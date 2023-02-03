Restaurants owned by Masterchefs Vikas Khanna, Ranveer Brar and Garima Arora

Masterchef India is in full swing. What makes the show truly great, apart from its contestants, are the judges. Some of the best chefs in India and in the world, these three judges are true master chefs. Let’s take a look at some of the best Masterchef restaurants across the world, owned by these judges.

Judging the seventh season of Masterchef India are chefs Ranveer Brar, Michelin-star chef Vikas Khanna and Garima Arora. They know their craft better than anyone else, and that adds a special touch to the show. Guiding the home cooks this season, these judges get their years of experience and expertise from owning some of the best restaurants across India and the world. Which ones are they, you wonder. Let’s find out.

Masterchef restaurants owned by chefs Vikas Khanna, Ranveer Brar and Garima Arora

Junoon

One of the first Masterchef restaurants on the list is an Indian restaurant in New York’s plush Manhattan, courtesy Chef Vikas Khanna and restaurateur Rajesh Bhardwaj. Translating to “passion” in Hindi, Junoon is a product of passion for Indian food, presented at a world-class level. Having received the prestigious Michelin star eight years in a row, the talented team at Junoon envisions making Indian food more popular and futuristic.

Address: 19 W 24th St, New York, NY 10010, United States

Kinara

A unique space by Chef Vikas Khanna, Kinara takes you on a journey of the senses. With a grand, yet elegant display of spices, the place gets filled with the aroma of an Indian-ness that only an Indian chef can bring. This Dubai restaurant offers a view of the kitchen, so that diners can have a visual connection with their food and its ingredients. The Dahi Ke Kebab and Kinara’s rendition of Chicken Makhani are their special offerings that everyone visiting the restaurant must try once.

Address: Exit 13 JA Lake View Hotel – Dubai – United Arab Emirates

Ellora

Another Masterchef restaurant in Dubai by Chef Vikas Khanna, this one’s nestled in JA Beach Hotel at JA The Resort. The specialty of this Ellora is that it is a seasonal restaurant, which means the menu is all about seasonal ingredients. Expect a lot of seasonal ingredients such as green mango, passionfruit and watermelon in summer. Ellora is focusing on presenting traditional Indian dishes with a contemporary touch. Their Tandoori Pineapple with Sesame Curry, Pan-seared Salmon with Pistachio Crust, Rainbow Carrot and Watermelon curry and the Achari Lamb are some of the must-haves.

Address: X2QF+36F – Mina Jebel AliJebel Ali – Jebel Ali Freezone – Dubai – United Arab Emirates

English Vinglish

A modern take on classic Indian desserts, English Vinglish is a stylish dessert boutique in Juhu, Mumbai by Chef Ranveer Brar that is flocked by regulars and new faces. Here you will find different types of breads, cheese straws, baklavas, cookies and energy bars on display. There is a pastry fridge too, that looks straight out of a sweet lover’s dreams. But their best part is the modern twist on traditional Indian sweets with a classic Ranveer Brar touch. The Amrakhand Cheesecake and Kalakand Cookie, Shrikhand Doughnut, Masala Chai Cookie, Pineapple Halwa Tart with Praline Cream and Angoori Rasmalai Cake are some of the most unique offerings at this Masterchef’s restaurants.

Address: 4R7M+WQV, Juhu Supreme Shopping Centre, Gulmohar, Cross Rd Number 9, Juhu, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400049

Gaa

Gaa by Chef Garima Arora is a modern Indian fine dining restaurant inside a traditional Thai house in Bangkok. Infusing modern relevance of Indian cooking techniques into traditional recipes, Gaa also incorporates local Thai ingredients. In 2018, Chef Garima Arora became the first ever Indian female chef to earn a Michelin star. In March 2019, Gaa debuted on the Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants list at No. 16, along with the Highest New Entry Award.

Address: 46 Sukhumvit 53 Alley, Khlong Tan Nuea, Watthana, Bangkok 10110, Thailand

All Images: Courtesy Instagram