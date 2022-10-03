Yes, you can eat pumpkin leaves—learn about their health benefits and how to use them in your cooking

Known for its bright orange colour and sweet earthy flavour, pumpkin is one of the most beloved fall-time ingredients in the United States. In fact, every autumn, many of us start collecting pumpkin recipes in celebration of the season. But what about pumpkin leaves?

As it turns out, pumpkin leaves, sometimes called pumpkin greens, are edible, nutritious, and delicious. Moreover, using them in your cooking will help you get the most out of your pumpkin plants. We asked a nutritionist and a cooking teacher to speak about their health benefits and learn how to use them in our go-to autumn recipes.

The health benefits of pumpkin leaves

Pumpkin greens, like many other leafy vegetables, are teeming with nutritional benefits.

Antioxidants

For starters, they’re rich in antioxidants like beta-carotene (which is also found in pumpkin itself), flavonoids, and vitamin C, according to registered dietitian Maddie Pasquariello, MS, RDN. Antioxidants help your body by fighting free radicals, or harmful molecules that—when present at high levels—can cause cellular damage and increase the risk of chronic diseases like cancer, diabetes, and hypertension, notes Pasquariello.

Essential minerals and vitamins

Pumpkin leaves are also rich in essential minerals, including potassium, which is required for muscle contractions, fluid balance, and chemical signalling between neurons (nerve cells). “It also helps ensure the kidneys, digestive system, and heart are functioning properly,” adds Pasquariello. Other minerals in pumpkin greens include calcium and magnesium, which are involved in bone health and muscle function, respectively.

What’s more, pumpkin leaves contain a small, but noteworthy amount of folic acid, or vitamin B9. As Pasquariello explains, folic acid is found in pumpkin leaves and flowers (which are also edible), as well as the pumpkin meat itself. “It’s important for the growth and development of cells and tissues throughout life, and [it’s] especially vital for proper brain function,” says Pasquariello.

How to harvest pumpkin leaves

Since pumpkin leaves aren’t typically sold in supermarkets, you’ll have to harvest them from your own garden—or, if you’re lucky, buy pumpkin leaves at your local farmers’ market. When picking them from the garden, it’s best to choose younger leaves, which are tender and better suited for cooking, says Ann Ziata, chef and cooking teacher at the Institute of Culinary Education.

To harvest a leaf, fold the stem in half so that it snaps, but the fibres are still intact. Next, pull the half of the stem attached to the fibres, which will separate them from the leaf. This will allow you to destring the leaves as you pick them, explains Ziata. Also, “cut about every other leaf so the plant can continue to grow,” she says.

How to prep and store pumpkin leaves

Before serving pumpkin leaves, wash them like lettuce. And while freshly picked iterations are best for quality and flavour, you can certainly save some for later, says Ziata.

To store fresh leaves, wrap them in a paper towel and place them in an airtight container in the refrigerator. “For longer storage, pop them in the freezer,” she suggests. Or if you own a dehydrator, slice clean pumpkin leaves and dehydrate them until crispy, then store them in an airtight container at room temperature for up to one year.

How to cook with pumpkin leaves

According to Ziata, pumpkin leaves have a delicious vegetal “green” flavour, much like spinach, string beans, and broccoli florets. They’re also less bitter than kale and Swiss chard.

Best of all, you can enjoy pumpkin leaves as you would most other leafy greens. For example, in West Africa and India, pumpkin leaves are often used in dishes like soups, stews, and curries. “They would also be fantastic even just sautéed with a little olive oil, garlic, tomatoes, and spices,” says Ziata.

