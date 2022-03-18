11 Parsi restaurants in Mumbai you must visit for authentic Irani cuisine

Here’s your guide to 11 of the best and most charming Parsi restaurants in Mumbai for bona fide Irani food.

In the 19th century, numerous Zoroastrian nationals who had fled from Iran to avoid persecution started settling in India, especially Mumbai. They came to be known as Parsis. As a food-loving community that’s been an integral part of the Indian culture for more than a century — they have braided together Iranian, British, Portuguese, and Goan influence and cuisine, along with Gujarati cuisine.

Through the various Parsi restaurants in Mumbai, they have blended well into the cultural and culinary landscape of the city. If you are thinking of authentic Parsi food, think of dhansak with gently-spiced meat and rice dishes from Iran, which is layered with Gujarati dal and spices, thus creating a balance of sweet, spicy, and sour flavours.

Must-visit Parsi restaurants in Mumbai