Reserve your tables at these 8 places for delicious Christmas brunches in Delhi

Last-minute Christmas preparations can be tough, and if you’re anything like us, these Christmas brunches in Delhi are sure to fill your tummy and your heart!
Christmas is one of the most festive times of the year. With the winter almost at its peak and the end of the year around the corner, there are more reasons than one to celebrate, sip on some delicious hot chocolate and revel in the festivities.
However, it’s possible that this year, you haven’t been able to plan the festivities at home, surrounded by your loved ones. Fret not, because even if not at home, you can still indulge in the festivities. So, after you’ve opened your gifts and chatted all morning, head straight for these Christmas brunches in Delhi to extend the festivities for a little longer.
Check out the best Christmas brunches in Delhi 2021
Make the most of the festivities amid Delhi’s winters at The Lodhi, New Delhi. Enjoy the Make extravagant Christmas spread featuring global cuisine paired with the finest cocktails, as you let the place’s saxophonist and violinist serenade you and your loved ones – the perfect way to celebrate the joyful day! Soak in the celebratory cheer as you indulge in traditional holiday classics and seasonal specials.
When: December 25, 2021
Timings: 12:30 pm – 4:00 pm
Price: INR 4,000 + taxes per person (without alcohol); INR 5,000 + taxes per person (with alcohol)
Image: Courtesy of The Lodhi, New Delhi
Add sparkle to your Christmas festivities at The Imperial, New Delhi’s special Christmas brunch. Be greeted with festive decor the moment you step in, including a larger-than-life Christmas tree, and revel in the music and ambience.
Dwell in the warmth of the winter sun at 1911 Lawns as you indulge in the Christmas feast, which includes a fine selection of dishes such as Roasted Lamb, traditional roasted turkey, beer chicken, lemon couscous, grilled artichokes, smoked fish, cold seafood bar, antipasti, mezze and carving stations, and more. A drool-worthy array of desserts like plum cake, Yule log, Mandarin Panacotta, Chocolate Cream de pot, Plum pudding with brandy sauce will keep your sweet tooth satisfied.
When: December 25, 2021
Price: INR 4,500 + taxes per person (without alcohol) and INR 2,300 + taxes per child
Call: 011-41116451/52 for reservations
Image: Courtesy of The Imperial, New Delhi
Revel in the Christmas festivities with ITC Maurya, New Delhi. Celebrate the day with your loved ones with a scrumptious lunch across restaurants at the property. Indulge in live music, delectable desserts and Christmas treats over rounds of holiday drinks, as you engage in fun and laughter with your family and friends!
When: December 25, 2021
Where: The Pavilion, ITC Maurya, New Delhi
Price: INR 3,500 + taxes per person
Call: +91 91406 20526 (Vishal)
E-mail: vishal.shukla@itchotels.in
Chef’s Special Menu
When: December 25, 2021
Where: Ottimo at West View, ITC Maurya, New Delhi
Price: INR 3,000 + taxes
Call: +91 91406 20526 (Vishal)
E-mail: vishal.shukla@itchotels.in
Image: ITC Maurya/Instagram
Celebrate a fun Christmas filled with delicious food at the twin properties of Pullman and Novotel New Delhi Aerocity. The restaurants at both these hotels are offering a scrumptious Christmas brunch for you to enjoy with your loved ones. Soak in the festivities as you sample delicious Christmas treats such as a traditional Traditional Live Roast Turkey, Honey Glazed Ham, Traditional Stolen Bread Dundee Cake, Linzer Cookies, Yule Logs, Chocolate Santa, Chipolata Sausages, and a lot more.
When: December 25, 2021
Where: Farmers Basket, Honk and Food Exchange
Timings: 12:30 pm-3:30 pm
Price: Starting at INR 2,250 plus taxes per person
Call: +91 11 4608 0888, +91 9871 666 600 for reservations
Image: Courtesy of Pullman & Novotel New Delhi Aerocity
Christmas bells are ringing, and jingles are all around! And there’s no better way to enjoy the festivities than with a delicious brunch. Head to Crowne Plaza New Delhi Rohini with your friends and family for a delectable meal, and indulge in the Christmas spread curated especially for the festivities.
When: December 25, 2021
Timings: 12:30 pm-4:00 pm
Call: +91 8800696965 / + 91 8800696943 for reservations
Image: Courtesy of Crowne Plaza New Delhi Rohini
Enjoy the festive splendour with your loved ones at AnnaMaya Foodhall, with their special Christmas-themed brunch. Unwind with live music and a selection of irresistible beverages and gourmet delicacies to fill your Christmas with warmth, love and laughter.
When: December 25, 2021
Timings: Starts at 12:30 pm
Price: INR 2,750 plus taxes per person (without alcohol) and INR 3,750 plus taxes per person (with alcohol)
Contact: +91 8588804222
Image: Courtesy of AnnaMaya at Andaz Delhi
Spread the cheer with Christmas day brunch at Cafe Knosh, The Leela Ambience Convention Hotel, Gurugram as you revel over mulled wine and mimosas with a live band performance.
Enjoy a classic Christmas spread of Shepherd’s Pie, Roast Turkey with Cranberry Sauce, Roasted Leg of Lamb, Salt-Crusted Fish (sea bass), and wnd on a sweet note with desserts such as Plum Pudding with Brandy Sauce, Stollen and variations of Yule Log.
When: December 25, 2021
Price: INR 2,500 plus taxes
Call: +91 81309 90941 / +91 81309 90944 for reservations
Image: Courtesy of The Leela Ambience Convention Hotel
From intercontinental cuisines to Pan Asian gourmet delights and succulent kebabs, indulge in the Christmas festivities at each of the award-winning restaurants of Radisson Blu Plaza Delhi Airport. Feel the magic as you celebrate the festival wrapped up in happiness and tied with love to fill your hearts with scrumptious food, merriment and joy as you relish Christmas classics and authentic, handcrafted delicacies.
PS: Santa has something special in store for the little ones, too!
When: December 25, 2021
Call: +91 8264620014; 9910883228 for reservations
Image: Courtesy of Radisson Blu Plaza Delhi Airport
This story was first published on Travel+Leisure India.