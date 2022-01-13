Order in from these 10 Punjabi restaurants in Mumbai and Bengaluru this Lohri

Festivities around Lohri have been dialled down by quite a few notches this year, thanks to the third wave of the pandemic. However, that doesn’t mean you can’t celebrate the harvest festival. Don your traditional attire, put on some festive music, and have a feast at home by ordering in from these Punjabi restaurants in Mumbai and Bengaluru.

Bhangra and folk music meet a crackling bonfire and laughter every January in Punjab and other northern states of Haryana, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand. The festival of Lohri bids goodbye to chilly winter days and a huge part of the festivities is food. A traditional Lohri thaali features a host of seasonal delights like makki ki roti, sarson ka saag, gobhi ke pakore, dahi bhalle, and atta ladoo. Instead of going through the hassle of making them at home, order some authentic fare from these Punjabi restaurants in Mumbai and Bengaluru. There’s no better way to bid winter chills goodbye and embrace warm, sunny days ahead.

Best Punjabi restaurants in Mumbai and Bengaluru