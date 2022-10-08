New restaurants to visit this October for some festive fun

Eating out is a fun experience. So, make the most of this festive season as you indulge in some scrumptious meals at these new restaurants in October.
Dining out is a great way to meet people and forge some new connections. With offerings such as Italian, Japanese, Mughlai, Punjabi and many, many more, these restaurants keep our tastebuds excited, while also allowing us to indulge in a plethora of cuisine and offerings – both healthy and otherwise – for a flavourful meal or two.
However, dining out can get boring especially if there are only a few restaurants around you and you dine out frequently. Similar cuisine and flavour profiles can get boring, and what makes travel exciting is the prospect of trying new cuisine and flavours.
Restaurants and cafes are also a great way to meet new people and conduct meetings – both formal and informal – and get to know one another. These places offer great culinary offerings as well as a comfortable ambience to help you relax and get as comfy as possible.
Thus, whenever new dining places open, they create a lot of buzz and draw crowds. Apart from a delectable new menu, these restaurants, each more innovative than the other, offer a whole new dining experience which is indulgent, refreshing and fresh.
If you’re anything like us, you must also be on a lookout for new restaurant launches, and for this festive season we have a few places for you. These new restaurants in October will add the perfect festive touch to your dining out experiences, whether you’re with family, friends, loved ones or alone. With gastronomic food and refreshing beverages, be assured of days of scrumptious meals!
New restaurants in October for a delectable meal
Indulge in delectable Punjabi cuisine at Dhaba Estd. 1986 Delhi. The restaurant, which launched in 1986, has been revamped and reopened in Delhi as Dhaba 2.0. The restaurant, which offers a mix of classic old recipes and some new, modern ones, is a highway dhaba-themed place which offers a unique dining experience. Indulge in dishes such as Murgh Badami Shorbha, Palak Patta Ki Chaat, Dilli Ki Nihari, Tamatar Dhania Ka Shorbha, Mutton Barra Kebab, and more, along with desserts such as Gud Nal Ishq Mitha, Shaam Ka Jaam, Dhaba Ka Jaadoo and Guldasta.
Address: DLF Promenade, Vasant Kunj, New Delhi
India’s legendary craft beer brand, Effingut, is now in Delhi. With 16 styles of craft beer on tap, along with a carefully curated menu, the place is a casual pub which will offer a comfortable, fun experience.
Address: Effingut Saket, Saket District Centre, Sector 6, Pushp Vihar, New Delhi
CoCo ICHIBANYA, the world’s largest Japanese curry restaurant chain, has opened its second outlet in Delhi. The place offers authentic Japanese comfort food and curries, and will allow you to indulge your tastebuds in a gastronomic experience.
Address: My Square, Select CityWalk, Saket, New Delhi
Looking for vegan protein options is easier than ever! Hello Tempayy, a super bean-based, easy to cook food that can be adapted across cuisines, meal occasions and cooking styles, has recently launched delivery in Delhi and Gurugram, after a successful run in Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Coimbatore, Kochi and Mumbai. Tempeh is a vegetarian protein-rich food, and this ready-to-cook variant will add a boost of nutrition and flavour to all your meals.
Order online
Pune has a new address to relax at! Cobbler & Crew, a high-energy cocktail society, offers a wide variety of refreshing cocktails, including mixes you can experiment with to create your own. What’s more, the ever-changing menu will ensure you have the time of your life with every visit!
Address: Kalyani Nagar, Pune
Coppetto Artisan Gelato has launched a new outlet in Juhu! The brand, known for their premium gelatos, make their offeringd in-house. The 100 per cent fresh offerings have no artificial flavours, and make for a delicious, indulgent and guilt-free treat after a meal!
Address: Shop 1, Parul Building, St. Joseph Church Road, plot no. 23, next to Alfredo’s, Juhu, Mumbai
Indulge in delectable, Roman-style pizzas in the comfort of your home! Pizza Dude is a delivery kitchen in Mumbai that allows you to buy your pies by the slice, and enjoy several flavourd at once. The base uses naturally fermented sourdough and the menu is designed using those with classic as well as adventurous palates.
Address: 1st Pasta Lane, Colaba, Narayan (Karim) Building Shop No. 10, Shop No. 11, Ground Floor, Mumbai
Order online on Swiggy and Zomato
All images: Courtesy brands