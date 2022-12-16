Weekends. Brunch. Repeat.! Head to these 10 places for the best brunch in Kolkata

Weekday-ing is almost as difficult as adulting. Can I get a cheers of agreement on this? Talking about cheers, what’s a better way of weekend-ing than hearty brunches and glasses of sangria? Bookmark these places offering the best brunch in Kolkata for a winter wonderland.
Time and again, we have maintained that Kolkata’s gourmands are a cut above the rest. They know their food like no other, and most importantly, they have an eternal love for food, beyond cultural boundaries and demographics. The number of restaurants, right from high-end fine dining to small eateries, is proof!
A melting pot of cultures, the comfort food maach-bhaat (fish and rice), a good roadside roll with succulent pieces of meat wrapped in a flaky paratha, a hearty English or an American breakfast, a plate full of regal biryani, and even a fancy dish with ridiculously small servings- they all can be plotted in the same graph, with the same amount of love and enthusiasm for a true hedonist in the City of Joy.
With the temperatures dipping slowly, Kolkata winter is just the right time for a meal out in the sun. On weekends, a brunch in Kolkata is particularly what people like to head out for. So, if you’ve got a brunch bunch looking for the best brunch places in Kolkata, you are at the right place. From five-stars to standalone restaurants, this is a comprehensive list of brunch places in Kolkata that you should be sharing with your friends right away.
Breakfast without an alarm, find the best brunch in Kolkata
If the name is anything to go by, it is exactly what it sounds like. Nestled beside the serene blue waters of the pool at Hyatt Regency, sit back and have a relaxing brunch with an amazing view. Offering a huge variety of menu, starting with 13 different kinds of salads, soups, vegetarian as well as non-vegetarian appetisers, main course dishes that range from Indian to world cuisine and a mouth-watering range of desserts.
A gorgeous panoramic view from the 10th floor, live counters, a lavish buffet layout and classy interiors, that’s a Sunday brunch at Seasonal Tastes summed up. If that’s not enough, their menu will surely make you drool. From juicy kebabs to a huge selection of seafood in grills, chaat, Asian stir fries, paellas, a biryani counter and 50 varieties of desserts, you will keep coming back for more.
A contemporary restaurant at ITC Sonar, Pan Asian is known for their authentic pan Asian delicacies. Their Sunday brunch is something that every food lover should try at least once. With separate stations for dimsums, sushis, Japanese crepes, teppanyaki, Southeast Asian curries and more, you can have an entire meal in each of these counters.
Hub at Taj Bengal, Kolkata was revamped to what is known as Cal 27 today, and their Sunday brunch, too, has seen quite the upgrade. Featuring classy Zamindar style interiors, the buffet layout is contemporary and chic, bringing that exquisite dining, or well, brunching experience. Fresh pizzas from the wood fired oven, hand tossed pastas, range of cold cuts, duck and some exotic seafood, Sunday brunch can’t get better than this.
Rich interiors in a colour palette of red and white, this place is among one of the favourites when it comes to having the best brunch in Kolkata. Exuding opulence in every corner, the food here is top-notch. The salad bar and cold cuts sections are the ones to watch out for, and so is the fine grade sushi selection.
With classy interiors across two levels of seating, Afraa Restaurant & Lounge features the bar on the ground floor and the fine dining section on the upper floor. Head over to Afraa on Sundays for their scrumptious brunch, featuring unlimited cocktails, Mediterranean bites, hand tossed pizzas, pastas and more, this place is a foodie’s paradise.
Think Southeast Asian delicacies, think Fatty Bao. Sushi, dimsums, noodles, curries and more, this brunch place in Kolkata will leave you spoilt for choices with over 42 options to choose from. Enjoy the food along with alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks while you sit atop the 8th floor and bask in the panoramic view.
First things first, this brunch place in Kolkata is inside a shopping mall, coupled with a very European feel to it. Artisanal breads, eggs to order and making your own salads on a Sunday brunch seems like a fun idea. Of course, there’s the Antipasti counter with Chicken Bruschetta, cheese poppers and much more. For the pizzas and pastas, you get to customise your own.
One of the best multi-cuisine restaurants in town, this one’s open round the clock. A great place for Sunday brunch in Kolkata, their buffet spread ranges from salads to soups, a separate station for kids, live grill counters, rich main course dishes and eclectic desserts.
Situated inside The Park, this is one of the most lavish and extensive buffet spreads in the city. A live counter for starters, a variety of salads and soups, a chaat counter, a main course spread featuring multiple cuisines and a sinful dessert spread- this is as good as it can get.
