Jalapeno cheese Nads or sandwiches and burgers. The place also has a co-working space for the creative ones, where you can work with full concentration as you enjoy endless beverages and meals.

Time: 11:00 am to 1:00 am

Price: Rs 1,200 (approx, for two)

Address: Worldmark 1, Aerocity Access Rd Shop 6, 7 & 8, Ground Floor, Aerocity, New Delhi

The Yellow Chilli, Preet Vihar

The lavish, fine-dining restaurant by chef Sanjeev Kapoor, The Yellow Chilli recently opened a new outpost at Preet Vihar, East Delhi. The place aims to take its patrons on a sumptuous journey celebrating authentic Indian culinary culture with a bliss of comfort alongside a modern luxury experience. With a chic interior palette and gastronomic delights, the restaurant aims to elevate your Indian dining experience.

The outlet features sophisticated and royal architectural elements such as arches, Chabutra-inspired entrance, Sabyasachi wallpapers and a lot more, bringing vibrancy, colour and an ethnic touch to the place. Indulge in dishes such as Amritsari Machhi, Dum Gosht Biryani, Shaam Savera, Lalla Mussa Dal and others.

Time: 11:00 am to 11:00 pm

Price: INR 2,000 approx, for two)

Address: Veer Savarkar Block, Laxmi Nagar Commercial Complex, Swasthya Vihar, New Delhi

Mumbai

Bambai

Mumbai boasts of a robust cuisine of its own, with traditional Maharashtrian offerings, street food and fine-dining options. The place is also an amalgamation of cultures which coexist peacefully, which is what Bambai has tried to showcase through its interiors and menu. The new restaurant in Mumbai, located in Juhu, offers delicious Mumbai chaat as well as delicacies enjoyed across the city – think, Lasun Chana Fry, Mushroom Keema, Bhatti da Murg, Kurla Key Kebab Pav, wraps, and a lot more.

Indulge in sweet treats such as Mumbai ka Chocolate Cake, Masala Chai Chocolate Souffle, Rose Mawa Cake, Warm Apple Crumble Pie, beverages such as Irani Raspberry Soda, Konkan Kanya and a lot more.

Time: 12:00 pm to 12:00 am

Address: Shop No 11, Rituraj Building, Juhu Tara Rd, opp. SNDT college, Santacruz West, Mumbai

Only Parathas

Parathas are comfort food, which reminds one of home. The Mumbai-based chain, Only Parathas, is known to have served delectable such treats for years now, along with variety of chaat and other delicacies. And now, the restaurant has opened a new outlet in Linking Road, jut ahead of the earlier one – for the same flavours, with revamped interiors!

Indulge in dishes such as chaat, Kulcha, Chhole, Panipuri, Chole Bhature, Amritsari Kulche and a lot more, along with several Chinese and Italian dishes to suit all palates. Polish off your meal with a yummy Falooda and Kulfi for the ultimate sweet treat, and you’ll be coming back for more.

Time: 12:00 pm to 12:00 am

Contact: +91 72404 40487 / + 91 72404 40485

Address: 711, Bharat Bhuvan, Linking Road, Khar West, Mumbai

The Ghost Chef

There are times when you are not able to step out for a meal, nor have the time to order in. On days like these, cloud kitchens come as saviours, delivering delicious eats and making your day. And Mumbai has a new cloud kitchen – The Ghost Chef – to make your cravings for restro-style food go away with its delicious offerings! Indulge in various Indian, Persian, Mughlai, Greek and other delicacies via the kitchen’s brands, Namak and Alas, both meaning salt in Hindi and Greek, respectively.

Indulge in kebabs such as Chatpate Tandoori Aloo; Thetcha Broccoli; Chicken Burra Tangdi and Chicken Reshmi Tikka, mains like Ghee Roast Paneer, a Manglorean special and more. The place also serves Rajasthani Laal Maas, Savji Mutton and a lot more. Alas features traditional Lebanese and Greek offerings such as Mezze platters, Hummus Falafel, Harissa Chicken Kebab, Kebab Istanbul and more.

Order on Zomato, Thrive or Swiggy here.

Pune

Butter – Bar and Kitchen

Butter – Bar and Kitchen is a place that embodies the feeling of bliss. The tropical oasis is located in Pune, and serves food that is delicious, conscious, sustainable and globally-inspired. With an extensive cocktails section and a vast tapas menu meant to be shared, the place is a cost indoor space that will make you feel at home.

Enjoy the best of Asian and European cuisine, with bite sized food and small plates, and make the most of your day out.

Time: 12:00 pm to 1:30 am

Contact: +91 77700 04728 / +91 77700 04729

Address: Vasudha V-18, Unit R-1, Ground Floor, Balewadi High Street, Pune

Hero Image: Courtesy of The Ghost Kitchen; Featured Image: Courtesy of Butter – Bar and Kitchen