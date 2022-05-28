10 places in Delhi for a pefect Sunday brunch

Delhi loves its food like none other. Laid-back conversations happen over bottles of beer and glasses of wine, in the relaxed seatings of homes, or in ambient restaurants. And if you’re looking for some scrumptious brunch options in Delhi, we’ve got you covered!
Brunches are a great way to catch up with old buddies or to spend some time with family. They even provide the perfect setting for a lunch date to know your partner better, allowing for lazy conversations to flow freely as you spend some hours together. And Delhi, being a haven for food lovers, is no less when it comes to eateries offering some delectable options across cuisines.
Whether it be street food or the most extravagant meals, Delhi serves them all with equal finesse and gusto. So, if you’re in the city and craving a good meal, these brunch options are perfect for you – whether you want to step out, or spend a relaxed afternoon at home!
10 restaurants in Delhi to visit for a delicious brunch
This story first appeared in Travel + Leisure India
Jump To / Table of Contents
1 /10
AnnaMaya Food hall, the European eatery at Andaz Aerocity, offers one of the most scrumptious brunches in the city. Complete with delectable international and Indian offerings, free-flowing beverages, and the most impressive dessert section willed with cheesecakes, in-house ice creams, puddings, donuts and more. Along with live music, the place surely makes for a fun, relaxed afternoon that will remain memorable time and again!
Time: 12:30 pm – 3:00 pm
Price: Starting INR 2,750
Image: Courtesy of Andaz Delhi
1911 at The Imperial has always been known for their lavish Sunday brunch spreads, featuring delectable cold cuts, live counters and world cuisine, all in one place. The experience is as luxurious as it can get, while being equally laid back, as you indulge in some of the most delectable prawns, pastas and biryani you’ve ever tried. And their dessert section, right in the middle of the restaurant, is both a visual and a gastronomical treat!
Time: Every Sunday, 12:00pm – 3:00pm
Price: INR 2,999 per person (all-inclusive, without alcohol)
Image: Courtesy of Anushka Goel
3 /10
If a delectable meal that celebrates the flavours of Kolkata in a contemporary way is what you crave, The Tangra Project is the place for you. Order from their tasty treats such as parwal guacamole and fish kobiraj and unwind to the live music that plays at the restaurants. You can also avail some exciting deals on their wines to pair your meals with, making it a delightful experience for you and your loved ones.
Time: Live music every Sunday, 2:00 pm
Image: Courtesy of Anushka Goel
4 /10
A listing on brunch in Delhi is incomplete without mentioning Olive Bar & Kitchen, one of the city’s most picturesque and popular eateries. What makes it all the more special is the place’s brunch, complete with European and Mediterranean delights for you to indulge in as you sip on refreshing cocktails and unwind with live music!
Image: Courtesy of @olivedelhi/Instagram
5 /10
If you’re looking for a tranquil setting for a Sunday brunch, Fio Cookhouse & Bar is the place for you. The restaurant serves up delightful contemporary European and Indian cuisine, complete with biryanis, gratins and more. The chic interiors, filled with plants and antique objects, are sure to captivate you, elevating your mood while you indulge in an equally delectable spread!
Price: INR 2,399 onwards
Image: Courtesy of @fioresrautants/Instagram
The Food Lover’s Brunch at Pluck, Pullman New Delhi Aerocity, serves delectable European, Italian and Indian fare. Their brunch, complete with a curated dessert section, will make for the perfect way for you to treat your loved ones or enjoy a lunch date with your partner!
Address: Pluck, Pullman New Delhi Aerocity
E-mail: h7559-fb2@accor.com
Image: Courtesy of @pullmannewdelhiaerocity/Instagram
7 /10
Head to one of Caffe Tonino’s outlets in Delhi-NCR for a meal and enter a world that will transport to the quiet bylanes of Italy. Indulge in refreshing cocktails, freshly baked pizzas, delectable pastas and more over a weekend and enjoy a quiet brunch with your loved ones.
Address: Outlets in Connaught Place, Gurugram
Price: INR 1,500 (for two)
Image: Courtesy of @caffetonino/Instagram
Pickwick, the multicuisine restaurant at The Claridges New Delhi, has created a special Sunday brunch for its patrons, with international cuisine and unlimited gin-based cocktails. Indulge in a variety of soups, eggs cheeses and more, before sampling burgers, wraps, chicken shwarma, lobster rolls, tacos, pizzas, and pasta. Do indulge in their sushi boat, roast lamb and sizzlers, and polish off your meal with some deletable desserts.
Address: Pickwick, The Claridges, New Delhi
Time: 12:30 pm – 3:30 pm
Price: INR 2m495 plus taxes onwards
Image: Courtesy of The Claridges, New Delhi
9 /10
If you don’t want to limit yourself to just a Sunday brunch, this one is for you. Gulati Restaurant, known for its delectable North Indian offerings, does a lunch buffet every day of the week, with a different menu each day, to ensure that no two meals at the restaurant are the same for you!
Address: 6, Pandara Road Market, New Delhi
Time: Weekdays 12:00 pm – 4:00 pm, Weekends 12:00 pm – 4:30 pm
Contact: 011 2338 8836
10 /10
If you’re craving a Thai brunch to remember but you don’t feel like stepping out, we’ve got you covered! Pop Thai, a cloud kitchen in Delhi, is serving up a delectable brunch for three, which consists of treats such as pad thai noodles, green curry dimsums, corn and water chestnut chaat, layered black rice pudding and more. Pair it with your favourite cocktails and indulge in a tasty meal, in the comfort of your home. Gather all your loved ones around and be sure of endless hours of fun and laughter!
Price: INR 1,990 (vegetarian brunch); INR 2,200 (non-vegetarian brunch)
Call: +91 95608 08288 (for more details)
Image: Courtesy of @popthai.in/Instagram
Hero and Featured Image: Courtesy of Shutterstock