11 restaurants in India you can head to for the best butter chicken ever!
24 Dec 2021 06:00 PM

Sreetama Basu
Butter chicken and happiness are synonymous with each other. In fact, to say butter chicken is an emotion would be an understatement. No matter which part of the country you are from, you cannot miss the best butter chicken across India.

What started as a basic gravy dish cooked with tandoori chicken and tomatoes cooked in a shop in Peshawar in pre-independence India is a star across all Mughlai and North Indian restaurants today!

Wondering where to get the best ones? We have got you covered!

Where to get the best butter chicken in India

Sakhi’s Watz Kukin, Amritsar

1 /11

Sakhi’s Watz Kukin, Amritsar

This takeaway joint in Amritsar is a crowd favourite for their North Indian cuisine. But their butter chicken takes home the award for being the crowd puller any given day. You can also opt to dine at their basic restaurant, but nothing can beat the comfort of diving into this buttery goodness sitting at your home. With spiced marinated tandoori chicken in a slightly sweet, buttery gravy, this is winner, winner chicken dinner! If you are in the mood to experiment with your butter chicken, you can also try their butter chicken rolls, butter chicken pav and butter chicken gol gappe.

Image: Courtesy Instagram

Sakhi’s Watz Kukin, Amritsar
Address
M-47/48, Green Avenue, Amritsar, Punjab 143001
Phone
+91 98552 53331
Visit today
Havemore, Delhi

2 /11

Havemore, Delhi

Coming to the butter chicken capital in India, this is as good as it can get. Havemore doesn’t need an introduction for all butter chicken enthusiasts in Delhi. This is a staple old-fashioned restaurant that is a regular for Delhiites. With two outlets in Delhi, head to any of these for a sinfully rich bowl of one of the best butter chicken you can treat your taste buds to.

Havemore has two outlets in Delhi.

Image: Courtesy Instagram/taste.twerks

Havemore, Delhi
Address
Pandara Market, 11-12, Barda Ukil Marg, India Gate, New Delhi, Delhi 110003
Phone
+91 81788 83458
Visit today
Punjab Grill, Delhi

3 /11

Punjab Grill, Delhi

Trust Punjab Grill to bring you the best of Punjab and leave you asking for more. Over the years, Punjab Grill has carved out a niche of its own and has its own set of loyalists visiting them for their delectable butter chicken. If you want to try one of the best butter chicken in India, head to any of their outlets.

Punjab Grill has outlets all across India and even abroad.

Image: Courtesy Instagram

Punjab Grill, Delhi
Address
Court Chowk Rd Second Floor, Food Court, Select CITYWALK, Saket District Centre, Pushp Vihar, New Delhi, Delhi 110017
Phone
+91 11 4157 2977
Visit today
Aslam Chicken, Delhi

4 /11

Aslam Chicken, Delhi

If you want to ditch the semi-sweet butter chicken, Aslam’s is the perfect place for you. Their butter chicken is literally butter and chicken. Chargrilled chunks of succulent chicken dipped in butter and spices, Aslam has always been a favourite for its unique take on butter chicken and serving us something that nobody else ever has.

Image: Courtesy Instagram/sarah__tasneem

Aslam Chicken, Delhi
Address
982, Matia Mahal Rd, Bazar Matia Mahal, Jama Masjid, Chandni Chowk, New Delhi, Delhi 110006
Phone
+91 93122 81022
Baba Chicken- Ludhiana

5 /11

Baba Chicken- Ludhiana

With plenty of places where you can get good butter chicken in Ludhiana, Baba Chicken has always made it to the top spot of the list. Their creamy and buttery gravy with succulent, juicy pieces of chicken dipped in is clearly a winner!

Baba Chicken has several outlets across Ludhiana.

Image: Courtesy Instagram/foodexplorersunny

Baba Chicken- Ludhiana
Address
Near Ishmeet Chowk, Shastri Nagar, Model Town, Ludhiana, Punjab 141001
Phone
+91 98889 66000
Visit today
Goila Butter Chicken- Mumbai

6 /11

Goila Butter Chicken- Mumbai

Helmed by Chef Saransh Goila, Mumbai’s Goila Chicken is a favourite among Mumbaikars for holding on to the roots and bringing an authentic plate of butter chicken. As their official website says, “For us, butter chicken was much more than just another recipe we were trying to perfect”, their menu speaks volumes. Try their butter chicken khichdi, and you can thank us later!

Goila Butter Chicken has several outlets across Mumbai.

Image: Courtesy Instagram

Goila Butter Chicken- Mumbai
Address
Shop no 2, Mayfair Apartments, Shastri Nagar, Andheri West, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400053
Phone
+91 74004 48081
Visit today
Butter Chicken Factory- Mumbai

7 /11

Butter Chicken Factory- Mumbai

You will hardly find any Mumbaikar who doesn’t know about Butter Chicken Factory to get their hands on one of the best butter chicken in India. Pair their legendary creamy butter chicken with chur chur naan for a wholesome meal. If you want to be transported to the streets of North India sitting in Mumbai, no place better than Butter Chicken Factory.

Butter Chicken Factory has several outlets across Mumbai.

Image: Courtesy Instagram

Butter Chicken Factory- Mumbai
Address
7 Silver Croft Building 16th and, 33rd Rd, opposite Mini Punjab, Junction, Bandra West, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400050
Phone
+91 80009 00046
Visit today
Hakeems Restaurant, Bhopal

8 /11

Hakeems Restaurant, Bhopal

Hakeem’s is quite a famous restaurant in Bhopal for their lip-smacking north Indian food and one of the best butter chicken that one can taste. Head to any of the outlets and be ready to wait in a queue to earn this delicacy. Once you get your turn, you will realise it was worth the wait.

Hakeems Restaurant has several outlets across Bhopal.

Representative Image: Courtesy Shutterstock

Hakeems Restaurant, Bhopal
Address
Plot No.393 Shop No.01 & 02 Danish Nagar, Hosangabad Road, Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh 462018
Phone
+91 755 401 0777
Visit today
Chulha Chauki Da Dhaba, Bengaluru

9 /11

Chulha Chauki Da Dhaba, Bengaluru

Bringing north Indian to the rich cultural heritage of south India, Chulha Chauki Da Dhaba whips up one of the best butter chicken recipes in India. With a decently priced menu, you no longer have to burn a hole in your pocket to get authentic butter chicken in Bengaluru.

Chulha Chauki Da Dhaba has several outlets across Bengaluru.

Representative Image: Courtesy Shutterstock

Chulha Chauki Da Dhaba, Bengaluru
Address
Manjunath Colony, 2nd Phase, J. P. Nagar, Bengaluru, Karnataka 560041
Phone
+91 80 4120 4283
Visit today
Prem’s, Pune

10 /11

Prem’s, Pune

Situated in Koregaon Park, Prem’s is a Pune favourite. Even though Prem’s has a Continental, Chinese & Indian menu, their north Indian is spot on. Needless to say, so is their butter chicken. With its comfortable outdoor seating, Prem’s has been a favourite for Punekars to get their share of one of the best butter chicken in India.

Representative Image: Courtesy Shutterstock

Prem’s, Pune
Address
28/2, N Main Rd, Opp. Lane 3, Ragvilas Society, Koregaon Park, Pune, Maharashtra 411001
Phone
+91 90492 88088
Visit today
Anarkali Butter Chicken, Hyderabad

11 /11

Anarkali Butter Chicken, Hyderabad

Saving the most special for the last! This is not only one of the best butter chicken in India but also possibly the most expensive in the world. With one plate of butter chicken costing a whopping Rs 6,000, the Anarkali Butter Chicken is quite a rage. Made from Evian Natural Spring water, a tablespoon of Fillipo Berrio Olive oil and a pack of Lurpak unsalted butter, a portion of this dish comes packed in a Borosil glass container and is topped with black olives and coriander with specks of edible gold and silver. Software professionals Iran Bharat Saxena and Padma Prasad are the chefs behind this home delivery joint.

Representative Image: Courtesy Shutterstock

 

Anarkali Butter Chicken, Hyderabad
Address
B-3, Plot No 8-2-283/A, Gharonda Ashish, Road No 3, Banjara Hills, Hyderabad - 500034
Visit today
Food Delhi Mumbai hyderabad restaurants chicken recipe
Sreetama Basu

A self-proclaimed plant mom, Sreetama finds joy wherever she sees greenery. The list of other things that bring her joy is pretty long, but writing about them is her way of celebrating them. In love with little, inconsequential things, like neatly tucked-in bedsheets and big, significant things, like whole cheesecakes. She dreams of being a baker and writing about food someday.
