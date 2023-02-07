Order indulgence online through these cake delivery spots in Delhi

From elegant French entremets to hearty layered chocolate numbers – Delhi’s bakeries have the most scrumptious selection of cakes on their online delivery menus. Whether you’re looking for a delicious way to cap off a meal, have a birthday coming up, or are nursing a serious sugar craving – our ready reckoner of options will hit the sweet spot.

Between a flurry of fruity kulfis and piping-hot jalebis – the capital city’s culinary palate has built a reputation for having quite the sweet tooth. On offer are vintage restaurants that serve nostalgia in every bite and contemporary cafes that specialise in meticulously-plated, delicate creations. Not to mention, plenty of iconic ice-cream spots to head to after a long work week. It’s no surprise then that Delhi has just as much of an affinity for flour-egg-sugar creations – with shops lining up quirky bento cakes, old-school cheesecakes, comforting Lotus biscoff creations, and the most traditional fluffy Japanese numbers on their online delivery menus. Best part? They’re just as delicious as they are Instagram-friendly. But don’t take our word for it, give these spots a go instead.

Best cake shops in Delhi that also offer online delivery

Defence Bakery Estd. 1962

We’re starting this list off strong with one of the city’s oldest bakeries – baking the most decadent delicacies since 1962. At the helm of affairs is Cordon Bleu Chef Tushar Dhingra – who’s managed to preserve the spot’s nostalgic flavours, while ensuring the space keeps with the times. Besides their freshly-baked breads – multigrain, whole wheat, sourdough – their cakes are quite popular. We’ve got our eyes on their Pineapple Cake – fresh whipped topping, pineapple fruit, and vanilla sponge cake. Other popular flavours include Caramel Royale, Red Velvet, Black Forest, and Truffle.

Address: Shop 34, Defence Colony Market, New Delhi, Delhi 110024

Contact: +91 11466 98829

Sugarama

Another popular spot with a menu crafted by Cordon Bleu-trained chefs – Sugarama has some of the city’s most delicious sweet treats. We’re talking macarons, truffles, brownies, entremets – the whole shebang. Their cakes include a range of flavour options – Banoffee Tart, Berries & Cream, Boozy Chocolate with Whisky Caramel, and Fresh Strawberry Cake. The Lotus Biscoff Cheesecake – their signature creation with decadent cookie spread is a delight. As is their Peach and Elderflower cake. Don’t miss out!

Address: 87, Shahpur Jat, Siri Fort Institutional Area, Siri Fort, New Delhi, Delhi

Contact: +91 11490 98459

Harajuku Tokyo Cafe

Perhaps one of the most popular destinations in the city for sweet treats – Harajuku Tokyo Cafe has all things authentically Japanese on the menu. Their most popular options include the fluffy Japanese Cotton Cheesecake and decadent Japanese Whisky Cake. The former is stamped the traditional way and comes in two flavours, regular and chocolate. Other delicious choices are the Tokyo Shortcake Strawberry, Baileys Shortcake Slice, Coffee Cake, and Lemon Cake. There’s also a range of bento cake flavours – strawberry, chocolate, old-fashioned – as well as roll cakes to choose from.

Address: F-40, First Floor, Select City Walk Mall, Saket, New Delhi

Phone: +91 95607 09104

Miam Patisserie

A space that celebrates French baking – Miam’s commitment to creativity and perfection has produced the most delicious decadent creations a menu can boast of. Best part? Everything is made sans additives and preservatives and the spotlight is on seasonal ingredients with a distinct presentation style. Their bestselling creation – Belgian Dark Chocolate & Salted Caramel Cake – comes with layers of dark chocolate mousse, salted caramel, gooey chocolate sponge, macaron shells, edible flowers, and meringues. Other popular options include Baked Cheesecake with Fresh Blueberries, Eggless Fresh Strawberry and Lemon Cake, and Fresh Blueberry & Lemon Entremet. Need we say more?

Address: F-321 A, Old M B Road, Lado Sarai, New Delhi, Delhi

Phone: +91 98714 41164

Love & Cheesecake

After firmly establishing itself in the dietary habits of the city – including its glitzy celebrity population – Love & Cheesecake has found its place and become one of the best cake shops in Delhi. The space boasts decadent creations that are underlined by quality ingredients and a wide range of choice with regards to flavours. This currently includes strawberry options – Fresh Strawberry Cheesecake with soft vanilla sponge, Strawberry Bavarian Chocolate Cake with chocolate sponge, Strawberry Tres Leche with strawberry-flavoured ruby chocolate dipped finger biscuits. Other classic options include the Belgian Chocolate Marquise, Devil’s Desire Cheesecake, Oreo Cookie-Based Cheesecake. If you’ve set to truly savour the pure delight of a fresh cake – don’t miss out on this one.

Address: Shop 32, Ground Floor, Defence Colony, New Delhi

Contact: +91 98199 35135

Nik Bakers

Run by a professional baker from the land down under – this spot boasts of scrumptious desserts made with the highest-quality ingredients. Popular options include the chocolate-chip cookies, eclairs, and bagels. However, the cakes steal the show, particularly the Lotus Biscoff Cheesecake. We’re also eyeing the Brownie Cheesecake, Rainbow, Blackforest, Pineapple Delight, Chocolate Praline, Red Velvet, Butterscotch, Cappuccino, and Strawberry Gateau. There’s a whole range of tea cakes – Chocolate Walnut, Vanilla Red Velvet, English Fruit Cake, Honey Almond – to add to your dietary habits as well. Delicious!

Address: M-25, M Block Market, Greater Kailash 2 (GK 2), New Delhi

Phone: +91 11292 22033

