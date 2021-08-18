The stage is being set for Onam celebrations over the weekend. With Thiruvonam on the 21st of August and a Saturday, everyone is eagerly looking forward to the sadhya – the indulgent meal that is shared with family and friends. Here are 7 restaurants in Bengaluru offering extravagant Onam sadhyas on home delivery/takeaway.

Kappa Chakka Kandhari

Kappa Chakka Kandhari brings you a sumptuous traditional Onasadhya – Feast In a Box. It will have 26 traditional vegetarian delicacies made by Namboodiri cooks from Kerala. Dishes like the Olan, Cabbage Thoran, Avial and Koottu Kari, Nei-Parippu with Matta red rice accompanied with delicious Kerala Sambar, Kalan, Pappadam and Rasam, a range of pickles and payasams make up this feast. Each box serves 5 persons and is packed in stainless containers and a hot box to keep your festive meal fresh and hot. If you just want a taste of classic Kerala Payasams you can order one (or more) Onam Payasam Specials to sweeten your festivities.

Onasadhya – Feast in a Box: August 20-21, August, lunch only

Price: Rs: 4750 + GST * (Packed in stainless steel containers. Rs. 500 refund for containers returned by Aug 31, 2021), Serves 5 Payasam

Specials: August 20 & 21, 2021: Take-away packs of in One litre (Rs. 650 + taxes) or 500 ml (Rs. 350+ taxes) Pre-order on www.kckonam.com

The Quilon Sadya by Chef Suresh Pillai

Celebrity chef Suresh Pillai brings his magic to Bangalore with a sadhya that will comprise 26 dishes and three kinds of payasam served with boli (puranpoli).

The Quilon Sadya: 20th-22nd August

Price: Rs 999 per sadhya

Reservations: +91 89431 50000 / 89432 50000

Caraway Kitchen – Conrad Bengaluru

Conrad Bengaluru seeks to depict Kerala’s vibrant culture and cuisine through a vegetarian sadhya that will be served on a banana leaf. Traditional dishes include Avial, Ulli Theeyal, Erissery, Sambar and Parippu curry, accompanied with Steamed Rice, Curd, Banana Chips and Upperi. End your meal on a sweet note with Ada Pradhaman which is made with flattened rice, jaggery and coconut milk, served with beverages like Nanari Sherbat and Panakam.

Caraway Kitchen: August 21st; Lunch Only

Price: Rs 3,333++ for a meal for 2; Rs 4,444++ for a meal for 4

Reservations: +91 88844 28234

Dakshin – ITC Windsor

Celebrate the onset of harvest and homecoming of the mythical King Mahabali as the chefs at Dakshin curate a feast of a lifetime! Indulge in the special celebratory sadhya with a sumptuous spread of Pazham Parichatu, Avial, Pyre Thoran, Olan, Thenga Palsaadam, Adai Pradhaman, etc., served on a banana leaf.

Dakshin – ITC Windsor: 20th-22nd August, Lunch Only; Serves 1

Price: Rs 1999++

Reservations: +91 80614 01205/ 1482; Orders and home delivery via Swiggy/Zomato or can be picked up

Karavalli – Taj Vivanta, Residency Road

Karavalli is legendary when it comes to traditional south Indian food. This Onam, the restaurant is laying out an elaborate sadhya where every significant ingredient is sourced from Kerala. Onakalari and boiled rice from Kuttanad, Ada, Kari Naaranga, coconut oil, banana chips, jaggery coated chips, Kerala raw banana, pumpkin and more will find their way to Bangalore from God’s Own Country. The feast comprises 24 dishes and you can order the sadhya on the dedicated Qmin app.

Karavalli Onam Sadhya: 21st-22nd August; Lunch Only; Serves 1

Price: Rs 2000 plus taxes Pre-order on Qmin

Raahi Neo Kitchen & Bar

Raahi is offering Onam Sadya on the 20th and 21st of August in association with Home Chef Anamika Nambiar. The sadhya will have classic dishes like the Kaalan, Erissery, Olan, Avial, Kootu Curry, Cabbage Thoran, Vendakka Kichadi, Pineapple Puliserry, Vellerika Pachadi, Pazham, Pappadam, Parippu Curry, Neyy, Red Rice, Sambar, and Rasam. It will have accompaniments of pickles, banana chips, jaggery coated plantain chips, and Inji Puli. The meal is incomplete without spicy buttermilk and sweets like the Palada Payasam and Pal Payasam. For an additional cost, you can include a la carte menu specials like Fish Fry, Erachi Roast, and Kerala Chicken Roast.

Raahi Neo Kitchen & Bar Onam Sadya: August 20-21; lunch and dinner

Price: Meal for 1 – Rs. 1295 (Inclusive of taxes); Meal for 2- Rs. 1995 (Inclusive of taxes); Pre-orders only and delivery charges are extra.

Reservations: 080 4890 9678, +91 91009 73456, 080 4890 7848

The Den Bengaluru

If you’re away from home and missing an authentic Onam Sadhya, The Den Bengaluru has you covered. Place an order and experience a delectable Sadhya with a wide spread of traditional Malabar dishes, from Aviyal to Vazhakka pulissery, Ada pradhaman and more. A well-packed box comes your way with a banana leaf to make the experience perfect.

The Den Bengaluru Sadya: August 21 lunch only; Serves 1; Delivery in a 5km radius only (customers outside delivery radius can organize pick-up)

Price: Rs 899 All Inclusive

Reservations: 08071117272 /+91 95136 77272

All images: Courtesy respective restaurants