Coffee and mascarpone goodness: Where to find the best tiramisu in Delhi

19 May 2022 02:39 PM

Sreetama Basu
A popular coffee-flavoured Italian dessert, tiramisu is any dessert enthusiast’s holy grail. Check out these places where you get the best tiramisu in Delhi.

While tiramisu is the brand ambassador of Italian desserts, you will be surprised to know how few places can whip up an actually good tiramisu. Classic tiramisu is made from ladyfingers soaked in coffee, topped off with a layer of a mixture of mascarpone cheese, eggs and sugar and is ideally boozy with coffee-flavoured liqueur. In this edition, we are going to list the places where you can get the best tiramisu in Delhi.

Where to find the best tiramisu in Delhi

Jump To / Table of Contents

Big Chill Cafe

1 /7

Big Chill Cafe

When we are talking about desserts in Delhi, Big Chill Cafe is synonymous with a haven. While every dessert and baked item here is a classic, this no-bake dessert deserves a special mention. Their Irish Crème Tiramisu is loaded with coffee and liquor and is a treat for any dessert lover. If you are not a big fan of the taste of coffee in your desserts, you can try their Chocolate Tiramisu Cake.

Image: Courtesy Instagram

Address
35, Khan Market, Rabindra Nagar, New Delhi, Delhi 110003
Phone
+9111 4175 7533
Visit here
Caffé Tonino

2 /7

Caffé Tonino

This famous Italian restaurant on MG Road needs no introduction. A great date place known for its great decor and food, its tiramisu requires a special mention. What better way to end your Italian feast than a plate of booze-infused tiramisu? Loaded with sweetened mascarpone, this is one of the best tiramisus in Delhi

Image: Courtesy Unsplash/Victoria Alexandrova

Address
T1-111, Plaza Level, One Horizon Centre, Golf Course Road, Harizan Colony, DLF Phase 5, Sector 43, Gurugram, Haryana 122003
Phone
+91 92121 64223
Visit here
Diggin

3 /7

Diggin

The prettiest cafe in Delhi, Diggin is all about all things pretty. Great food, great desserts, great ambience, there’s nothing that can go wrong with this place, especially when you end your dinner with their tiramisu. Huge portion sizes, loaded with coffee and mascarpone cheese, dig into this soft melt-in-the-mouth dessert.

Image: Courtesy Instagram

Address
Santushti Shopping Complex Shop No-10 Opp Samrat Hotel, New Delhi, Delhi 110003
Phone
+9111 2611 0788
Visit here
Sevilla - The Claridges

4 /7

Sevilla - The Claridges

Sevilla is a restaurant that is known for its date-like dreamy feel. Its Instagrammable corners and fairytale vibes are perfect to take your camera out and bring the photographer in you alive. With a blend of strong coffee and a dash of Kahlua, this tiramisu instantly melts in your mouth.

Image: Courtesy Instagram

Address
The Claridges, 12, Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Rd, Tees January Road Area, Motilal Nehru Marg Area, New Delhi, Delhi 110011
Phone
+9111 3955 5000
Visit here
Olly- Olive's All Day Cafe & Bar

5 /7

Olly- Olive's All Day Cafe & Bar

Soft ambient music, greens on every table, and a delicious boozy tiramisu- Olly is an experience that you can never forget. Even though they have been a little biased towards healthy eaters, they do not compromise on their tiramisu and its taste. End your meal on a sweet note with one of the best tiramisus in town.

Image: Courtesy Instagram

Address
Shop #101 Near Building #8 . CyberHub, DLF Phase 2, Gurugram, Haryana 122002
Phone
+91 81308 38811
Visit here
Music & Mountains Hillside Cafe

6 /7

Music & Mountains Hillside Cafe

This gorgeous mountain cafe in GK has been a favourite for ages. Even though they are famous for their wine collection and cocktails, their desserts deserve a special mention. Their tiramisu is gorgeous, not just in how they look, but also how they taste. The best part? The generous portions!

Image: Courtesy Instagram

Address
2nd floor, M 23, M Block Market, part 1, Greater Kailash, New Delhi, Delhi 110048
Phone
+91 98731 60659
Visist here
Whipped

7 /7

Whipped

A dedicated dessert place, Whipped is known for its unique decadent desserts and cheesecakes. Their menu features a tiramisu cheesecake and a normal tiramisu, both of which truly stand out in their own ways. For some buttery crumbly goodness, opt for the cheesecake, while the regular tiramisu doesn’t compromise on the Kahlua content.

Representative Image: Courtesy Unsplash/Eiliv-Sonas Aceron

Address
S-375, Inder Mohan Bhardwaj Marg, Block S, Greater Kailash II, Greater Kailash, New Delhi, Delhi 110048
Phone
+91 63664 48868
Visit here

Hero Image: Courtesy Unsplash/Lynda Kechiche; Featured Image: Courtesy Unsplash/Eiliv-Sonas Aceron

Sreetama Basu
A self-proclaimed plant mom, Sreetama finds joy wherever she sees greenery. The list of other things that bring her joy is pretty long, but writing about them is her way of celebrating them. In love with little, inconsequential things, like neatly tucked-in bedsheets and big, significant things, like whole cheesecakes. She dreams of being a baker and writing about food someday.
Food Dining Entertainment
