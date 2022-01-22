2:00 am hunger pangs hit different! Order from these late-night deliveries in Mumbai

For a city that never sleeps, its people need to stay fuelled. And that is why late-night food deliveries in Mumbai are so popular. Whatever you are craving at odd hours, you can get it delivered to your doorstep from these places in Mumbai.
The best places for late-night deliveries in Mumbai
Jump To / Table of Contents
1 /9
With branches in Lower Parel and Goregaon, IndiKitchen is all about your Indian food cravings throughout the day and even at odd hours. Open till 4:00 am, this place is for the times when you crave a full-course Indian meal but feel too lazy to hit the kitchen.
Image: Courtesy Instagram
2 /9
A true tribute to Joey Tribbiani from F.R.I.E.N.D.S, Joey’s Pizza is one of those legendary pizza joints known for those loaded pizzas and delicious taste. Once you have pizza from Joey’s, no other pizza is going to be good enough. As for late-night pizza cravings, people in Andheri West know where to order from!
Image: Courtesy Instagram/gobblinggremlin
3 /9
With multiple outlets across the city, Bademiya does not need an introduction to the foodies of Mumbai. Open till 3:00 am, Bademiya will take care of all your kebab cravings. You don’t have to be in Delhi to get the most delectable kebabs. Order their sleep-inducing kebabs to satiate your late-night hunger pangs.
Image: Courtesy Instagram
4 /9
Another famous pizza joint that is a trusted place for late-night deliveries in Mumbai, Smokin Joe’s is a favourite among youngsters. With multiples in the city, no matter which part of the city you are in, your late-night hunger pangs will always be satiated with a wholesome pizza.
Representative Image: Courtesy Shutterstock
5 /9
For all the Bengalis in Mumbai, Hangla’s is a go-to food joint for their Kolkata street food cravings. Needless to say, for the late-night cravings, Hangla’s tops as the go-to for food deliveries in Mumbai. For all things biryanis, rolls and fish, Hangla’s is the one-stop destination. Hangla’s also has multiple outlets in the city.
Representative Image: Courtesy Shutterstock
6 /9
Good food and even better delivery timings. Open till 1.30 am, Yalla Yalla is for your Middle Eastern exotic cravings. Known for its lip-smacking Middle Eastern and Lebanese menu, Yalla Yalla is a favourite among Mumbaikars for its high-rated food and service.
Image: Courtesy Instagram
7 /9
Rated among the best burger joints with over 14,000 five-star ratings, Burgzooka is among the several late-night deliveries in Mumbai. Craving a burger and fries? Just get it delivered to your house with a few taps.
Representative Image: Courtesy Shutterstock
8 /9
This famous cafe and bistro, with outlets in different parts of Mumbai, is open till midnight, and that is reason enough for you to rejoice. Serving hot coffee and munchies to go with it, this is for all the times you can’t sleep at night or have to pull off an all-nighter. Burgers, pizzas, beverages — you name it, and they have it.
Representative Image: Courtesy Shutterstock
9 /9
A royal place for the royals at heart, Ustaadi is famous for its multicuisine offerings to its loyalists. But they also remain open till 4.00 am. So if you are in South Mumbai and craving some good food at odd hours, be ready to be swept off your feet by their delicious food and timely deliveries in Mumbai.
Image: Courtesy Instagram