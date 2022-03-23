See which 7 restaurants in India rank among the top 100 in Asia

Ahead of the release of 50 Best Restaurants in Asia for 2022, World’s 50 Best has released restaurants that rank between 51 and 100. And while we wait in anticipation to see which of our favourite eateries in India have made it to the list, check out the places that have made it to the top 100, if not the top 50!

India is a culinary delight, with restaurants serving up a variety of cuisines in various settings. You can find the best of food on the streets, and experience the same flavours in an elevated, fine-dining experience, too.

World’s 50 Best, which releases the lists of the 50 best restaurants and bars every year, is set to name the top 50 restaurants in Asia next week. However, ahead of that, the agency has released the list of Asia’s Best Restaurants that rank between 51 and 100, and this list has seven Indian restaurants!

Indian restaurants that are among the 100 best in Asia

The Table, Mumbai (Rank: 85)

The Table in Colaba is a plush eatery that serves up global-inspired cuisine, celebrating the finest vegetables, meat, and fish that are available locally and is in season. Taking inspiration from the world, be it America, Thailand, Japan or more, The Table serves up a dynamic menu that will leave you wanting more.

Americano, Mumbai (Rank: 80)

Mumbai’s Americano is another restaurant in India to have made it to the top 100 in Asia. The place, by Chef Alex Sanchez and Mallyeka Watsa, serves up delectable Californian cuisine in the artful settings of Kala Ghoda. The food is simple but tastefully crafted, and the minimalistic vibe of the place creates a warm, comforting setting.

Avartana, Chennai (Rank: 79)

Avartana, located in ITC Grand Chola Chennai, has been reinventing and reimagining South Indian cuisine ever since it opened. Diners can choose from one of the four set menus and indulge in delectable South Indian flavours in a culinary experience that will remain unmatched!

Dum Pukht, New Delhi (Rank: 73)

Dum Pukht, in New Delhi’s ITC Maurya, takes its guests on a culinary journey to Awadh’s delectable flavours and cuisine. The restaurant has been around for a while now, serving up one of the most delectable biryanis, shahi tukras, vegetable seekh and other delicious dishes in the city, packed with flavour and love.

Comorin, Gurugram (Rank: 69)

The restaurant is a comfortable, luxe space for you to enjoy a meal with your loved ones. Comorin serves up some delectable Indian dishes from across the country, such as kathal nihari, Kerala meen curry, idlis, sarson ka saag and more, and their lip-smacking flavours keep customers coming back for more. No wonder the restaurant has found a spot among the 100 best in Asia!

Bukhara, New Delhi (Rank: 66)

Another restaurant at ITC Maurya, New Delhi, Bukhara specialises in North Indian cuisine that is flavourful, hearty and filling. The restaurant is known for its Dal Bukhara, Sikanderi Naan, jumbo prawns, onion kulchas and firni, among other dishes.

Karavalli, Bengaluru (Rank: 59)

The restaurant serves up some of the most delectable South West coast flavours. Using whole spices and traditional ingredients such as cloves, cinnamon, pepper, homegrown chillies and the freshest vegetables and meats, the place restores age-old recipes and some of the region’s most refined cooking traditions to serve up flavours from the past.

