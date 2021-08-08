Restaurants open in Delhi: Our top 10 picks to dine out safely

Can’t wait to dine out? We curated a list of the ten restaurants open in Delhi, after months of lockdown.

As we close in almost a year of tackling the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s only human to want the return of some normalcy. And dining out is a big part of that, especially for a metropolitan like Delhi NCR, where it is an essential part of social life. While restaurants received the go-ahead to operate in the capital back in June, most have been extremely cautious and taken their time to open doors, thereby ensuring maximum safety standards in place. And so, for those who wish to experience dining out once again, here’s our list of the restaurants.

One of Delhi’s most-loved restaurants, Olive Qutub is hosting patrons again. From transparent masks for the staff that don’t hide the smiles to mannequins dressed by designer Gaurav Gupta, Olive has done things its own way yet again. From handcrafted pastas, unforgettable pizzas, and tiramisu that melts just so in each bite, it’s time to savour the classics under the banyan tree once again.

Contact: +91 98102 35472

One of Delhi’s first restaurants to do Japanese the way it’s meant to be done, Guppy is now open for dine-in. As the weather turns chilly, Chef Vikram Khatri’s famed ramen makes for the perfect meal to head out for. Not to forget their quirky decor with ample pop of colour, which makes it an ideal Instagram-worthy spot.

Contact: +91 96501 85005

If you’re a fan of Burmese cuisine or simply Asian flavours, then a meal at Burma Burma needs to be on the cards. Doing authentic Burmese food, rich in flavours and textures, as well as an array of teas, this restaurant received instant love by the city and has grown to six destinations in the country very quickly (Delhi, Gurgaon, Noida, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore). If you love a good Khao suey, you don’t want to miss this.

Contact: +91 75060 61460

It’s not often that one doesn’t love Singaporean street food. Ping’s Cafe Orient has been known to charm patrons with its on-point replication of the hawker food found in the food capital of South East Asia, Singapore. From gyoza to baos to fried rice, head here for that comfort food fix.

Contact: +91 99994 47977

The cocktail bar is open again and is an ideal spot for those lazy brunches. As the sun pours in through large windows and glass ceiling, you’d want to spend hours here in the winter cosiness. Pair those cocktails with the multiple cuisines served here, from Italian to Greek, the Mediterranean to Asian, and more.

Contact: +9191396 46464

The all-day cafe is now open for dine-in and back with its Indian and international small and large plates. Experience the world, from Sri Lanka to Tibet, Korea to Sicily, and of course India, with the likes of herb crusted fish, junglee maas, Amritsari parmigiano kulcha, and bacon cheese kulcha, galouti biryani. and a selection of meal trays and bowls from around the world.

Contact: +91 96500 26454

If you love authentic regional Indian food, look no further. A game-changer in this spectrum, Jamun puts the best of India on its platter. From laal maas to bharwan guchchi, meen moilee to Goan curry, kebabs, butter chicken, Kerala stew…you name it and they have a flavour from that corner of the country. Head here if a hearty meal is on your mind.

Contact: +91 99904 42244

A restaurant-cafe creating the hillside vibe right in the heart of Delhi, Music & Mountains has been a city favourite for years. Head to their Greater Kailash 1 outpost to experience their lamb shanks, grilled fish, roasted chicken, pancakes, waffles, and much more.

Contact: +91 98731 60659

Asian, Italian, American, and Middle Eastern dishes make up the extensive menu at this semi-casual restaurant. Generous portions and interesting takes on typical comfort food is what you find here. Head to ABB for a brunch catch-up and you won’t regret it.

Contact: +91 85888 23871

Who doesn’t like momos? And thukpa, and spiced Wai Wai, and datchi & tingmo, especially in winters? One of the first restaurants in the city to exclusively do food from the mountains, Yeti is now open. So for all your spicy, hot, and ‘hill food’ wants, it’s time to pay them a visit.

Contact: +91 11 4067 8649

All images: Courtesy restaurants