Order food online from these places for lunch in Delhi to kill the mid-week monotony

The best part about being home is homecooked food, we second that. But sometimes just to break away from the monotony, we feel like ordering lunch from outside. Order food online from these places to get a change.
Are you still working from home? Or have you started going to work? Regardless, lunch is un-skippable. The good ol’ way of carrying homemade lunch to work will never get old. But don’t we all get the craving sometimes to try something new or just tickle our tastebuds? That is when all the food apps on our phones start playing an active role. With thousands of restaurants having been listed on these apps from where you can order food online, there will never be any dearth of lunch options for you.
It is no surprise that the capital city is also quite the food capital of India. Whatever you are craving at any point of time in the day, Delhi will not disappoint you. From burgers, sandwiches, shakes, and North India, to fancier cuisines, from roadside dhabas to high-end dining places, the city has it all. So, whether you’re still working from home or going to work, if you are looking to order lunch from outside, you will be spoilt for choices. Scrolling through hundreds and hundred of restaurants, each of them better than the next, can be quite a tedious task. That is where we come in handy. We have curated the ultimate guide for when you need to order your lunch from outside. This list of places in Delhi from where you can order food online will take care of your hunger pangs and leave you feeling happy.
Order food online from these lunch places in Delhi
Nothing like a filling sandwich to take care of lunch. This palace has a menu that will fill you up with hearty sandwiches, The Green Lantern, The Firecracker, The Destroyer, and The Texas Massacre are just some of the amazing sandwiches that you can order from. They have outlets multiple outlets in the city.
Another place for great sandwiches and all things healthy, Caterspoint is your BFF for when you want to order takeaway, but also want to stay on the healthy side. From rice bowls, to salads, sandwiches, pastas and more, you can find it all here.
If you love your breads but are afraid of carbs, this artisanal bakery house is going to be your BFF. Bread loaves, croissants, cruffins, bagels, tea cakes, sourdough, dips and spreads- you name it, they have it. Do not forget to try their amazing croissants for a good lunch break. They have multiple outlets across Delhi-NCR.
Fabindia needs no introduction, right? Their F&B outlet is just as premium as their retail stores and you can order a sumptuous lunch from here. Do not forget to try their must-haves like Kokum Drink, Masala Chai, Chicken Momo, Smoothie, Grilled Fish and juices.
Whether or not you’re vegan, this cafe with outlets in Gurugram, GK, and Vasant Vihar is for everyone. Their healthy and all-vegan menu is anything but boring. What to order from here? Their Pesto Spaghetti, Sweet Potato Fries, Gnocchi, Smoothie, and Cappuccino are quite famous.
This famous restaurant in Delhi is known for its legendary kebabs and delectable North Indian fares. They have been around, serving their patrons for decades now and have their own dedicated fanbase. They are known for their Chicken Tikka Roomali Roll, Kathi Rolls, Chicken Seekh, Kababs, Phirni, Mutton Seekh Kebab and more. When in doubt, always go vintage.
The new kid on the block, this place has been gaining momentum for its use of ghee in all its dishes and its authentic North Indian offerings. This delivery-only joint makes brilliant Flaky Paratha, Kadhai Chaap, Soya Tikka, Panner Tikka, Chutneys, Kadhai Paneer and more. You already know this is going to be a delight.
