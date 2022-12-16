Weekends. Brunch. Repeat.! Head to these 10 places for the best brunch in Kolkata

Weekday-ing is almost as difficult as adulting. Can I get a cheers of agreement on this? Talking about cheers, what’s a better way of weekend-ing than hearty brunches and glasses of sangria? Bookmark these places offering the best brunch in Kolkata for a winter wonderland.

Time and again, we have maintained that Kolkata’s gourmands are a cut above the rest. They know their food like no other, and most importantly, they have an eternal love for food, beyond cultural boundaries and demographics. The number of restaurants, right from high-end fine dining to small eateries, is proof!

A melting pot of cultures, the comfort food maach-bhaat (fish and rice), a good roadside roll with succulent pieces of meat wrapped in a flaky paratha, a hearty English or an American breakfast, a plate full of regal biryani, and even a fancy dish with ridiculously small servings- they all can be plotted in the same graph, with the same amount of love and enthusiasm for a true hedonist in the City of Joy.

With the temperatures dipping slowly, Kolkata winter is just the right time for a meal out in the sun. On weekends, a brunch in Kolkata is particularly what people like to head out for. So, if you’ve got a brunch bunch looking for the best brunch places in Kolkata, you are at the right place. From five-stars to standalone restaurants, this is a comprehensive list of brunch places in Kolkata that you should be sharing with your friends right away.

Breakfast without an alarm, find the best brunch in Kolkata