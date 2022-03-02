Pack yourself a wholesome picnic basket via these restaurants in Delhi

‘Tis the perfect season and time to plan a picnic with your friends and family — the weather is just right, and there are hardly any people around (or maybe ignore the people around and maintain distance). Even if it’s a potluck brunch-late-afternoon-picnic and you’re feeling lazy, then hit up these cafes and restaurants in Delhi to prepare a wholesome picnic basket.

DIY picnic basket via these restaurants in Delhi

Paul at Ambience Mall in Vasant Kunj is your ideal go-to place for packing the perfect picnic basket. They have garnered quite a following among continental food lovers across Delhi-NCR. From exquisite viennoiseries such as Almond croissant to Pain Au Chocolat Large and Grilled Salmon to Croque Monsieur Chicken to Triple Decker Club, they have everything to satiate your sunny outdoor brunch cravings that’ll only lead to a good nap.

The Turkey Project in Defence Colony is a contemporary-style sangria bar, becoming famous for its wafer-thin pizzas and burgers. Although if you’re thinking a lazy picnic on a bright afternoon, then you can pick creamy avocado toasts or their juicy boneless chicken crispy fried served with garlic mayo and sriracha sauce. For a quick grab and go, you must try their gooey cheese and jalapeno balls served with BBQ & chipotle.

The Passion Project

There’s nothing a good bagel meal can’t do to make a bad morning good. And that’s where Greater Kailash 2’s The Passion Project comes in with their amazing selection of bagel sandwiches. You can choose from sandwiches such as Morning Sunshine (bagel with rocket, avocado, homemade cream cheese, sundried tomatoes and topped with an optional sunny side up) and Oink Oink (bagel with rosemary onion jam, prime bacon strips, lettuce, sunny side up topped with cheddar). And if you want an even lighter start to the day, try their salads.

This tiny restaurant in Hauz Khas market has fans not just in its vicinity but people coming from different lanes of Delhi-NCR. Famed for their authentic Vietnamese food, it’s not too shabby to add a little international colour to your little whole picnic basket. You can select their Banh Mi Saigon sandwiches with pork or chicken or tofu, or Mon Cuon Saigon (wraps and rolls).

Granted you may not be Marie Antoinette or maybe you are, whose to question? The point is you can also be the one to satiate sweet tooth cravings at a picnic. The Artful Baker in Khan Market will do it justice with their selection of brownies, cheesecakes, macarons, puddings, and more. You can also grab a few of their delicious cruffins, tea cakes, and breads while you are there.

This new cafe in Saiyad Ul Ajaib Extension, Saket has been garnering rave reviews for its all-women kitchen and their quality food. Perfect for a wholesome picnic basket and brunch delights, Altogether Experimental offers savouries such as Spinach and Mushroom crepes and the OG Hummus and Smoked Chicken Tartine in must-haves. You can also opt for parfaits and pancakes, along with Chicken Popcorn and Chilli Lime Fries.

Kori’s

This casual Asian restaurant in Safdarjung is not-so-casual when it comes to authentic Korean meals. This is another option for you if you’re planning a lazy, late afternoon brunch that’s wholesome, healthy, and tasty. From delectable Dosirak (packed meals) to Kimchi soup to Bibimbap, there are options galore at this food joint.

The name is kind of a giveaway, but that’s why we love it. It’s one of the easiest and best finds in Greater Kailash 2 for healthy and light foods, which further makes it perfect for a picnic basket. From Grilled Tofu in Beetroot sauce to Quinoa Poha to Tropical and Acai Bowls and Protein Bowls, this places makes breakfast look really food.

All images: Courtesy restaurants and Getty