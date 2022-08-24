Chef-approved quick and easy recipes to whip up when you’re feeling fancy

The internet is ablaze with quick and easy recipes that are fuss-free and yet fancy. We got our hands on a few of our own and these are just what you need when you want to showcase the chef in you.

We got in touch with Chef Tarun Sibal, Chef, Entrepreneur, and Co-owner of Titlie, Goa. If you have been to Goa, Titlie is the one place that needs no introduction. In our eternal quest for all recipes quick and easy, Chef Tarun Sibal helped us find them. Keeping things simple and yet on the luxe side, here are five quick and easy recipes that are anything but basic!

Chef-approved quick and easy recipes

Rosewater and pistachio cheesecake

Ingredients

For the base:

Pistachio kernels – 70g

Digestive biscuits – 200g

Melted butter – 100g (plus extra for greasing)

Rose water – 2tbsp

For the topping:

Clotted cream – 227g

Cream cheese – 400g

Icing sugar – 100g

Rose water – 1tbsp

For the garnish:

Pistachios – 10g (bashed until fine)

Dried rose petals – 1tbsp

Method

1. To make the base of this quick and easy recipe, blend the pistachios in a food processor until fine. Pour in the melted butter and rose water. Blend together.

2. Grease and line a 25cm spring-form cake tin with baking paper. Tip the biscuit base into the tin and spread evenly. Press down with your hands to pack it together and form a solid base. Put it into the fridge to chill for 30 mins.

3. Meanwhile, scoop the clotted cream into a mixing bowl and whisk into soft peaks.

4. Put the cream cheese into a separate mixing bowl, add the icing sugar and mix until smooth. Scrape into the bowl with the clotted cream and pour in the rose water. Whisk together into firm peaks. Spoon in an even layer over the cheesecake base. Return it to the fridge and let it chill for 2 hours until firm.

5. Take the cheesecake out of the fridge and remove it from the tin. Slide the cheesecake onto a serving plate or board. Peel off the paper from the sides and garnish with the pistachios and rose petals. Serve immediately.

Fried Fish

Ingredients

For the fish:

1 tbsp lime juice

1 tsp fish sauce

1 tsp castor sugar

2 thick fish fillets (salmon works well)

1 tsp olive oil

For the salad:

2 small hot red chillies, chopped

1 small garlic clove, chopped

1 tbsp palm, coconut or brown sugar

1 tbsp fish sauce

Juice of ½ lime

1 tbsp rice vinegar

1 banana shallot, finely sliced

1 lemongrass stalk, finely sliced

1 unripe mango

50 g peanuts, toasted in a dry pan, chopped

4 tbsp coriander leaves, chopped

Sticky or steamed rice, to serve

Method:

1. For the fish: mix the lime juice, fish sauce, and sugar in a small, shallow dish and add the fish fillets, turning to coat in the marinade. Set aside in the fridge while you prepare the salad.

2. Using a mortar and pestle, pound together the chillies, garlic, sugar, fish sauce, lime juice, rice vinegar. Taste and adjust as necessary.

3. Transfer this mixture to a medium bowl and stir in the shallots and lemongrass.

4. Peel the mango, then slice the cheeks off the stone. Cut these into julienne strips and add them to the bowl with the shallots and lemongrass. Stir in the coriander and peanuts and set aside.

5. Heat a medium non-stick frying pan over high heat. Add the olive oil. When it starts to smoke, add the marinated fish. Cook for 1 minute.

Serve the fish on a bed of rice with the mango salad spooned on top. Bon appetit!

Chia seeds in almond milk, roasted plums and cinnamon

Ingredients:

500g almond milk

200g mascarpone

75g caster sugar

1 vanilla pod or 1 tsp vanilla extract

70g chia seeds

4 plums, halved and pitted

2tbsp clear honey

2 tbsp olive oil

4tbsp thick Greek yogurt

A pinch of ground cinnamon

Method:

Chia Seeds: Whisk or blend the milk, mascarpone, sugar, vanilla together and smooth out the mascarpone, then add the chia seeds.

-Leave the mixture in the fridge to rehydrate for at least 45mins, while whisking every 5mins for the first 15mins.

Plums: Preheat the oven to 160 degrees C.

-Mix the plums with honey, olive oil and 2 tbsp water.

-Place in a roasting tray cut-side down and cook in the oven for 15mins.

-Remove from the oven and serve warm or leave to cool to room temperature.

Assemble: Place a plum half in the dish and top evenly with the seeds.

-Spoon over the yoghurt, then sprinkle with the cinnamon.

-Top with another plum half, then drizzle over some of the scarlet plum cooking juices.

Ananas halwa

Ingredients:

Fresh ripe pineapple (grated) – 200 gms

Semolina -100 gms

Ghee -100 gms

Hot full cream milk – 100 ml

Sugar – 100 ml

Almonds and pistachios (finely chopped) – 2 tbsp

Khoya – 100 gms

Method:

– Dissolve the sugar in hot milk and keep aside.

– In a heavy bottomed pan, add ghee and pineapple and cook for 5 minutes on medium heat.

– Add semolina and sauté on medium heat till light golden.

– Stir milk slowly into the pineapple and semolina mix and cook till the consistency is right.

– Add khoya and sauté for 2 minutes.

– Add the almonds and pistachios.

– Transfer onto and plate, garnish with dried fruits, grilled pineapple and edible flora.

Hot Chocolate spiked with Malt and Cinnamon

Ingredients:

Full cream milk – 900ml

Dark chocolate 70% cocoa (grated) – 140 gms

Milk chocolate (grated) – 60gms

Double cream – 200ml

Cream for whipping (optional) – 100ml

Sea salt – 2 pinches

Ground cinnamon – ½ tsp

Whisky – 180ml

Method:

– Warm about 400ml milk on medium heat.

– Add in the dark and milk chocolate and stir until melted.

– Stir in the remaining milk and 200ml of cream.

– Bring back to a simmer but don’t boil it.

– Stir in the salt and cinnamon.

– Pour the whisky into your serving glass.

– Pour in the hot chocolate and stir before serving.

– For a lil something extra, whip the 100ml of cream into a soft peak and top the hot chocolate with it.

The recipe makes 6 glasses.

All Images: Courtesy chef