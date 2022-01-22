Home > Food & Drink > Dining > 2:00 am hunger pangs hit different! Order from these late-night deliveries in Mumbai
2:00 am hunger pangs hit different! Order from these late-night deliveries in Mumbai
Food & Drink
22 Jan 2022 08:00 AM

2:00 am hunger pangs hit different! Order from these late-night deliveries in Mumbai

Sreetama Basu
2:00 am hunger pangs hit different! Order from these late-night deliveries in Mumbai
Food & Drink
2:00 am hunger pangs hit different! Order from these late-night deliveries in Mumbai

For a city that never sleeps, its people need to stay fuelled. And that is why late-night food deliveries in Mumbai are so popular. Whatever you are craving at odd hours, you can get it delivered to your doorstep from these places in Mumbai.

The best places for late-night deliveries in Mumbai

Jump To / Table of Contents

IndiKitchen

1 /9

IndiKitchen

With branches in Lower Parel and Goregaon, IndiKitchen is all about your Indian food cravings throughout the day and even at odd hours. Open till 4:00 am, this place is for the times when you crave a full-course Indian meal but feel too lazy to hit the kitchen.

Image: Courtesy Instagram

IndiKitchen
Address
102, Tantia Jogani Industrial Estate, J R Boricha Marg, Opposite Lodha Excelus, Lower Parel, Mumbai
Phone
+91 70453 13491
Order here
Joey’s Pizza

2 /9

Joey’s Pizza

A true tribute to Joey Tribbiani from F.R.I.E.N.D.S, Joey’s Pizza is one of those legendary pizza joints known for those loaded pizzas and delicious taste. Once you have pizza from Joey’s, no other pizza is going to be good enough. As for late-night pizza cravings, people in Andheri West know where to order from!

Image: Courtesy Instagram/gobblinggremlin

Joey’s Pizza
Address
Shop 6 & 7, Ground Floor, Upvan Building, Link Road, DN Nagar, 4 Bungalows, Mumbai
Phone
+91 84518 56660
Order here
Bademiya

3 /9

Bademiya

With multiple outlets across the city, Bademiya does not need an introduction to the foodies of Mumbai. Open till 3:00 am, Bademiya will take care of all your kebab cravings. You don’t have to be in Delhi to get the most delectable kebabs. Order their sleep-inducing kebabs to satiate your late-night hunger pangs.

Image: Courtesy Instagram

Bademiya
Address
302, Ahura Auto Works, W.P. Varde Marg, BHD Tata Block, Near Jer Mansion, Linking Road, Bandra West, Mumbai
Phone
+91 79700 12001/+91 79700 13001
Order now
Smokin Joe's

4 /9

Smokin Joe's

Another famous pizza joint that is a trusted place for late-night deliveries in Mumbai, Smokin Joe’s is a favourite among youngsters. With multiples in the city, no matter which part of the city you are in, your late-night hunger pangs will always be satiated with a wholesome pizza.

Representative Image: Courtesy Shutterstock

Smokin Joe's
Address
Plot 1, Old Ready Money Building, Mirza Galib Marg, Nagpada, Byculla, Mumbai
Phone
+91 97687 78152/+91 22 2308 8233
Order here
Hangla’s

5 /9

Hangla’s

For all the Bengalis in Mumbai, Hangla’s is a go-to food joint for their Kolkata street food cravings. Needless to say, for the late-night cravings, Hangla’s tops as the go-to for food deliveries in Mumbai. For all things biryanis, rolls and fish, Hangla’s is the one-stop destination. Hangla’s also has multiple outlets in the city.

Representative Image: Courtesy Shutterstock

Hangla’s
Address
Zorashtrian Compound, Near Lotus Petrol Pump Adarsh Nagar, Lower Parel, Mumbai
Phone
+91 77380 61927
Order here
Yalla Yalla

6 /9

Yalla Yalla

Good food and even better delivery timings. Open till 1.30 am, Yalla Yalla is for your Middle Eastern exotic cravings. Known for its lip-smacking Middle Eastern and Lebanese menu, Yalla Yalla is a favourite among Mumbaikars for its high-rated food and service.

Image: Courtesy Instagram

Yalla Yalla
Address
Shop 5, New Shantivan Cooperative Housing Society Limited, Laxmi Industrial Estate, Link Road, Andheri Lokhandwala, Andheri West, Mumbai
Phone
+91 76780 39898/+91 22 2631 9898
Order here
Burgzooka

7 /9

Burgzooka

Rated among the best burger joints with over 14,000 five-star ratings, Burgzooka is among the several late-night deliveries in Mumbai. Craving a burger and fries? Just get it delivered to your house with a few taps.

Representative Image: Courtesy Shutterstock

Burgzooka
Address
C 6, Trimurti Society, Chuim Village, Nargis Dutt Road, Khar, Mumbai
Phone
+91 75064 80633
Order here
Aromas Café & Bistro

8 /9

Aromas Café & Bistro

This famous cafe and bistro, with outlets in different parts of Mumbai, is open till midnight, and that is reason enough for you to rejoice. Serving hot coffee and munchies to go with it, this is for all the times you can’t sleep at night or have to pull off an all-nighter. Burgers, pizzas, beverages — you name it, and they have it.

Representative Image: Courtesy Shutterstock

Aromas Café & Bistro
Address
4, Ground Floor, Apurva Estate, Shivram Seth, Amrutwar Road, Worli, Mumbai
Phone
+917738556593
Order here
Ustaadi

9 /9

Ustaadi

A royal place for the royals at heart, Ustaadi is famous for its multicuisine offerings to its loyalists. But they also remain open till 4.00 am. So if you are in South Mumbai and craving some good food at odd hours, be ready to be swept off your feet by their delicious food and timely deliveries in Mumbai.

Image: Courtesy Instagram

Ustaadi
Address
Near Crawford Market, B Sitaram Building, DN Road, Mumbai CST Area, Mumbai
Phone
+91 93211 11206
Order here
Late Night Eats Food Delivery Mumbai food delivery in Mumbai
Sreetama Basu

A self-proclaimed plant mom, Sreetama finds joy wherever she sees greenery. The list of other things that bring her joy is pretty long, but writing about them is her way of celebrating them. In love with little, inconsequential things, like neatly tucked-in bedsheets and big, significant things, like whole cheesecakes. She dreams of being a baker and writing about food someday.
Movies Food Culture

Recommended For You

Follow our daily snapshots at @lifestyleasiaindia

Never miss an update

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest updates.

No Thanks
You’re all set

Thank you for your subscription.