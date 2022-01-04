10 healthy nighttime munchies that won’t make you bloat in the morning

When it comes to snacking, self-control is nearly impossible to exercise. When those post-dinner hunger pains strike at midnight, you can’t help but force yourself out of bed and rummage through the refrigerator for anything appetising, only to feel bloated the next morning. We’ve all been there. But don’t worry, we’ve put together a list of non-bloating nighttime snacks that you can chomp on so you don’t have to abide by the ‘no snacking after 9’ rule!

The disadvantage of late-night eating is, of course, the morning-after food hangover—you know what we’re talking about. But don’t worry, there’s no need to cut this habit altogether, just tweak your snacking choices. We’ve put together a list of guilt-free snacks that you can chomp on to satisfy your midnight hunger.

What causes bloating?

At the end of the day, it’s not only your head that needs to unwind. Your body, including your digestive tract, does as well. As the evening comes, your metabolism slows and your body prepares to sleep. It’s better to keep your intake under control because any incorrect ingestion might induce heartburn, pain, and bloating.

We get it, it’s difficult to sleep on an empty stomach; it’s almost impossible to deny yourself food when your body wants it. However, choosing the correct foods that will not create any morning-after food hangover because of your midnight snacking excursions, is very simple.

What can you snack on?

Berries

Berries paired with Greek yoghurt (if you’re not lactose intolerant) or non-dairy cream are a delicious option to satisfy late-night cravings. You may mix and match different berries to assemble a little berry heaven for yourself.

Almonds

They’re high in vitamin E (which is good for your skin), protein, and omega-3 fatty acids, but eating too many can get caloric. Cut yourself off after about 20, and avoid the salted ones—sodium causes bloating.

Popcorn

Who doesn’t enjoy snacking on popcorn while watching their favourite tv series? Healthy popcorn (non-GMO and prepared with coconut oil) exists and making it is an organic process. The amazing part about popcorn is that it satisfies your appetite and taste buds without eating a lot of calories.

Nice Cream instead of Ice Cream

We’re sure that perked up some ears! Everyone enjoys ice cream, but the consequences for your skin and gut are terrible. Satisfy your ice cream desires with some strawberries and cream. Frozen strawberries, honey or any natural sweetener, vanilla extract or flavour, combined together, will give you the same pleasure like ice cream, without the bloat.

Asparagus

The stalks include probiotic-like properties that help in cleansing your digestive tract. Portions don’t actually matter—no one has ever gained weight from eating too much asparagus.

Celery with Almond Butter/Peanut Butter

Celery has high water and fibre content and is a great snack for those seeking a gluten-free alternative combined with peanut butter or almond butter.

Avocado

Thank god for the healthy fats in avocados, which settle whatever craving you’re feeling. Pairing it with multigrain bread will satisfy your taste buds to the next level.

Banana and Almond butter sandwiches

There’s no better combo than banana and almond butter, and you’ll be glad to know it’s also a wonderful late-night guilt-free snack.

Oatmeal

A bowl of hot porridge with non-dairy/dairy milk and a few dried fruits and nuts is a terrific way to calm your hunger. Aside from giving nutritional advantages, it is an excellent choice for comfort food and to satisfy a late-night appetite.

Eggs

Eggs are incredibly versatile and may be utilised in several snacks if you want to increase your protein consumption and opt for a more satisfying snack.

All Images: Courtesy Shutterstock