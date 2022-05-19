Coffee and mascarpone goodness: Where to find the best tiramisu in Delhi

A popular coffee-flavoured Italian dessert, tiramisu is any dessert enthusiast’s holy grail. Check out these places where you get the best tiramisu in Delhi.
While tiramisu is the brand ambassador of Italian desserts, you will be surprised to know how few places can whip up an actually good tiramisu. Classic tiramisu is made from ladyfingers soaked in coffee, topped off with a layer of a mixture of mascarpone cheese, eggs and sugar and is ideally boozy with coffee-flavoured liqueur. In this edition, we are going to list the places where you can get the best tiramisu in Delhi.
Where to find the best tiramisu in Delhi
When we are talking about desserts in Delhi, Big Chill Cafe is synonymous with a haven. While every dessert and baked item here is a classic, this no-bake dessert deserves a special mention. Their Irish Crème Tiramisu is loaded with coffee and liquor and is a treat for any dessert lover. If you are not a big fan of the taste of coffee in your desserts, you can try their Chocolate Tiramisu Cake.
This famous Italian restaurant on MG Road needs no introduction. A great date place known for its great decor and food, its tiramisu requires a special mention. What better way to end your Italian feast than a plate of booze-infused tiramisu? Loaded with sweetened mascarpone, this is one of the best tiramisus in Delhi
The prettiest cafe in Delhi, Diggin is all about all things pretty. Great food, great desserts, great ambience, there’s nothing that can go wrong with this place, especially when you end your dinner with their tiramisu. Huge portion sizes, loaded with coffee and mascarpone cheese, dig into this soft melt-in-the-mouth dessert.
Sevilla is a restaurant that is known for its date-like dreamy feel. Its Instagrammable corners and fairytale vibes are perfect to take your camera out and bring the photographer in you alive. With a blend of strong coffee and a dash of Kahlua, this tiramisu instantly melts in your mouth.
Soft ambient music, greens on every table, and a delicious boozy tiramisu- Olly is an experience that you can never forget. Even though they have been a little biased towards healthy eaters, they do not compromise on their tiramisu and its taste. End your meal on a sweet note with one of the best tiramisus in town.
This gorgeous mountain cafe in GK has been a favourite for ages. Even though they are famous for their wine collection and cocktails, their desserts deserve a special mention. Their tiramisu is gorgeous, not just in how they look, but also how they taste. The best part? The generous portions!
A dedicated dessert place, Whipped is known for its unique decadent desserts and cheesecakes. Their menu features a tiramisu cheesecake and a normal tiramisu, both of which truly stand out in their own ways. For some buttery crumbly goodness, opt for the cheesecake, while the regular tiramisu doesn’t compromise on the Kahlua content.
