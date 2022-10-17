Nirula’s: The place that introduced Delhi to its fast food culture

On October 5, Deepak Nirula, the man behind the much-popular food chain, Nirula’s, passed away. We celebrate his life and achievements as we take you on a trip down memory lane to one of the city’s most iconic eatery and ice cream parlour.

The earliest memory that I have of Nirula’s is its classic red chairs, bustling crowds and plates filled with delicious food. Long before other international pizza chains entered the Indian market and became popular, a Nirula’s pizza is what most of Delhi knew. For me, however, the most special memory has been showing my report card as a young child of six at the counter, and getting a free Hot Chocolate Fudge – their best-selling ice cream – as a reward for my scores.

About Nirula’s

The brand, India’s oldest fast food chain, originated as Hotel India by Nirula Brothers, Lakshmi Chand Nirula and Madan Gopal Nirula. They soon started to open coffee shops and restaurants, before entering the fast food business in the 1970s. In 1977, the first fast food restaurant in Delhi was opened by the name of Nirula’s, to which, additions such as a pastry shop, hot shoppe and an ice cream parlour were later added.

The outlet became iconic, offering Western treats such as burgers, pizzas, submarines and a lot more, which were introduced by Deepak Nirula to the brand, along with its ice cream parlour serving 21 flavours of the delicious dessert.

The restaurant chain soon opened new outlets, becoming what was probably India’s first – and oldest – fast food restaurant chain. It attracted customers from nearby towns, and became a part of several experiences and ‘firsts’. Be it movies at Chanakya, first dates, proposals, birthday parties or more, Nirula’s was the place for all occasions, something Delhiites remember fondly to date. The restaurant has now expanded to outlets across India and a few in Nepal, too, with plans to only grow further.

Nirula’s – a legacy and so much more

For those born and brought up in Delhi, especially until the 2000’s (before international chains took over), Nirula’s brings with it bucketsful of nostalgia. I remember dining there every other month. After plates of pizzas and sandwiches, it was always time for some ice cream, their 21 Love being one of my all-time favourites back then.

The restaurant had a way to encourage young scholars to do even better at school – and this is probably one of my favourite memories from the outlet. Each year, my family and I would head to the Nirula’s outlet in Connaught Place, bringing report cards of both my brother and I with us. Once we were done with our meal, it was always time for some ice cream, but before my parents would order, they would present our report cards to the cashier. He would then look at us, smile, stamp the card and proceed to hand over our free ice cream sundaes – our prize for scoring straight A’s or above 90 per cent marks in school – before my father an ice cream (usually pineapple or almond praline) for my mother.

Today, limited food is served at even limited outlets, while the Nirula’s ice cream parlours have taken over the city. I have one closer home, and their popular flavours, such as almond praline, hot chocolate fudge and 21 Love, transport me back to the time I was barely six, with a report card in my hand, tasting the free ice creams and roaming around carefree.

What to try at Nirula’s

Pizzas

Available at all the Hot Shoppe outlets, Nirula’s Pizzas are made fresh with veggies, cheese, meat, sauces and more. Be it their Margherita or pizzas with toppings, each bite will transport you to your childhood!

Burgers

Nirula’s also introduced the concept of burgers to Delhi. The popular fast food snack is still available at Hot Shoppe outlets, with delicious fillings and nostalgic flavours.

Hot Chocolate Fudge

Yes, there are countless brands selling this creamy, warming treat, but no one does it like Nirula’s! Their Hot Chocolate Fudge, or HCF, is as delicious as it can be. Vanilla ice cream topped with a warm, sticky sweet chocolate sauce, covered in nuts that are toasted until golden and flavourful – tell me if there’s anything better!

21 Love

You’ve already seen the name of this flavour multiple times in this story, but what exactly is the ice cream? Vanilla, with flakes of chocolate through it, making for a basic ice cream that’s been elevated to another level. Today, instead of flakes, you’ll find pieces of milk chocolate in the ice cream, which are melt-in-the-mouth and simply delicious. Oh, and, do try this in a waffle cone to make your ice cream experience more indulgent!

