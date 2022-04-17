Add these popular beach shacks in Goa to your travel itinerary

There’s no better place to take in the picturesque sight of Goa’s pristine waters, billowing palm trees, and stunning sunsets than at a beach shack with beer on tap. We round up a list of the most iconic spots you should add to your summer itinerary.

Goa remains the undisputed star of seaside vacations in India, featuring prominently in pop culture and topping the bucket lists of many travellers in the country. While the region houses several shopping markets, historical monuments, and clubs to discover, a visit here would be incomplete without spending an afternoon leisurely sipping beer while watching happy vacationers go about their day. And the best spot to do this is at a beach shack. From cosy spots with decadent food to bustling spaces that blare heart-thumping music, these spots offer something for everyone. If you’ve got Goa on your mind, we’ve listed a few must-visit beach shacks!

The most popular beach shacks in Goa

Curlies

View this post on Instagram A post shared by शिवम् उपाध्याय (@shivam_upadhyay_20)

This popular spot along the Anjuna Beach strip offers a host of continental, North Indian, Israeli, and Goan fare. There’s plenty of beer on tap and a host of shooters and fenny on the menu for when you’re hankering for something boozy. Take in the sea breeze while munching on their most recommended honey chilli potato, maggi, beef roast, falafel, and pizza.

This space can host up to 500 people and spans several stories. A seaside seat is recommended, and there are reportedly several water adventures, musical performances, and parties hosted here. Considering its popularity, be sure to call in early for a reservation.

Address: St Michael, near Flea Market, Gumal Vaddo, Anjuna, Goa

Contact: +91 95524 71720

La Plage

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kati (@katimon)

The go-to for authentic French fare in Goa, this beach shack is easily recognised by scores of travellers making a beeline for the menu. On offer are the most scrumptious de foie de volaille, confiture d’oignon, grilled prawns, and more. Also popular are the green pea asparagus ravioli, beef carpaccio, and chicken burger. The space is known for its laid back vibe and transforms into a romantic space with dim lights and groovy music come sundown. You could ask the staff for sunbeds to relax in or grab a spot that faces the sea for a front-row seat to the show the sunset puts up.

Address: Aswem Beach, Near Papa Jolly Hotel, Aswem Road, Ashwem, Goa

Contact: +91 98221 21712

Sublime

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karishma Karamchandani (@karishma)

Another incredible spot to watch the sunset from, Sublime is run by chef Chris Saleem who sources organic, local ingredients for his creations. On the menu are French fusion flavours as well as options like crab and corn chowder, fish carpaccio with beetroot and orange, chicken roulade, plant-based vegan bolognese, sea bass fillet, and more.

The ambience here is elegant, and the space calls a renovated old Portuguese residence with stunning chandeliers its home. It can reportedly seat up to 70 people.

Address: House No. 481, Bouta Waddo, Assagao, Goa

Contact: +91 98224 84051

Souza Lobo

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Souza Lobo | Goan Shack (@souzalobogoa)

This is an expansive, airy space on Calangute beach and has a certain rustic charm, lent by the red tablecloths and rattan benches. The menu’s most popular dishes include the fish cafreal, vegetarian xacuti, stuffed crab, and butter garlic fried squid. For dessert, grab the blueberry cheesecake or chocolate mousse.

At night, the space transforms into a bustling space for live music and is a popular party destination. Head here if you’re in the area for an unforgettable experience.

Address: Calangute Beach, Calangute, Goa

Contact: +91 83222 81234

Shiva Valley

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sen Li Que (@the_hypothetic)

While we’re on the subject of parties, we’d be remiss not to mention the popular psychedelic destination, Shiva Valley. This shack is best visited at night when it’s decked in neon lights and has psychedelic music blaring through the speakers. On Tuesdays, you might just rub shoulders with some of the best local and international DJs.

On the menu are a range of fusion foods, with popular options being their milkshakes, prawn spring roll, pizzas, and sizzlers. The place is often open until 5 am and is a must-visit for when you’re in Goa.

Address: Anjuna Beach, Anjuna, Goa

Contact: +91 88059 30568

Calamari

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Marc D’Souza (@marc.dsouza)

Frequented by locals and visitors alike, Calamari is the perfect space to hop over to after a dip in the ocean at Dando beach. On the menu are several delectable dishes, the most popular of them being fried calamari, fish fingers, paneer tikka, chicken xacuti, and butter garlic prawns. Options range from indulgent to healthy, and there’s something on the menu for everyone. Besides this, the beverages menu is extensive with a host of beers, cocktails, and wines to choose from. All these are served with a side of sea breeze and live music.

Address: Dando Beach, Candolim, Goa

Contact: +91 93717 03526

Thalassa

View this post on Instagram A post shared by salini pal (@pal_salini)

Arguably one of the most popular restaurants in Goa, Thalassa is the place to be for stunning sunsets and impeccable vibes. The Greek and Mediterranean menu is a favourite among locals and visitors, with popular options being chocolate baklava, chicken casserole, mushroom saganaki, roast lamb, chicken gyro, and more.

The ambience involves outdoor tables in a large airy space shaded with palm trees. Located on a high cliff, this beach shack has some of the most stunning views in Goa. Drop by if you’re headed to Vagator.

Address: Survey 301, 1, Vaddi, Shivolim, Mapusa, Bardez, Siolim, Goa

Contact: +91 98500 33537

Rudy’s Golden Mermaid

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Joseph Rodrigues (@rudysgoldenmermaidbeachshack)

A welcoming atmosphere meets some of the most delicious steaks and seafood in town at this beach shack in Goa. Other popular options on the menu here include their jacket potato, barbecue chicken, prawns in Goan masala and cocktails. Like most shacks on this list, this space transforms into a live music hub at night, and you can also choose to spend the night at the lodging provided here. Don’t miss the sunset while you’re at this shack.

Address: Holiday Street, Gaura Vaddo, behind Goan Heritage, Calangute, Goa

Contact: +91 98221 54921

Britto’s

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Friends & Fries | Food Blogger (@friends.and.friess)

A bustling space known for its seafood dishes, cocktails, and desserts, a meal at Britto’s is the perfect way to spend an evening in Goa. On the menu are options like grilled crab, butter garlic fish, tagliatelle pasta, chilli paneer, mushroom satay, and more. Their strawberry tart and Irish coffee come highly recommended.

Besides incredible food, the beach shack offers karaoke on Thursdays and Sundays and invites artists to perform live on Tuesdays and Wednesdays. Since it gets quite crowded, it’s advised to call ahead for a reservation.

Address: Saunta Vaddo, Baga- Calangute:

Contact: +91 99703 95296

Feature and hero image: Sumit Sourav/Unsplash