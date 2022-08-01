These rakhi food gift hampers are the perfect way to celebrate the sibling bond

Raksha Bandhan is around the corner, and the air has a festive note to it already. In case you’re still wondering what to give your sibling, these rakhi gift hampers, which include delicious treats such as chocolates, cakes, sweets and even alcohols, are the perfect option for you.

Rakhi food gift hampers that will make your sibling smile

Cold Love

No celebrations are complete without something sweet, and if your sibling loves ice creams, what better way to celebrate Raksha Bandhan than to gift them a hamper from Cold Love? The pack consists of four artisanal ice cream tubs that you can customise according to your sibling’s preference. You can also opt for an indulgent ice cream cake to cut and celebrate Rakhi with! The cakes are made with natural ingredients and a whole lot of love, too!

Price: Rs 2,100 onwards for the ice cream packs (four flavours, 550 ml each); INR 2,500 including GST for a one kg cake, needs to be ordered 24 hours in advance

Order here.

The Betel Leaf Co

Paan is seen as an effective cure for several issues cause by air and bile, in Ayurveda. In Indian cuisine, meals often end with a paan, filled with cooling digestives that are refreshing, delicious and good for your health. It also makes its way into celebrations such as poojas and weddings. So, make this Raksha Bandhan special by gifting your sibling a hamper from The Betel Leaf Co., a start-up with a vision to deliver the most traditionally-loved betel leaf variations with a modern twist. Their offerings are tobacco free, suitable for all ages and delivered right to your doorstep!

Their hampers include:

Hamper 1: One tea box , six pieces pan

Hamper 2: Two chocolate bars, one box pan

Hamper 3: One chocolate bar, two boxes of pan

Hamper 4: One chocolate bar, eight tea bags, one box of pan

Hamper 5:- One combo ice cream, one box pan, eight tea bags

Price: Rs 499

Where to buy: Bengaluru, Mysore, Mumbai, Pune, Chennai, Hyderabad, Vizag, Delhi, Gurugram

Check them out here.

SMOOR Chocolates

Gifting season has officially begun with Raksha Bandhan around the corner. And what better gift to give than a chocolate hamper? SMOOR, luxury couverture chocolates are offering indulgent hampers filled with handcrafted delicacies to make your rakhi even better.

Choose from their curated offerings that include coverture chocolates, cakes, coated almonds, cookies and more.

Price: Starts at Rs 650

Order here.

The Conscious Baker

Make your rakhi gifting sweeter with hampers from The Conscious Baker. The brand makes healthy treats that do not compromise on flavour, making it the perfect option for your health-conscious sibling.

Price: Rs 500 onwards

Buy here.

Doja Gin

Raise a toast to your partner in crime with the world’s first Indo-Japanese Gin, Doja. Its notes such as Yuzu, Sansho Peppers, Hinoki, and Cedar from Japan that is combined with coriander, pepper, and cardamom make it the perfect gin to sip on as you meet over lunch or dinner on Raksha Bandhan, and will add the much-needed festive, fun note to your celebrations.

Price: Rs 2,050 (in Goa) and INR 3,700 (in Mumbai)

Buy here.

Zinque India

Celebrate Raksha Bandhan with exclusive rakhi gift hampers from Zinque India. Their Rakshabandhan Collection includes the newly launched Rakshabandhan Hamper, Gourmet Brownie Bites Gifting Box, and the Assorted Mini Cheesecake Box. what’s more, all the delicacies are 100 per cent eggless!

Price: Rakshabandhan Hamper – Rs 1,995; Gourmet Brownie Bites Gifting Box – Rs 1,595; Assorted Mini Cheesecake Box – Rs 1,800. Pre-order before August 8 and use the coupon RAKHI100 to avail a discount.

Order here.

The Baker’s Dozen

Indulge your sibling in delicious treats by The Baker’s Dozen this Raksha Bandhan. Their Chocolate cupcakes + Fresh orange cake is a killer combination that is the perfect blend of sweet, moist cake overloaded with chocolate chips, and a fresh, zesty orange pistachio cake that will add the perfect amount of flavour to your celebrations.

Buy here.

Archies

Childhood gifting, if you are a millennial or a Gen Z, was all about trips to Archies. Anf the gifting brand has curated a special Rakhi gift hamper for your beloved sibling. Along with the several cars, photo frames and more, gift your sibling their small basket with dry fruits and rakhi, and see a smile come on their face!

Buy here.

LiveAtLife

Gift your sibling a healthy treat this Raksha Bandhan with hampers from LifeAtLife. Their low-carb sweet treats are healthier versions of your favourite snacks, and will allow your sibling to bing, without the guilt.

Buy here.

Rahasya Vodka

Siblings are your BFFs, partners in crime, and at times, even your parents. From night-outs to endless teasing and fighting over the TV remote, there’s nothing you haven’t shared with them. And this Raksha Bandhan, celebrate this bond over a drink. Sip on Rahasya, an India-infused vodka, that celebrates the essence of India and of tradition.

Price: Rs 850 (Goa), Rs 1,850 (Maharashtra) and Rs 700 (Daman and Diu) for a 750 ml bottle.

Available in: Maharashtra, Goa, Pondicherry, Daman, and Silvassa.

The Binge

This Raksha Bandhan, skip boring old chocolates and gift your sibling a hamper instead. The Binge has two hampers that are perfect to celebrate the sibling bond. Choose from the Jashn-E-Bahar box, which comes with Hazelnut Dragees (120 gms), French Caramel Dragees (120 gms), Savoury Nuts (120gms), Cashew Discs (2 discs) and Hazelnut Clusters (100gms), or the Paradise Box, which has Nutty Star (120 gms), Rose Almond (100gms), Florentines (4 discs) and Almond Cluster (100 gms).

Price: Rs 2,000 (for the Jashn-E-Bahar box); Rs 1,500 (Paradise Box)

Buy here.

Sassy Teaspoon, Mumbai

Celebrate the sibling bond with Sassy Teaspoon. Indulge your sibling in the brand’s decadent Chocolate & Salted Caramel Cake, an eggless cake with caramel chocolate, buttercream, and salted caramel, garnished with gold foil.

Price: Rs 850 plus taxes (for a 550 gm cake)

Where: Sassy Teaspoon, all outlets

Order on: Dotpe, Zomato & Swiggy

Myprotein

Give your sibling the gift of health with Myprotein’s dessert hampers. Their Whey Gift Box comes complete with mango whey protein (500 gm), a stainless steel metal shaker and a box of protein bars. Or, gift them the brand’s Myprotein Double Dough Brownie, a chocolatey treat which is also a delicious, high-protein snack. Or if your sibling is a fitness buff, gift them activewear from the brand!

Buy here.

Cocoa Cellar

The desserts from Cocoa Cellar will add zing to your Raksha Bandhan celebrations. Select from their many alcoholic and non-alcoholic offerings such as Sacher Torte Cake, Coffee Walnut Loaf, Amarula & Dark chocolate cupcake, Whisky & Cashew Cookies, Rochers and much more and make your celebrations more special.

Price: Rs 75 to INR 1,200

Call: +91 90040 95195 (to order)

49 Bakers Avenue, Juhu

Among the rakhi gift hampers that are filled with sweet treats include the ones from Juhu’s Cafe 49. 49 Bakers Avenue has curated special hampers which include Petite Hampers, Snack Platter, Classic Hamper, Contemporary Hampers. These include treats such as Dutch truffle cake jar, hummus, brownies, multigrain lavash, roasted almond nuts and roasted pepper dip. They also have a Customised Luxury Platter, filled with brownies, nutella bonbons, cheese cigars, cupcakes and mini tarts.

Price: Rs 550 onwards

Address: Cafe 49, The Emerald Hotel, Juhu Tara Road, Juhu, Mumbai

Time: 11 am to 11 pm

Call: +91 92233 79080/96 (to order)

