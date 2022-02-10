Make your Valentine’s special with these delicious menus in Delhi

If you’re looking for places to go to for the perfect date night, these restaurants in Delhi are serving some delectable Valentine’s Day menus and enticing offers you should definitely consider!

Date nights are special. You get to spend some quiet time with your partner, enjoy a good meal, and bask in the glow of your loved one’s energy. While a date night is fun any time of the year, Valentine’s Day makes it all the more special as the day celebrates love.

So, if you’re looking to make your date night special, check out these offers and menus that you can avail at restaurants across Delhi and NCR!

Valentine’s Day menus in Delhi for your date night

The Imperial

Head to The Imperial, New Delhi for some culinary delights curated especially for Valentine’s Day. Chef Prem K Pogakula, Executive Chef, The Imperial, New Delhi, says that the menu features exotic specialities and ingredients considered to be aphrodisiac in nature, to keep up with the love that’s bound to be in the air this Valentine’s Day.

Valentine’s Day special at 1911

Indulge in delicious lunch and dinner menus at 1911, The Imperial’s all-day dining multi-cuisine restaurant. Enjoy delicacies made with aphrodisiac foods, with classics such as bacon-wrapped tenderloin steak with eggplant confit and marsala jus, shrimp cocktail with spicy caper sauce, cauliflower with lime and avocado, and more, on the menu. Polish off the meal with delectable desserts such as chocolate coated strawberries, coffee crème de pot, strawberry tarts, strawberry tiramisu and more.

Price: INR 2,999 per person (all inclusive); INR 3,000 per person (plus taxes)

Time: Lunch: 12:30 pm-2:45 pm; Dinner: 7:00 pm-10pm

When: February 14, 2022

Special: Canopy at 1911 Lawns, at INR 40,000 plus taxes per couple (includes a four-course menu, sparkling wine and soft beverages, along with a personalised butler)

Contact: +91 11 4111 6603/09 (for reservations)

Dine in at San Gimignano

San Gimignano, the Tuscan Italian restaurant, is offering an exquisite a-la-carte dinner with signature recipes such as parmesan soup with truffle oil & dust, ravioli porcini with herb butter and truffle cream, Strawberry pannacotta with fruit minestrone and more.

Price: INR 8,000 minimum spend per couple (plus taxes)

Time: 7:00 pm-10:00 pm

When: February 14, 2022

Contact: +91 11 4111 6608/09 (for reservations)

Special: Private canopies at INR 75,000 plus taxes (five-course set menu with sparkling wine and soft beverages for two people and a personalised butler)

Valentine’s Day menus at The Spice Route

The Spice Route, the hotel’s southeast Asian restaurant, is offering a five-course menu at the Thai style ‘Khantok’, or Chef Veena Arora’s signature favourites such as Look Shin Kung- Prawn dumplings sautéed with chilly in oyster sauce, Kaeng Phed Ped yang- Roasted Duck simmered in Thai red curry, Kaeng Cherd Noa Mai- Clear Bamboo shoot soup, and more.

Price: INR 8,000 minimum spend per couple (plus taxes)

Time: 7:00 pm-10:00 pm

When: February 14, 2022

Contact: +91 11 4111 6605/09 (for reservations)

Special: Dinner at ‘Khantok’ at The Spice Route Courtyard at INR 75,000 plus taxes (five-course set menu with sparkling wine & soft beverages for two people and a personalised butler)

Desserts at La Baguette

Order special sinful desserts such as the Tiramisu layered cake, red velvet pastry and more to make your date night all the more special.

Call for patisserie orders 24 hours prior at +91 11 4111 6630 from 10:00 am-10:00 pm

The Lalit

Let love take centre stage this day as you enjoy a romantic date night at The Lalit Hotels, Resorts and Palaces. Enjoy the special Valentine’s Day menus in the beautiful cabanas by the poolside. Soft music awaits you as you indulge in a special four-course menu crafted with love, along with flowers, cake, wine and a beautiful starlit sky.

Price: 9,000 + taxes Time: 7:00 pm onwards When: February 14, 2022 Know more here

The Lodhi

Make this Valentine’s Day memorable at the scenic open-air dining space at Elan, The Lodhi, New Delhi. Enjoy the various experiences the hotel has lined up for you and your partner and indulge in delectable global flavours and the finest beverages this day of love.

Where: Elan – The Lodhi, New Delhi

When: February 14, 2022

Offers you can avail

Lunch: INR 7,000 plus taxes per couple (including two glasses of bubbly and a cake) for a table at the Alfresco or lawn; INR 20,000 plus taxes per couple (including a bottle of bubbly and cake) for a private cabana

Dinner: INR 10,000 plus taxes per couple (including two glasses of bubbly and a cake) for a table at the Alfresco or lawn; INR 30,000 plus taxes per couple (including a bottle of bubbly and cake) for a private cabana

Special: Indulge in a five-course meal for two, along with a bottle of champagne, unlimited spirits and a personal butler at the best tables in the house – a private canopy set in the lush green lawns – for INR 1,00,000 plus taxes per couple!

The Leela Ambience Convention Hotel

Elevate your date night experience with a romantic candlelit dinner by the poolside. Indulge in special Valentine’s Day menus with gourmet dishes, a lavish, themed buffet and some refreshing beverages. The menu consists of seafood bisque soup, salads, a salmon main course, and desserts such as a cheesecake with champagne ice cream, and a chocolate raspberry financier.

Price: Starts at INR 5,000 plus taxes per couple.

Contact: +91 81309 90941/44

SAGA, Gurgaon

Celebrate the day of love with your partner with a specially curated nine-course meal at SAGA, Gurgaon. The SAGA Experience, set in the lush green Alfresco set-up in Gold Course Road, offers Valentine’s Day menus for you and your partner to indulge in along with handcrafted cocktails to set the romantic mood.

Where: SAGA, Golf Course Road, Sector-53, Gurugram

When: February 14, 2022

Time: 12:00 pm-11:00 pm

Price per person: On request

Call: +91 99991 44286/+91 99530 06787 (pre-reservations required)

Know more here.

Indulge in delectable desserts at home with these Valentine’s Day menus

If you’re planning a date night at home, whip up a delicious meal for your partner, and order in some sweet treats from these outlets in Delhi, which are offering special Valentine’s Day menus and offers:

Colocal

Chocolate is the ultimate guilty pleasure, and the sinful treat is also said to be an aphrodisiac. So, this Valentine’s Day, indulge your partner in some delectable artisanal chocolates by Colocal, New Delhi. The artisanal chocolate brand is offering a limited-time Valentine’s Day menu, with desserts such as Strawberry Incluion Bar, Heart-Shaped bon bons, chocolate coated strawberries, raspberry chilli hot chocolate and more.

Where: Colocal, Dhan Mill Compound, Chattarpur, and Khan Market

When: Available till February 20, 2022

Contact: +91 93105 24620

Website: https://colocal.in/

Frosted

End Valentine’s Day on a sweet note with Frosted’s special range of cupcakes, cookie boxes and more. The heart-shaped cookies will be the perfect way to show your love to your partner, and the limited-edition flavoured desserts, along with bite-sized brownies, will offer the ultimate sinful indulgence, right at your doorstep!

Price: Starts at INR 850

Website: www.getfrostedtoday.com

This article was first published on Travel +Leisure India.