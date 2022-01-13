Order in from these 10 Punjabi restaurants in Mumbai and Bengaluru this Lohri

Festivities around Lohri have been dialled down by quite a few notches this year, thanks to the third wave of the pandemic. However, that doesn’t mean you can’t celebrate the harvest festival. Don your traditional attire, put on some festive music, and have a feast at home by ordering in from these Punjabi restaurants in Mumbai and Bengaluru.
Bhangra and folk music meet a crackling bonfire and laughter every January in Punjab and other northern states of Haryana, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand. The festival of Lohri bids goodbye to chilly winter days and a huge part of the festivities is food. A traditional Lohri thaali features a host of seasonal delights like makki ki roti, sarson ka saag, gobhi ke pakore, dahi bhalle, and atta ladoo. Instead of going through the hassle of making them at home, order some authentic fare from these Punjabi restaurants in Mumbai and Bengaluru. There’s no better way to bid winter chills goodbye and embrace warm, sunny days ahead.
Best Punjabi restaurants in Mumbai and Bengaluru
A popular restaurant chain that believes in serving up food that takes people through a culinary journey of Punjab, this spot promises authentic, delicious fare. On the menu are comfort foods like paneer lababdar, dal tadka, khatte rajma, and kadai paneer, with a host of kulchas to go with them. The more popular festive options include pindi chana masala and halwa. And with several chains across the city, you’ll always find delivery partners to get your meal to you on time.
This spot in Bandra believes that variety is the spice of life and hence serves up a range of delicious Punjabi fare. It’s been around since 1981 and visitors rave about their dal makhani, paneer makhani, dahi kabab, and mushroom tikka. For Lohri, you could add their pindi chana to the feast and have that with their basket of breads. Loosen your belts, this one promises to be a grand feast.
Amritsar lights up during Lohri. And although it’s not the best idea to head there in the current climate, ordering in from this spot in Kandivali which serves up local Amritsari cuisine is the next best thing. They have a range of kulchas on offer, with their Amritsari kulcha being a popular option, which would pair really well with some Amritsari chole for your festive meal. Also on offer are a range of gravys, tikkas, and chaaps, that would make your meal that much more indulgent. Round out a meal with some pineapple lassi and phirni.
A local-favourite spot in Oshiwara that serves up food that’s finger-licking good, choose from the classic festive delicacies like sarson ka saag, makke di roti, dahi bhalla, and gajar ka halwa. Comfort classics from this spot include dal makhani, paneer butter masala, kadhai paneer, kofta, makai seekh, rajma, dum aloo, methi makai malai and a lot more. It doesn’t get more authentic than this!
Another casual dhaba that serves up food that is authentic to Punjab, many locals recommend their Amritsari kulchas, seekh kebab, rajma chawal, chole bhature, and dal makhani. For the festivities there’s dahi bhalle and sarson ka saag. Round out a meal here with some phirni, rabdi, and a glass of lassi.
Serving up homely food that’s also delicious, Kapoor’s cafe’s chole bhature are a local favourite. For the festivities at home, try the seasonal special sarson ka saag with white makhan, makke ka paratha, pindi chole, and moong dal halwa. Add classics like dal tadka, kadhi, dal makhni, kebabs, chole kulcha, kadhai paneer, paneer butter masala, rajma, aloo gobi to really make the meal indulgent.
You might not have the opportunity to pop by a dhaba in Punjab and have a hearty meal with a side of lassi just yet. But you could recreate the scene by ordering in from here. On offer are paneer tikkas, dal tadka, dal makhni, diwani handi, kofta, palak paneer, kadhai paneer, methi malai mutter, and a lot more. There’s a range of kulchas and parathas to choose from as well. Don’t forget the kulhad lassi when you place an order!
This popular spot in the city serves authentic options that are made using high-quality, often organic ingredients. Options include chole bhature, dal makhani with naan, palak patta chaat, aloo tikki chaat, kebabs kadhi, and more. For Lohri, try the sarson ka saag with some butter naan and follow it up with warming desserts like moong dal halwa, anjeer ka halwa, and gajar ka halwa. Round it all out with Delhi-special lassi.
First established in 1999, Punjabi Rasoi has been serving authentic fare to locals in Bengaluru for quite a while now. Their menu has classics like kebabs, aloo gobi, rajma, malai kofta, chana masala, soya tikka masala, and gobi mutter masala. There’s also a dedicated paneer menu with options ranging from paneer lababdar to paneer butter masala. For the festivities, try the classic sarson ka saag with makki ki roti and finish the meal on a sweet note with winter special gajar ka halwa and moong dal halwa.
Bringing you food that’s reminiscent of the meal you’d have in a dhaba off a highway in Punjab, Dhaba has several options for the festive season with their winter menu. This includes makki ki roti, sarson ka saag, methi malai tikka, subz kofta, methi ka kebaba, and tandoori broccoli. Round out the Lohri meal with some badam halwa. Delicious!
