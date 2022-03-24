Nick Jonas to launch a new restaurant, Villa One Tequila Garden, in California

Nick Jonas is set to open a new restaurant in San Diego’s Gaslamp Quarter. Named Villa One Tequila Garden, the dining and nightlife venue features bottle service, DJ entertainment, and an extensive cocktail menu with speciality concoctions courtesy of Villa One, the pop star’s tequila brand.

Singer, songwriter, and actor Nick Jonas has partnered with his tequila brand Villa One’s co-founder and menswear designer John Varvatos to launch a patio-style rooftop bar and restaurant in San Diego. Debuting atop Theatre Box, an entertainment and dining complex in Fifth Avenue, Villa One Tequila Garden aims to be a place to unwind. Reportedly, the restaurant will branch out to other cities around the USA in the upcoming year, including Miami, Las Vegas, New York City, Los Angeles and Dallas.

Nick Jonas’ San Diego restaurant boasts of an extensive cocktail and food menu

The “Jealous” singer’s restaurant is slated to be a 5,000 square-foot, 200-seat space and will keep late hours, offering guests bottle service and DJ entertainment on the weekends. Reflecting on the venture, Jonas was quoted by The Indian Express as saying, “Villa One Tequila Gardens was formed as a destination oasis where one can unwind and experience the ultimate after-work or weekend Tulum getaway right in the heart of San Diego.”

An extensive cocktail list featuring Villa One tequila promises tableside preparations of classics like old fashioned, carajillo, cantaritos, Cadillac margaritas, and Paloma-like citrus cocktails served in a clay cup. The menu will include over 160 tequilas and mezcals, Hindustan Times reports.

The food menu has been crafted by Mexican restaurateur Jorge Cueva and stars agua chiles, tacos, enchiladas, burritos, and sushi rolls with Mexican ingredients, The Sun reports. The ambience, uniforms, and decor have been designed by Varvatos and are reminiscent of Tulum, the popular Mexican getaway destination. Featured here, as per the artist’s rendering, are patio-style seats, firepits, communal tables, and a bar.

Jonas has been vocal about his affinity for tequila in the past, stating that the low-sugar drink complemented his lifestyle as a diabetic. Naturally, he went on to launch his own tequila brand in 2019 with Varvatos and master distiller Arturo Fuentes. In the report by Hindustan Times, Jonas stated, “John and I became fast friends and collaborators the moment we met. We shared the same values of spending time with friends and family and our vision to create a high-quality tequila that could be shared during those special moments came to life with Villa One.”

This announcement comes on the heels of actress Priyanka Chopra, Jonas’ wife, launching an Indian restaurant called Sona in New York. The Jonas family also has a history of investing in the restaurant industry, with the singer’s father, Paul Kevin Jonas Sr, owning Nellie’s Southern Kitchen in North Carolina.

Feature and hero image: Courtesy Villa One