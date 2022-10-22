7 north Indian restaurants in Delhi you should visit for the spiciest, creamiest fares

Delhi is known for many things, food bagging one of the top spots. These north Indian restaurants in Delhi bear testimony to the same.

Like most Indian cities, Delhi has its own rich culinary history and heritage. While you can find the best of everything in Delhi, the one thing Delhiites will never stop loving is the north Indian cuisine. They love their makhnis, naans, kebabs and butter chicken. But north Indian cuisine is so much more than that. These north Indian restaurants in Delhi are perfect examples of that. If you are from Delhi, we don’t need to introduce you to these restaurants. But if you are new or visiting, your vacation is incomplete without a meal at these restaurants.

Best north Indian restaurants in Delhi

Dhaba Estd 1986

Dhaba launched back in 1986, a first-of-its-kind, highway-themed hearty Punjabi restaurant in the heart of Delhi. Over time, it has evolved, without diluting the essence of the experience, to become every Punjabi’s comfort restaurant for all their Indian food cravings. Known for their great food, their Handi Murgh Tikka Masala, Dhaba Paneer Tikka, Balti Mutton, Dal Dhaba, Veg Galouti Kebab, and Tawa Mutton are must-haves.

Address: B 42, 1st floor, Connaught Place, New Delhi, Delhi 110001

Moti Mahal

There is a rumour that the world-famous Delhi Butter Chicken was invented by Moti Mahal. If that’s not reason enough for you to try out this place, we don’t know what is. With incredible taste over the years, this north Indian restaurant still pulls in crowds today even with competition from newer restaurants. Try their Grilled Chicken Steak, Mix Paratha, Aloo Jeera, Peas Pulao, Chicken Lababdar, Dal Makhni to have an unforgettable experience.

Address: 3704, Netaji Subhash Marg, Old Dariya Ganj, Daryaganj, New Delhi, Delhi 110002

Anardana

The new kid on the block, Anardana has made a name for itself in no time. With absolutely lip-smacking food, this north Indian restaurant in Delhi is swanky that boasts of stylish interiors and takes luxury dining a notch higher. If you think you have had the best gulab jamuns ever, wait till you try theirs.

Address: 3, Hargobind Enclave, A G C R Enclave, Anand Vihar, Delhi, 110092

Punjab Grill

If you are looking for one of the best places to get north Indian food, a place that prioritises taste and quality over everything else, this is your place. With an array of mouth-watering delicacies, you will be spoilt for choices. But if you are there, do not forget to try their Tandoori Fish, Keema Kulcha, Raan-E-Sikandari, Tawa Tiger Prawn, Butter Chicken Kulcha, and Kesar Malai Kofta.

Address: 78, Janpath Rd, Atul Grove Road, Janpath, Connaught Place, New Delhi, Delhi 110001

Pind Balluchi

A name that needs no introduction, Pind Balluchi will automatically pop up when talking about iconic north Indian restaurants in Delhi. From Chicken Tikka to Palak Paneer, Pindi Choley, Mushroom Kurkure to Murgh Rara, their food will cure the saddest of hearts. But also, do not miss out on their Chilli Naan, Lahori Chicken, Tomato Shorba, Butter Chicken, Dal Makhani, and Kadai Paneer.

Address: 17, Second PVR Anupam Saket, Community Center, Saket, New Delhi, Delhi 110017

Daryaganj

Known for its casual dining style, this place in Connaught Place has been serving patrons since 1947. Their Butter Chicken and Naan, Butter Paneer, Chicken Tikka and Dal Makhani are literally bestsellers and you have to try them while you are at this north Indian restaurant.

Address: SHOP NO.11, Regal Building, Hanuman Road Area, Connaught Place, New Delhi, Delhi 110001

Lazeez Affaire

With multiple outlets in the city, this place takes its food quite seriously. One visit to this place, you will know. Wondering what to order here? Sharabi Murgh, Dal Lazeez, Dal Panchratni, Bhatti Ka Paneer are some of the things you must try while you are here.

Address: 6, Chanakyapuri Shopping Complex, 48, Malcha Marg, New Delhi, Delhi 110021

All Images: Courtesy Instagram