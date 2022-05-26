Decadent desserts from these 10 popular cafes in Bengaluru hit the sweet spot

From elegant French petit fours to indulgent chocolate sundaes – desserts served across Bengaluru will delight sweet tooths. We round up a few of the best places in the city to bookmark for when the sugar cravings set in.
Bengaluru’s culinary scene is underlined with authentic dosas, succulent steaks and refreshing craft beer. However, it also has a string of patisseries, bakeries and ice-cream shops, each of which serve up signature sweet treats that have a near cult-like following. Some that have been around for decades come with old-school decor and nostalgic fare. Others that are more recent additions to the city’s gastronomical landscape have Instagrammable decor and meticulously plated desserts.
What ties them all together is the quality of what goes into every single sweet creation. Besides, they also make for the perfect spot for first dates, weekly catch-ups with friends, and cheat days. And if you’re not sure where to begin your dessert trail from, we’ve rounded up a list of the most popular spots to head to. Abandon your diet at the door, you’re going to want to savour every bite of what they have to offer.
Sugar rush incoming! Head to these spots in Bengaluru for scrumptious desserts
Jump To / Table of Contents
1 /10
The go-to place in Bengaluru for a slice of New York on a plate, Magnolia Bakery is an iconic spot that’s known for its cameos in the show Sex and The City. Pastel walls and floral floors are complemented by small tables that overlook the city’s traffic, making for a picturesque spot to grab a sweet treat.
However, it’s the large displays of cakes and cookies that peer from behind clear glass that entice diners. Popular from the menu here are the red velvet cheesecake, carrot cake, cookies, and key lime pie. Their decadent banana pudding with freshly baked chocolate chip banana cake, chocolate hazelnut, vanilla pudding, and bananas comes highly recommended.
Image: Courtesy Magnolia Bakery
2 /10
This swanky cafe specialises in rich, couverture chocolates. Their baked delicacies like macarons, cakes, and plated desserts are quite popular as well. Recommended here are the Belgian chocolate truffle cake, chocolate marquise, honey nut crunch, strawberry ice cream, New York baked cheesecake, and red velvet cake.
To really round out the sugar high, you could shop for a range of cookies, hot chocolate sticks, and nutty chocolates while you’re here. To balance things out, you could dig into their small bites, which includes eggs benedict and fries. Their seasonal alphonso mango chocolate tart with mango mousse and pistachio tart is a must-try as well.
Image: Courtesy Smoor
3 /10
This French-style, elegant patisserie is run by the Lavonne Academy of Baking Science and Pastry Arts. Naturally, the desserts here look straight out of an episode of MasterChef. Recommended here are the blueberry tahini cheesecake, hazelnut and raspberry caramel cheesecake, macaroons, and king’s cake.
Their signature chocolate cake as well as hand-crafted bonbons featuring caramel ganache, almond praline, apricot saffron confit, and rose and raspberry gel are a must-try. You could also try their yoghurt bowls, cinnamon rolls, and croissants.
Image: Courtesy Lavonne Cafe
4 /10
An iconic cafe and bakery that’s known for its distinctive brick walls and old-school menu, Glen’s Bakehouse is a must-visit if you’re in the city. Their menu offers a range of cheesecakes in flavours like chocolate, blueberry, carrot cream, mango, caramel, and more. There’s also cinnamon rolls, macarons, chocolate pie, chocolate mousse, rainbow cake, and more. However, it’s the mini red velvet cupcakes and caramel tarts that sell like hotcakes here. Come here with an appetite for a sugar rush!
Image: Courtesy Glen’s Bakehouse
5 /10
An old-school ice-cream joint that’s been around for decades, Corner House features on most popular Bengaluru itineraries. And for good reason. The giant portions of death by chocolate sundaes here are wildly popular and feature layers of chocolate sauce, creamy ice cream, and nuts. Also popular are the peach melba, salted caramel ice cream, litchis and cream, and brownie fudge. Be sure to head here on a weekday or early on a weekend since the place gets quite packed over the weekends.
Image: Courtesy Corner House
6 /10
If you love your sugar-laden candies, you’re bound to enjoy this place in South Bengaluru that’s helmed by students from Bengaluru’s CMS University. Quirky and colourful, the sweet treats here are a treat for the ‘gram and your tastebuds. Recommended here are the waffle pops, miniature pancakes, and ice cream sundaes which come with a host of flavours. However, their cotton candy creations take the spotlight and come in options like burritos, waffles, swirls, and tacos! The unicorn burrito and milkshakes made with cotton candy are a must-try. If you’re a student, you’re eligible for a discount here.
Image: Courtesy Candy Cloud Factory
7 /10
Another French patisserie that specialises in coverture chocolates, Delistic is a picturesque, preppy cafe on the bustling St. Mark’s Road. On the menu are entremets and petit gateau like petit antoine and key lime tart as well as swiss rolls, marble cakes, madeleines, bonbons, breakfast pastries, and more.
Their tres leches, which features a light sponge cake soaked in three kinds of milk as well as tiramisu, which comes with the classic flavours of this coffee-based dessert come highly recommended. Don’t forget to grab some eclairs and macarons for a snack on the way home.
Image: Courtesy Delistic
8 /10
Adding to the city’s list of authentic patisseries, cafe Plume is a quaint, charming space that specialises in French desserts. Run by a French pastry chef, each creation is inspired by family recipes. On the menu are a host of tarts in flavours like lemon, chocolate, amandine, pear, and apple as well as cookies and tea cakes. Their larger, party cakes come in flavours like chocolate raspberry, pear chocolate, chocolate caramel, lemon raspberry, and vanilla chocolate. The blueberry and lime pastry is tart and decadent and comes highly recommended.
Image: Courtesy Cafe Plume
9 /10
Another ice-cream joint that’s known for its inventive and decadent bowls of frozen delicacies, Art of Delight is a two-floor, elegant establishment that’s perfect for Sunday dates. On the menu are sundaes in flavours like Snickers, hot chocolate fudge, strawberry trifle, Nutella skillet cookie, banana split, and mud pie.
They also have cakes like fudgy almond brownie and gooey chocolate. Their cheesecake jars, which come in flavours like red velvet, blueberry, raspberry, and caramel are quite popular. As is the Parle-G ice-cream sandwich with chocolate almond coating.
Image: Courtesy Art of Delight
10 /10
Premium cakes, handcrafted chocolates, and other desserts that are sinfully delicious. The ambiance is calming and reminiscent of cafes in British children’s books. Popular off the menu are their cheesecakes, which come in a host of flavours like burnt basque and fruity berry. Their brownies, lemon meringue pie, and hot chocolate come highly recommended as well. That’s not all, when it comes to home orders, the place also incorporates dietary restrictions into their baked goodies with keto and sugar-free options.
Image: Courtesy Happy Belly Bakes
Featured image: Courtesy @glensbakehouse_blr/Instagram; Hero image: Courtesy @smoorchocolates/Instagram