Priyanka Chopra Jonas is here to revamp your place settings with SONA Home!

Jumping continents sure made Priyanka Chopra Jonas take a little piece of her world along, and taking her Indian roots ahead, the global sensation is all set to help you revamp your dining aesthetics with SONA Home.

Home away from home is a concept well dealt with and perceived by our desi girl turned global diva, Priyanka Chopra Jonas. Seems like the actress is not ready to settle with just one venture anytime soon, and she is all in for initiating new businesses and carving herself a niche worth appreciating. All her business desires are clearly ‘unfinished’ as the diva seems to be on a supersonic train to achieve it all with a vision for precision. After the grand opening of her famous Indian restaurant in New York, this all-rounder star is all set to launch SONA Home.

SONA Home- Bringing together vibrant designs and timeless luxury

Priyanka Chopra Jonas launches SONA Home as a homage to her roots as an attempt bring her first home to the second one. The restaurant, SONA in the heart of New York City is as it is a replica of the Indian heritage not just because of the experimental menu, but also because of the artistic decor of the place. And now, Chopra in accordance with Maneesh K. Goyal grabs yet another opportunity to present an ode to the Indian culture and the beauty that comes with it.

Taking the traditions of hosting people, a notch higher, SONA Home is all about hospitality through a plush range of homeware. It consists of a 45-piece set of tableware, that includes everything from coffee mugs, lamp shades, serving bowls, table linens, wine coasters candelabras, and a lot more. With K. Goyal and Chopra Jonas’ shared interests in highlighting the rich Indian traditions, SONA Home is definitely your access to a package deal of vibrant designs and timeless luxury.

So, witness luxury crawl from her tables to yours, as with SONA Home you definitely can’t keep yourself from revamping your tableware collection.

All images courtesy: Instagram