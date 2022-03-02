10 restaurants in India that serve the most delectable broccoli dishes

Often sidelined as just a healthy accompaniment to steaks, broccoli is a criminally underrated vegetable. A few restaurants in the country are on a mission to reset its reputation, one culinary creation at a time. We curate a list of the most delicious broccoli dishes in India.
Pop culture often presents broccoli as bland and mushy, with under-seasoned and uninspired plates of the greens being tossed around by children in movies and television shows. Almost synonymous with health food around the world, the vegetable is chock full of antioxidants, vitamin C, and calcium, with numerous studies noting that broccoli has the ability to strengthen a person’s immune system.
However, that doesn’t mean you need to begrudgingly munch on a handful of bland florets over dinner. A close cousin to the humble cauliflower, broccoli is a versatile vegetable. Its earthy, mildly bitter flavour shines when fried, roasted, or tossed around in a wok, especially with the right blend of ingredients. The chefs over at a few restaurants in India treat the cruciferous vegetable with the reverence it deserves, crafting the most scrumptious broccoli dishes that will have you abandoning all childlike scepticism around it. If you’ve been sleeping on it so far, give these a go!
Try delicious broccoli dishes at these restaurants in India
Fine dining meets colonial-era delicacies in this popular restaurant. Inspired by novelist and poet Rudyard Kipling, you’ll find an elaborate collection of whiskies on display here. On the menu are modern renditions of classics, with popular options being subzani paneer tikka, nalli nihari, Lucknowi seekh kebab, anardana lobster, and panchoran tawa pomfret. However, many diners rave about the Broccoli dak Bangla, a flavourful combination of crunchy charred broccoli marinated with heady kasundi mustard and cream cheese.
In the bustling neighbourhood of Bandra, O Pedro serves up classic Goan and Portuguese fare. Their mushroom ceviche, crispy crab, serradura, prawns balchao, lotus root chilli fry, bhature power mizo, chilled red snapper ceviche, and cinnamon ice cream come highly recommended.
A bevvy of broccoli creations lines their menu, the latest being their broccoli melt sandwich, which marries charred broccoli with decadent brie and tangy pickled chillies within an onion-seed roll. Another popular option is the charred broccoli with cheese fondue, which comes with their in-house miso and caper and raisin vinaigrette.
The menu over at this chic restaurant in Lower Parel marries quintessentially Indian flavours with progressive, modern sensibilities. Once you get past the extensive drinks menu, you’ll arrive at their expansive chaat menu featuring options like pani puri, bhutte ki khees, and narangi shorba. Other popular options include grilled chicken steak, duck laal maas, and lamb dori kebab.
The highlight of their menu for most vegetarians and broccoli enthusiasts is their tandoori broccoli, which is served on a bed of chilled creme fraiche. Dusted with spice, the florets pair perfectly with the richness of the creme fraiche which is made over a 48-hour process.
Another cheery spot in Lower Parel, Chin Chin Chu serves up a pan-Asian fare, with an extensive menu featuring a range of dumplings, sushi, and bao. Popular options here include the crispy prawn cheung fun, chilli tofu, duck salad, and Balinese curry.
Their must-try broccoli creations include refreshingly light broccoli, bok choy, and water chestnut dimsums, spicy broccoli cream with asparagus and water chestnut gyoza, stir-fried broccoli in snow peas, and broccoli cakes. Their crispy broccoli sushi sandwich with cream cheese, chives, tempura crumbs, and chilli mayo is both unique and delicious.
Elevating the at-home dining experience, this restaurant has the most innovative versions of Indian delicacies. Most of their creations are made with organic, locally sourced ingredients and served in terracotta and glass pots, keeping in line with their sustainability motto. Their menu highlights include butter garlic prawns, dal makhni, biryani, and tandoori avocado, truffle galouti sliders, and paneer khurchan taco. The broccoli creation on their menu features 6 florets coated in a decadent malai marination and cooked to perfection in a tandoor. This one’s a must-try.
Known for adding a quirky spin to the country’s most favourite delicacies, Farzi Cafe is a chic restaurant in Connaught Place. Their gastronomical, gourmet creations include karela calamari, butter chicken bao, and dal chawal arancini. The latest addition to their menu is the tandoori broccoli starter, which features delicious, crunchy and tandoor roasted florets, marinated in creamy malai. The zing of Indian spices perfectly balances the decadence of malai, pairing perfectly with a glass of their eclectic cocktails.
The evergreen pizza meets smokey, unique flavours and crunchy crusts at this spot in Delhi. Their menu highlights include tandoori ratatouille, truffled lehsuni funghi, margarita makhanwala, bianco malai tikka, and teekha polo. Their broccoli creation features creamed, malai marinated and tandoor roasted broccoli, which is paired with creamy corn and topped with feta and arugula. And with several outlets peppered across Delhi NCR, you could grab one whenever the cravings strike.
While we’re on the subject of pizzas, we’d be remiss not to mention this popular restaurant in Bengaluru that serves up the most scrumptious Neapolitan-style wood-fired, sourdough pizzas. Popular options on their menu include their stuffed garlic breads with options ranging from pesto, sundried tomato, and crispy bacon as well as trifle fries, burrata pizzas, and mac and cheese. Vegans have a host of options to choose from as well. If you’re in the mood for something healthy and hearty, try their silky smooth broccoli and spinach soup. The chargrilled florets lend the soup a smokey flavour and the creaminess of the soup will have you going for seconds.
If you love Mexican food, this fast food restaurant in the city will delight you. Hand-picked, fresh ingredients are infused with fiery flavours, offering diners the choice of a range of tacos, burritos, rice bowls, nachos, and more. Their immunity-boosting charred broccoli tacos is a meal worth writing home about and pairs grilled, crispy broccoli with their in-house secret salsa, creamy cheese and fiery jalapeno cream.
Located in the heart of the city, Misu serves up a fiesta of pan-Asian flavours with a range of salads, curries, dumplings, and noodles on offer. Popular amongst these is their spicy pomelo salad, prawn tom yum, teriyaki sushi, ebi tempura maki, prawn pad thai, and rendang chicken. For some delicious greens, try the refreshing and light dumplings that come with broccoli and cashews. Steamed to perfection, these have mellow flavours that linger on the palate.
